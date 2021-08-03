Sunflower oil price went record high in Kazakhstan

IMAGES | RIA Novosti

Sunflower oil in Kazakhstan has grown in price by 60% over a year, Energyprom.kz reports.





At the same time, the production of refined sunflower oil increased by 37%, unrefined - by 6%





In January-June 2021, Kazakhstan produced 93.3 thousand tons of unrefined sunflower oil, which is 5.9% more than a year earlier. The production of refined oil increased by 37.4% over the year, to 76.9 thousand tons.





East Kazakhstan region accounts for the main production volume of unrefined sunflower oil: 67.4 thousand tons, or 72.2% of Kazakhstan. The top 3 also includes Kostanay and Aktobe regions.





Shymkent leads in refined oil production: 34.9 thousand tons, or 45.4% of the total volume in the country. The second and third lines are respectively taken up by East Kazakhstan region and Almaty.





In January-May 2021, local companies were able to meet the demand (sales on the domestic market plus export) for sunflower oil by 83.2% (a year earlier - by 75.5%).





In general, the country managed to sell 138.6 thousand tons of sunflower oil, which is 13.7% more on-year.





In June 2021, sunflower oil was sold at 713 tenge per liter in the country. The most expensive among the large cities of the country - 773 tenge for a liter bottle of oil is in Turkestan. The cheapest oil could be bought in Aktobe: 621 tenge per liter.





In the annual dynamics, prices for sunflower oil rose by 60.4% at once.





The largest annual price growth was registered in Karaganda region: by 80% at once per year. Significant growth is also observed in other regions. In Almaty, the annual price growth made 75.9%, in West Kazakhstan region - 73.9%. The smallest growth among 17 regions was registered in Atyrau region - by 38.1%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.