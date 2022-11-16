This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev launches construction of multi-brand car factory in Almaty
Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum
Almost 15 thousand tonnes of commercial fish were bred last year in Kazakhstan, which is 5.5-fold higher against 2017. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imports 41 thousand tonnes of marine and oceanic fishery products and exports as many as 25 thousand tonnes, primarily fish fillet," he noted.
Per capita fish consumption in Kazakhstan is very low. For instance, WHO recommends consuming at least 16 kg of fish products per year. In Kazakhstan, this figure is less than 4 kg per capita, which needs to be increased. In turn, in neighboring Russia and China, per capita fish consumption indicator is 23kg and 43 kg respectively," the Minister said.
Fishing industry is one of important areas of economy, as it ensures economic growth and employment," he added.
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route running across the territories of three fraternal states – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye – proves it," he noted.
We attach priority importance to the development of the transport and logistics sector. In the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has spent Ş35bln for this purpose. Our country is interested in diversification of transport routes and development of logistics. We plan to attract Ş20bln of investments for this goal till 2025," said the President.
We consider it will be expedient to further expand our transit and export opportunities. First, we need to modernize our border crossing points. We should launch measures to develop alternative routes of railway and automobile communication," the Kazakh President noted.
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Through the port of Baku, Kazakh oil can be transported via the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Batumi oil pipelines. There is also a railroad route from Atyrau towards Batumi and towards Uzbekistan. And also there is a Chinese direction. Currently, we are working on expanding and raising oil export potential in these directions," Smailov said.
As for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, we have agreed on transportation of 1.5mln tonnes of oil beginning from January 1, 2023," said the Prime Minister and added that later the volumes will be increased to 6-6.5mln tonnes.
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
With a population of more than 120 million people, Ethiopia is the largest market among the countries of East Africa, and an aviation transit hub on the African continent, with convenient access to the market of the East African Community. We expect an increase in trade turnover with Kazakhstan," - the representative of AACCIA said.
We learned today that Kazakhstan has significant trade opportunities. Your products may be in great demand in the Ethiopian market. In my opinion, the main task is to build logistics routes for the mutual supply of goods," - Sisay said.
Our company is interested in importing plastic and other petrochemical products from your country. These goods are in great demand in Ethiopia and we hope to find reliable partners in your country," - he said.
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
The initiative to sign an agreement on trade transit is of particular importance for us, since it is the transport sector that remains the "weak point" in mutual trade," Serik Zhumangarin said at the meeting.
Our demand in energy resources is growing every year. Pakistani market is large, the country’s population exceeds 200 million people. We do not have minerals, but we have favorable transport links, railway infrastructure," said the Federal Minister of Industries and Production Division of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Murtaza Mahmud.
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line
Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated," said Tokayev.
