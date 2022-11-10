Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation

Images | aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub held a panel session "Beyond the core. Ecosystems in the telecom sector of Kazakhstan" during the International PLUS-Forum "Fintech Borderless. Eurasia Digital" event.

As part of the PLUS-Forum we have summed up preliminary results of the annual analytics of corporate innovations market, which this year was devoted to the most active areas in the sphere of innovations - the telecom sector. In the CorpUp Telecom study, dozens of experts shared their insights about the state of the market. Participants of the study see the greatest prospects in the development of ecosystem trends in telecom, especially, cybersecurity, Big Data, IoT, cloud technologies, fintech and e-commerce. Thank you to our partners at PLUS-Forum for the opportunity to organise a dialogue and discuss the study", - commented Bekzhan Mutanov, Deputy CEO of the AIFC Tech Hub, the AIFC’s official website reads.

Both the research and the panel session at PLUS-Forum touched on relevant topics of today's telecom sector of Kazakhstan. In particular, the diversification of products and services of telecom operators, and opportunities for cooperation with companies and startup teams. The telecom sector is traditionally the driver of innovation in the market and with the investment in 5G, this trend will only increase", - added Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG.

In her opening speech, Assel Abdrakhmanova, Head of Corporate Innovations Department at AIFC Tech Hub, presented the preliminary results of CorpUp Telecom 2022, prepared jointly with Huawei, Beeline Kazakhstan, KPMG, and IDC (publication is planned between late 2022 and early 2023).

The industry experts discussed telecom-ecosystems in a round table format. The session was moderated by Maken Ibragimov, an expert on corporate innovations at the AIFC Tech Hub.

Konstantin Aushev, Partner, Head of IT & Digital Advisory at KPMG, talked about monetization of traditional telecom services and the benefits of partnership with startups for ecosystem building.

Vladislav Sidevich, Senior Director Consulting for the CIS region at IDC, spoke about the importance of developing non-traditional telecom services and shared his opinion about open innovations in telecom.

Bekarys Nurumbetov, Head of Mobile Finance at Tele2/Altel, talked about the ecosystem in the understanding of the mobile operator, and the digital transformation strategy of Tele2/Altel.

Sergey Koptik, Head of Mobile Financial Services at Kcell, shared insights about the role of mobile financial services in telecom and the importance of regulation in the development of fintech products operators.

Nurlan Sarsebekov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of ForteBank, talked about why the bank launched the digital operator ForteMobile and how it affected ForteBank's ecosystem.

Nikita Oreshkin, Enterprise IT CTO at Huawei, talked about the features of non-traditional B2B products such as big data and cloud services and shared his views on the role of 5G in promoting non-core services from telecom operators.

The business program of the event included sessions and seminars workshops on topics such as further changes in priorities in the payments industry, transformation of the banking business, new acquiring business models, economics of ecosystems; best practices in retail banking; and many others.

Materials of the session are available at: https://tech.aifc.kz/reports/.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz



