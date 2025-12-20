19.12.2025, 11:48 18796
President Tokayev Meets with Shingo Ueno, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan’s largest and most influential trading and investment companies, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan noted that our country highly values Sumitomo’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible business practices, and considers the company a long-term strategic partner.
In turn, Shingo Ueno informed the Head of State about the preparation of a joint project with the national atomic company Kazatomprom in the field of nuclear medicine. The project aims to develop scientifically grounded approaches to the production of medical radioisotopes from by-products of uranium manufacturing.
The interlocutors also discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in transportation and logistics, energy, nuclear industry, metallurgy and geological exploration.
19.12.2025, 21:54 18686
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives President of Hitachi Construction Machinery
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan’s mining enterprises and the Japanese company, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a key regional partner of Hitachi Construction Machinery, is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement.
According to the President, future efforts should focus on the localization of production and the repair and maintenance of equipment used in the development of ore deposits.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that promising areas for cooperation include digitalization, the introduction of green technologies, and autonomous transport systems.
Masafumi Senzaki stated that the development and application of high-tech, low-carbon and safe solutions is one of Hitachi’s key priorities, both globally and within the framework of projects implemented in Kazakhstan.
Hitachi Construction Machinery is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The company’s excavators, mining dump trucks and other machinery are used in more than 150 countries, including at major mining sites in Kazakhstan.
19.12.2025, 18:50 18491
Tokayev Holds Meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his appreciation to Mitsui’s management for the company’s active operations in Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan, akorda.kz reports.
At present, the company plays an important role in shaping global supply chains, as well as in the development of infrastructure, energy and industry.
The President expressed interest in expanding Mitsui’s presence in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy. In particular, he welcomed the company’s plans to participate in the construction of a production facility in Astana focused on capital repair and refurbishment of equipment.
Areas of mutual interest also include critical minerals, transport and logistics, as well as the introduction of technologies aimed at preventing natural disasters.
As part of the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Tokyo, the signing of memoranda on the implementation of a number of joint projects with Mitsui in Kazakhstan is planned.
18.12.2025, 22:30 46486
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026
Images | kaztransoil.kz
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026. A working meeting between delegations of JSC KazTransOil and PJSC Transneft was held today in Astana, kaztransoil.kz reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation and signed an agreement for the provision of services for the transit transportation of oil through the territory of the Russian Federation for 2026.
18.12.2025, 21:39 48891
Artificial Intelligence, Transport and Agri-Industrial Sector in the Focus of Greek Business Interest
A Round Table was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece with the participation of representatives of Greek innovative companies and research institutes expressing interest in the implementation of joint projects and the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in high-technology sectors of the economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was attended by representatives of TheThoms, IONOS Industrial Agridrones & Smart Farming Solutions, CUBEiE, as well as the research center CERTH (Hellenic Institute of Transport). The participants discussed practical aspects of the possible deployment and localization of innovative solutions in Kazakhstan, including digital technologies based on artificial intelligence, intelligent transport systems, the use of drones for precision agriculture, as well as decarbonization technologies and energy efficiency solutions.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, provided the Greek side with an overview of Kazakhstan’s priorities in the areas of digitalization, sustainable development, modernization of the agri-industrial complex, and development of transport and logistics infrastructure. It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing a state policy aimed at attracting advanced technologies and foreign investment, including through a favorable investment climate and tax and administrative incentives offered within special economic zones and innovation clusters.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing practical cooperation, including the launch of pilot projects, expansion of scientific and technological exchange, implementation of innovative solutions in the agricultural sector, as well as the transfer of green and sustainable technologies.
18.12.2025, 18:30 47176
Tokayev Meets with Head of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani
During his official visit to Japan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Group, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State commended Rakuten’s achievements in building a global digital ecosystem recognized as one of the most advanced in the world.
President Tokayev emphasized that the company’s experience is of great interest to Kazakhstan, which has entered a new phase of technological development and digital transformation. He informed his interlocutor that Kazakhstan has adopted its first-ever law on artificial intelligence, launched its first national supercomputer, and continues to enhance the e-government system and the national digital ecosystem.
In this context, the Head of State welcomed Rakuten’s interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and in establishing close cooperation with the ministry of artificial intelligence and digital development. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in the company’s developments in the field of biotechnology aimed at the treatment of cancer.
