13.02.2026, 11:04 16951
Vojvodina Prepares to Renew Cooperation Agreement with Almaty Region
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov, paid a working visit to the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, Kazakh diplomat met with the President of the Government of Vojvodina, Maja Gojković, where mutual interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries through more active interaction between regions and cities was emphasized.
Ambassador highlighted that a dynamic interregional dialogue would contribute to unlocking the partnership's potential in areas such as agriculture, digitalization, logistics, education, and tourism.
M.Gojković confirmed the Serbian side's intention to sign a new cooperation document between Vojvodina and Almaty Region, which will update the agreement signed in 2016, taking into account new opportunities in the economy, investments, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, culture, and sports, among other areas.
Continuing his visit, the Ambassador toured the National Institute of Field Crops and Vegetable Production "NS Seme" in Novi Sad, where he met with its management. The Kazakh diplomat outlined the most pressing issues for domestic seed production, such as the creation of joint hybrids of grain, oilseed, and vegetable crops, as well as organizing internships and preparing scientific personnel for agricultural science.
In turn, the Institute's management highlighted in their presentation of the Institute's activities that establishing cooperation with Kazakhstan is of great interest to "NS Seme," given their previous experience working with several Kazakh agricultural universities and companies. They also confirmed their intention to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Kazakh National Agrarian Scientific-Educational Center.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.02.2026, 22:55 17406
Astana and Islamabad Aim to Advance Practical Cooperation in Environmental Protection
Tell a friend
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, and the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination of Pakistan, Musadik Masood Malik, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the last year state visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and implementation progress of an Interdepartmental Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Ecology.
M. Malik expressed the Pakistani side’s interest in developing concrete, practice-oriented areas of interaction aimed at addressing pressing environmental challenges. The Minister also confirmed his participation in the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana this year.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize expert level negotiations in the near future in order to coordinate joint measures.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 19:41 42591
Kazakhstan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties on the Sidelines of the African Union
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazalhstan to the African Union Zhalgas Adilbayev held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), attended by foreign ministers from across the African continent and heads of international institutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The ministerial meeting, which brought together the heads of foreign ministries from nearly every country of the continent, serves as a pivotal preparatory stage for the upcoming 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government. The discussions centered on Africa's strategic course for 2026, issues of economic integration, and the strengthening of regional resilience.
As part of developing multilateral and bilateral cooperation with AU member states, Ambassador Zh. Adilbayev met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Noella Ayeganagato Nakwipone, who headed the DRC delegation at the ministerial meeting. The Ambassador of the DRC to Ethiopia, Jean Leon Ilunga, also took part in the meeting.
The parties focused on the practical implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of Felix Tshisekedi President of the DRC to Kazakhstan in September 2025. The diplomats exchanged information on the progress of mandates issued by the heads of state in the trade, economic, and investment sectors, as well as prospects for cooperation in mineral resource management, digitalization, and the coordination of efforts within international forums.
Additionally, the Kazakh Diplomat held talks with the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament and Member of the Ethiopian Parliament, A.Gayo. Ambassador provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing domestic political reforms in Kazakhstan.
Zh.Adilbayev shared the results of the specialized commission's work on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan. The Ambassador emphasized that the constitutional amendments are aimed at the profound democratization of the political system, strengthening mechanisms for the protection of citizens' rights, and further improving public welfare.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 19:28 16341
President Sends Telegram of Condolences to the Prime Minister of Canada
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney over the tragic loss of innocent lives in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan conveyed solidarity with the people of Canada and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 14:45 42861
Kazakhstan and Maribor Aim to Strengthen Interregional Cooperation
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev discussed topical issues of municipal cooperation development, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, at a meeting with the Mayor of Maribor (Slovenia's second largest city) Aleksander Saša Arsenovič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties noted the high potential for deepening direct ties between the regions of the two countries and expressed mutual interest in implementing specific joint initiatives.
Following the talks, an agreement in principle was reached on establishing interregional cooperation between Maribor city and the Kyzylorda region in order to form the institutional foundations for cooperation in the fields of economics, urban infrastructure, water resources management, education, culture and sustainable development. The mayor got acquainted in detail with the socio-economic and investment potential of the region.
During the regional visit, the Kazakh diplomat also held a business meeting with the leadership and representatives of the Štajerska Chamber of Commerce and Industry - representatives of the business circles of the region. Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Štajerski region, issues of agricultural processing, trade, ecology, attracting investments and foreign tourists, and the possibility of Slovenian companies entering the Kazakh market and the countries of Central Asia were discussed.
The Ambassador presented the investment potential to the Slovenian business community, informed about the ongoing economic reforms in Kazakhstan, measures of state support for investors and priority sectors for international cooperation, including industry, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy sources and innovative technologies. The importance of direct dialogue between the interested business circles of our countries was emphasized as a key factor for increasing mutual trade and implementing joint projects.
