Vojvodina Prepares to Renew Cooperation Agreement with Almaty Region

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov, paid a working visit to the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina





During the visit, Kazakh diplomat met with the President of the Government of Vojvodina, Maja Gojković, where mutual interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries through more active interaction between regions and cities was emphasized.





Ambassador highlighted that a dynamic interregional dialogue would contribute to unlocking the partnership's potential in areas such as agriculture, digitalization, logistics, education, and tourism.





M.Gojković confirmed the Serbian side's intention to sign a new cooperation document between Vojvodina and Almaty Region, which will update the agreement signed in 2016, taking into account new opportunities in the economy, investments, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, culture, and sports, among other areas.





Continuing his visit, the Ambassador toured the National Institute of Field Crops and Vegetable Production "NS Seme" in Novi Sad, where he met with its management. The Kazakh diplomat outlined the most pressing issues for domestic seed production, such as the creation of joint hybrids of grain, oilseed, and vegetable crops, as well as organizing internships and preparing scientific personnel for agricultural science.





In turn, the Institute's management highlighted in their presentation of the Institute's activities that establishing cooperation with Kazakhstan is of great interest to "NS Seme," given their previous experience working with several Kazakh agricultural universities and companies. They also confirmed their intention to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Kazakh National Agrarian Scientific-Educational Center.