For his part, Hiroshi Mikitani expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for his warm remarks and noted that it was a great honor for him to take part in the meeting. He highlighted the high level of development of digital initiatives in Kazakhstan and the scale of investments directed toward their implementation.
Rakuten Group is a Japanese technology conglomerate founded by Hiroshi Mikitani in 1997. The company develops a broad digital ecosystem encompassing e-commerce, mobile communications, financial technologies, digital content, media services, and other online platforms. Rakuten’s international cooperation spans more than 30 countries and regions.
18.12.2025, 18:01 49131
Construction of Ferrosilicon Plants and a Nanotechnology Park: Indian Investors Choose Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India Azamat Yeskarayev held a meeting with the management of "MN.ALLOYS&Reductant Consulting W.L.L.", which expressed interest in building two ferrosilicon plants in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the company's chairman, Bhakta Hari Agasti, noted that the most advanced technologies available today are planned to be used in the implementation of these investment projects.
First and foremost, we would like to consider the possibility of constructing these plants in the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. According to him, the total investment in the construction of the above-mentioned plants will amount to approximately US$500 million.
Azamat Yeskarayev welcomed the initiatives of the Indian side and noted that the Embassy would provide all necessary support in accordance with the law to ensure the implementation of these projects in Kazakhstan.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit by the Indian company's management to Kazakhstan (Astana, Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk) in the near future to discuss the prospects for cooperation in detail.
On 9 December Azamat Yeskarayev held another meeting with Mahendra Joshi, founder of Big B Corporation.
The parties discussed the current status of outstanding issues and the further implementation of projects. As noted by Mahendra Joshi, the project is being implemented in accordance with the established schedule, and there are no obstacles to its completion.
Construction and installation work is scheduled to begin in the near future, with an initial tranche of funding in the amount of approximately US$50 million already allocated for this purpose. Due to the revision of projects to increase the scale of construction, the total investment will amount to approximately US$2 billion", - he said.
It is also worth noting that, with the support of the Embassy, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on November 25 this year between the Indian company "RI Instruments&Innovation" and the Akimat of the Shortand district. The Indian company intends to start construction of the largest nanotechnology park in Central Asia, for which the Akimat has allocated 10 acres of land. Rajendra Joshi, the Founder of RI Instruments&Innovation, emphasized that the University of Cambridge (UK) is the company’s partner.
18.12.2025, 17:41 48481
Kazakhstan Commends Cooperation with UNHCR on Refugee Protection
Images | gov.kz
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Dumitru Lipcanu, Acting Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia, on the completion of his duties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Noting the active cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNHCR, the parties emphasized the significant progress in strengthening Kazakhstan’s legislation and institutional capacity to ensure the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers in accordance with international obligations of the country.
Kazakhstan’s measures to improve legislation defining the procedure for statelessness, ensuring the registration of children’s births and the issuance of birth certificates, regardless of the legal status of their parents, and the production of refugee certificates in accordance with international requirements and standards for machine-readable travel documents were commended.
Concluding the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the UNHCR representative for his work in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and presented him with a certificate of honour from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
In turn, Dumitru Lipcanu thanked the Kazakh side for constructive partnership, open dialogue, and consistent support of organization’s initiatives, particularly emphasizing Kazakhstan’s role as a responsible supporter of international efforts to protect the rights of refugees and stateless persons.
17.12.2025, 20:01 67376
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership
Images | gov.kz
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, held a meeting with the State Secretary for Economic Development and Industry of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary, Mate Loga, as well as with the Deputy State Secretary, Marton Bokai. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as prospects for its further development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Both sides noted that Hungary is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening was also expressed.
Ambassador A. Saparbekuly confirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to diversify the structure of exports to Hungary and to increase export volumes to USD 700 million through supplies of products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, machine-building, food and construction materials industries. Hungary was highlighted as an important investment partner of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that since 2005 the total volume of direct Hungarian investments attracted to Kazakhstan economy has exceeded USD 409 million.
The activities within the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was also discussed in detail. Established in 2008, the Commission has become an important platform for the development of bilateral economic relations. The parties expressed hope that the 9th meeting of the Commission would be held in Astana in 2026, noting that this would contribute to further intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In this regard, the importance of exchanging information on the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Commission held in 2023, as well as discussing new areas of cooperation to be included in the agenda of the next meeting, was emphasized.
One of the key initiatives of bilateral cooperation is the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Joint Investment Fund with an initial capital of USD 100 million. The parties discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of this Fund.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary and to implement joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.
