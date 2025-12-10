Preparation for the 2026 Vegetation Season: Bektenov Tasks Regional Akims With Diversifying Crops and Reducing the Share of Water-Intensive Cultures

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

At the Government session, the issue of water supply for the southern regions during the upcoming vegetation period was reviewed, primeminister.kz reports





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to address water security amid the ongoing low-water cycle. The main focus is on diversifying crop structure.





The Prime Minister stressed that the top priority is reducing the share of water-intensive crops and introducing water-saving irrigation technologies. Regional akimats and authorized agencies must ensure strict compliance with the indicators for diversifying sown areas. The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent the supply of irrigation water above approved limits.





The Ministry of Water Resources must prevent any cases of providing water beyond approved limits. This is a critical issue, and I want to reiterate: the Ministry of Agriculture has approved a schedule for crop diversification, and all further work must be carried out strictly in accordance with it. For example, if a farm is allocated 100 hectares, and even 1 extra hectare is sown tomorrow, we will not supply a single drop of water. Should farmers incur losses as a result of violating the indicators established by the Ministry of Agriculture, not one tenge will be compensated from the budget. This must be clearly communicated to the public," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





This issue is under the personal supervision of the Prime Minister.





As part of preparations for the 2026 vegetation season, regional akims are also instructed to repair hydrotechnical structures and irrigation canals under municipal ownership.





It was noted that construction of the Shardara Group Water Pipeline will be completed in July 2026, ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city. This matter is under the Prime Minister’s control.





The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the akimats of border regions have been instructed to intensify cooperation with neighboring countries to ensure the timely delivery of required water volumes.





Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported that low-water conditions in the southern regions are expected to continue: inflow into the Shardara Reservoir has decreased by 43%, and water volumes in the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade have dropped by 3.8 billion m³. The projected inflow for the 2026 vegetation period is estimated at 1-2 billion m³, creating a potential deficit of up to 1 billion m³.





In the Zhambyl Region, reservoirs are filled to only 41%. The 2025 plan to reduce water-intensive crops was not fulfilled: rice and cotton sowing exceeded planned levels. At the same time, the area under water-saving technologies has reached 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. For 2026-2028, the budget allocates 228.1 billion tenge to support water-saving measures.





Earlier, in July 2025, the Prime Minister instructed akims of southern regions to enforce strict control over the rational use of irrigation water, prevent unauthorized planting of water-intensive crops, and take early measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply for the population. Following inspections, officials who permitted unauthorized cultivation of water-intensive crops were held accountable.