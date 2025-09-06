President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector

Images | gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting with representatives of leading US companies visiting Kazakhstan as part of a US trade mission. The parties discussed the status of ongoing and prospective projects, as well as the expansion of American companies’ presence in the Kazakh market, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, Honeywell representatives reported that the company is already operating through four enterprises in Kazakhstan and has launched two educational programs for students. In the near future, company plans to expand its presence in the country.





Apple and Meta raised issues related to the development of data centers and requested support in addressing infrastructure and regulatory matters.





The Coca-Cola Company informed about the launch of its plant in Shymkent and plans to build another facility in the Aktobe region, expressing interest in government support.





Boeing presented plans to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, including training and capacity-building programs for local aviation specialists.





A number of American companies also expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market by opening production facilities and developing trade operations.





Khurshed Choksi, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that Kazakhstan remains a key partner for American business in the region and offers new opportunities for investment in industrialization, innovation, and logistics.





Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted the strong interest of US companies in Kazakhstan: "We see a serious drive from American business to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan. The launch of the direct Almaty-New York flight next year, long overdue given the level of our relations, will provide an additional boost for partnership and open up new opportunities for business," he noted.





Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions on the initiatives presented and ensure full support to accelerate their practical implementation.