The regional visit of the Ambassador, organized with the assistance of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Maribor, once again confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further deepening Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation at the interregional level and became an important step towards the formation of a practical mutually beneficial partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 13:30 43561
Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds a Series of Bilateral Meetings During Visit to Germany
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, during his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German cooperation, with a focus on industrial and technological collaboration, energy, logistics, digitalization and agriculture.
Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to the development of cooperation with Germany and regards it as a key strategic partner in the European Union. We are ready to actively expand economic cooperation with Germany both bilaterally and within the EU-Central Asia regional formats and are committed to translating agreed initiatives into concrete projects and tangible results," Minister Kosherbayev noted.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan has achieved significant socio-economic progress and, according to IMF data, has entered the world’s top 50 economies with a GDP of 300 billion US dollars, equivalent to 15,000 US dollars per capita, and has ranked among the top five countries in terms of average real GDP growth, which amounted to 3.6% over the period from 2000 to 2025.
Kazakhstan is a reliable partner for Germany in Central Asia. We are committed to further deepening our economic and energy cooperation based on sustainable development and innovation," Minister Reiche stated.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to energy cooperation, including supplies of Kazakh oil to the refinery in Schwedt. Prospects for cooperation in the production and export of green hydrogen from Kazakhstan to Germany and EU countries were also considered.
In the industrial and technological sphere, the parties discussed joint projects in mechanical engineering, the chemical industry and the mining and metallurgical sector, as well as the transfer of German technologies and best practices.
The ministers reaffirmed the importance of developing logistics corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and expressed readiness to cooperate in the digitalization of transport and industrial processes.
Following the meeting, readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership was confirmed, and an agreement was reached to continue substantive dialogue on joint initiatives.
In addition, Kazakh Foreign Minister met with representatives of major German companies and business associations, including Deutsche Bahn, Noble Elements, Lanxess, Rhenus Group and DIHK (German Chamber of Industry and Commerce).
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-German trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration in industry, chemicals, logistics, mechanical engineering, healthcare and vocational education.
The Minister noted the strategic nature of relations between Astana and Berlin, emphasizing that Kazakhstan is interested in attracting high-tech investments, introducing advanced production solutions and deepening cooperation with German business.
Particular attention was paid to localization of production, technology transfer, sustainable development and the green economy.
Representatives of German companies and associations highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate and expressed readiness to expand their presence in the Kazakh market. Specific areas of potential cooperation were discussed, including the implementation of joint projects and the development of human capital.
At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue constructive dialogue and intensify practical cooperation between Kazakhstan’s government bodies and the German business community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 09:10 43976
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Germany Hold Meeting in Berlin
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As part of his visit to Berlin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Wadephul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German relations, reaffirming their commitment to further deepening cooperation. Particular attention was paid to expanding political dialogue, enhancing cooperation in the economic sphere, as well as strengthening collaboration in the field of sustainable development.
Germany is a key partner of Kazakhstan not only in Europe, but also at the global level. At the same time, Kazakhstan is playing an increasingly active role in the system of international relations, promoting mutually beneficial diplomacy in the current geopolitical environment and acting as a reliable and responsible actor and a middle power, maintaining a balanced position on key regional and international issues. We stand ready to work with the German side on relevant issues of the multilateral agenda within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations," Minister Kosherbayev stated.
Minister Wadephul emphasized that for Germany, Kazakhstan is an economically and politically important country and a key strategic partner in Central Asia.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, reaffirming their interest in coordinating efforts at multilateral platforms.
The ministers expressed their readiness to further strengthen political dialogue, maintain regular contacts and expand interagency cooperation.
At the conclusion of the talks, the sides agreed to promote closer cooperation between Astana and Berlin in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 07:12 44501
Kazakhstan and Israel Discussed the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Yemberdiyev, held a meeting with Speaker of the Knesset of Israel Amir Ohana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade-economic, and humanitarian spheres, the dynamics of the development of bilateral contacts, as well as plans to intensify interparliamentary interaction.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the Speaker to Kazakhstan last year.
A. Ohana highly appreciated the political and socio-economic reforms being carried out in our country and expressed his readiness to consistently strengthen the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Israel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.02.2026, 20:11 57896
Tokayev Receives Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Greece and Portugal
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received letters of credence from Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Antonia Katzourou and Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic José de Castro Ataíde Amaral at a ceremony held at the Akorda, akorda.kz reports.
In his welcoming remarks, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues an exclusively peaceful foreign policy. According to him, all issues that exist in today’s world must be resolved solely through peaceful means, using diplomatic channels and instruments.
The President conveyed his greetings to the heads of state and government of Greece and Portugal and invited them to pay a visit to Astana.
In conclusion, President Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official commencement of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and confirmed the readiness of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide them with comprehensive support.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
07.02.2026, 13:10Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route 08.02.2026, 09:45113986Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:1298251Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 07.02.2026, 19:3290906President Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan 07.02.2026, 07:4587451Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings 20.01.2026, 12:45174856Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 16.01.2026, 18:38168776Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region 20.01.2026, 12:35162111Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158366Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi 25.01.2026, 20:25151946FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk