Russian nationals actively registering their businesses in Atyrau region

29.08.2022, 11:40 376
More than 400 Russian nationals have registered their businesses in Atyrau region today. Yerlan Kazbekov, Chief of the Foreign Economic Affairs Unit of the region’s Entrepreneurship and Industrial Innovative Development Department, said at a briefing on Friday.
 
According to him, Atyrau region has established trade relations with more than 50 states of the world. The major share of the commodities (food-stuffs, construction materials) is imported from Russia’s Astrakhan city. In turn, the region exports petroleum products, scrap and metal to the neighbor Russian region. 
 

126 business owners from Russia have already visited the region since the year beginning. Among them are those who have opened branches of their companies and those who moved to our country for permanent residence. More than 400 Russian citizens have already registered their businesses in Atyrau region", he noted.

 
Atyrau region and the Russian side exchange experience in the field of healthcare, education and science, production and entrepreneurship, tourism and culture.
 

Recently, Atyrau and Astrakhan regions have entered into an agreement on water purification for industrial facilities and residential buildings", Yerlan Kazbekov added. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Economy Ministry offers 3 scenarios of economic development in 2023-2027

27.08.2022, 17:07 456
Kazakhstan’s National Economy Ministry has developed three scenarios of the country’s economic development in 2023-2027, Kazinform reports.
 
According to Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, the forecast wascompiled based on final data of economic growth in 2021, the expectations of the international financial organizations and export goods prices. He said it at the Government’s meeting today.
 
As per the IFO forecasts, global oil prices in 2022 will be at $104.2 per barrel.
 
Global economic growth is expected to be at 3% in 2023. Depending on changes of external and internal parameters, the Ministry drafted three scenarios of Kazakhstan’s economic development for 2023-2027.
 
As per a basic scenario, the average oil price will be at $85 per barrel and USD /KZT exchange rate will be 470 tenge per one dollar. The average real GDP growth will be 3.9% under this scenario, including 4% in 2023.
 
Under an optimistic scenario of development, oil prices are expected to be $110 per barrel, while USD /KZT exchange rate will be 440 tenge per one dollar. Average annual economic growth is predicted at 4.2%.
 
A pessimistic scenario provides for oil price at $60 per a barrel and real GDP growth at 3.5%.
 
In all the scenarios, inflation is set at 7.5-9.5% in 2023, 4-5% – in 2024, with gradual decline to 3-4% in 2025.
 
The Ministry recommends to use the basic scenario in budgetary planning. "As per this scenario, real GDP growth will accelerate from 4.0% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2027. Nominal GDP will rise from 120.7trln tenge to 176.6trl tenge", Alibek Kuantyrov noted.
 
Kazakhstan predicts growth in all basic sectors of economy

27.08.2022, 16:31 521
Ministry of Economy forecasts growth in all basic sectors of the country’s economy. "The average annual growth rates in industry will be 3.1%, including processing industry – 3.5%, ore and mining sector – 2.9%", Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting today.
 
In his words, agricultural sector will see 3.9% rise in gross output.
 
Growth in construction sector will be at 3.8% in average, while in trade this figure will reach 5.7%.
 

In 2023, oil output will be 92.6mln tonnes, with consequent increase to 99.9mln tonnes in 2027. As per the National Bank’s forecasts, exports will rise from $80.9bln to $84.6bln, and imports will increase from $45.7bln to $53.5bln", the Minister added. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan accounts for over 95% of Uzbekistan’s flour imports

27.08.2022, 12:36 671
Kazakhstan has been the main wheat flour supplier in Uzbekistan over the past seven months, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 227.8 thousand tons of wheat flour to the tune of $72.7mln were imported by Uzbekistan in January-July of 2022. The volume of wheat flour imported by Uzbekistan has risen by 41.6 thousand tons compared to the same period of last year.
 
Kazakhstan exported 218.3 thousand tons of wheat flour to Uzbekistan, which is 95.8% of the country’s total flour imports, 9.4 thousand tons of flour were supplied in Uzbekistan by Russia. 
 
