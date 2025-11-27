Structural and Substantive Transformation of Baiterek Holding: Board of Directors Approves Investment Attraction Commitments

Images | Baiterek

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding Baiterek" on matters related to the further transformation of the Holding as part of the instructions of the Head of State to strengthen support for the real sector of the economy and attract investments, primeminister.kz reports.





Taking into account the expansion of the Holding’s activities and the renewal of its investment policy, the Work Plan of the Board of Directors for 2026 was reviewed and approved. The document includes issues of implementing the transformation agenda, improving corporate governance, enhancing the effectiveness of business support instruments, and expanding the investment activities of subsidiary organizations.





The Board of Directors approved the transformation into JSC "National Investment Holding Baiterek". The Investment Holding is assigned additional functions to support infrastructure, export, and industrial projects. The main goals are proactive capital attraction, development of domestic production, and import substitution. Emphasis is also placed on increasing the share of non-resource exports and forming a competitive business environment. The result will be the opening of high-performance enterprises and the creation of new jobs, which will ensure the qualitative development of the economy and an increase in household incomes.





As a result of the structural and substantive transformation, the Holding must become an effective mechanism for attracting major investors to Kazakhstan - bringing capital, competencies, and new technologies - specifically into the sectors we define as priority. A great deal of work lies ahead," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





As part of the implementation of the President’s instructions on full-scale digitalization, a new KPI (coefficient of performance) has been established for the Holding’s leadership regarding the introduction of AI tools in the field of business support. It was also instructed to adjust the KPIs of deputy chairpersons for the areas they supervise, with an emphasis on the volume of foreign investments attracted, as well as to revise overall target indicators and goals to ensure positive dynamics.





During the meeting, the Consolidated Risk Report and the report of the Anti-Corruption Compliance Service for the third quarter of 2025 were approved. The leadership of Baiterek reported on the sustainability of the financial model and the effectiveness of the corporate risk-management system amid the expansion of investment activities.