Stable, non-stop operation of CPC remains priority for Kazakhstan – Energy Minister

25.08.2022, 17:47 22746
Images | primeminister.kz
Stable and non-stop operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium remains a priority for Kazakhstan, which views additional oil transportation routes in case of oil output increase. Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said it at an online briefing today, Kazinform reports.
 

CPC is the most cost-effective route for Kazakhstan’s oil transportation today. Correspondingly, our objective is to ensure non-stop operation of this route to have a stable channel for sale/export of Kazakh oil, which positively affects the country’s economic growth," the Minister said.

 
According to Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil output in the nearest two years by expanding large oilfields, as well as search and commissioning of new small deposits. In general, the country plans to raise oil output up to 103mln tonnes, and probably to 107mln tonnes. In 2022, the targeted volume is 85.7mln tonnes.
 

For this reason, we need to take a decision on how to transport these excessive volumes," the Minister noted and added that the issue with Azerbaijan had been discussed in this line. 

 
World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner

24.08.2022, 22:24 34986
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The sides discussed the measures of support for the development reforms in Kazakhstan from the World Bank. Within the work, a joint project including concrete steps has been in place.
 
The project provides for strengthening of market competition in telecommunication, increasing the integrity of the sector of digital technologies and supporting the development of digital economy.
 
In addition, it includes measures to improve competition and transparency in public purchases, operation of the banking sector, enhance measures to fight corruption, develop agglomerations, and generate energy more environmentally friendly and effectively.
 

During the current circumstances, the project is of great importance for Kazakhstan. It will provide support for the anti-crisis measures taken and realization of a new economic course of the country", said Smailov.

 
For her part, Tatyana Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner, therefore is ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.
 

We’re interested in the Kazakh government achieving the set goals. I believe that we have great prospects in many areas", she said.

 
Concluding the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh government instructed the National Economy Ministry jointly with willing government bodies to step up the agreement of the frameworks of the reforms. 
 
Kazakh-Slovak trade rose by 21% last year

24.08.2022, 20:22 35101
Images | gov.kz
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Robert Kirnag today and wished him success in his work, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the diplomats noted that over almost 30 years of relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia has come a long way, characterized by close political dialogue and mutual understanding.
 
The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation with particular emphasis in expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment interactions, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian partnership.
 
Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 21% and amounted to 84 million US dollars (versus 69.4 million US dollars in 2020).
 
The parties agreed on close interaction in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Slovak diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he is ready to make every effort to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
 
AIFC held meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies

24.08.2022, 18:41 35266
Images | aifc.kz
Within the framework of the State visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) headed by the Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held a number of meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies, Kazinform cites the press service of the AIFC.
 
The delegation headed by the Governor held a meeting with the Minister of Economy M Mikayil Jabbarov and the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazymov.
 
During the meetings, the Azerbaijani side was informed about the main trends in the development of the financial center, taking into account the updated economic agenda of Kazakhstan.
 
The parties exchanged views on the development of financial and economic cooperation between the AIFC and the financial institutions of Azerbaijan.
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
Port of Baku, Kazakhstan Railways sign memorandum of cooperation

24.08.2022, 12:34 35466
Images | railways.kz
Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev, country's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) National Company Nurlan Sauranbayev visited the Central Office of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku).
 
During the visit, the guests met with the leadership of the Port of Baku and discussed the existing areas of cooperation between it and the ports of Kazakhstan, especially the strengthening of bilateral relations in the field of logistics and the implementation of possible joint projects, Trend reports.
 
Besides, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Port of Baku and Kazakhstan Railways.
 
According to this memorandum, a number of agreements were reached on the issues of further increasing multi-modal transportation along transcontinental Asia-Europe routes, developing mutual business cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, and applying innovative solutions in the field of fast cargo transportation.
 
The cargo turnover between the ports of both countries continues to increase. In the first seven months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation from Kazakhstan through the Port of Baku exceeded one million tons, which is 219.1 percent more than in the same period in 2021.

Source: kazinform
 
