23.03.2024, 23:35 671
Death Toll Rises to 133 in Moscow Concert Hall Attack
Images | russian.news.cn
21.03.2024, 23:41 4176
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy
Images | Akorda
15.03.2024, 22:50 16631
Tokayev Outlines Values Shaping Kazakh Identity At National Kurultai
Images | Akorda
07.03.2024, 22:40 35106
Tokayev congratulates women of Kazakhstan on spring holiday
Images | Akorda
07.03.2024, 19:03 35316
March 8th Celebration With Animals
Images | Depositphotos
04.03.2024, 20:05 40851
Kazakhstan's xGOD team wins Games of Future 2024
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
The first international multisport tournament the Games of the Future wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on March 3. The event brought together over two thousand participants aged from 12 to 62 competing in 294 teams in 21 innovative phygital disciplines, combining digital and classic sports. The tournament’s prize money stood at 10 million US dollars.
Kazakhstan was represented by 48 athletes in 13 disciplines during the Games.
Kazakhstan’s team xGOD achieved triumph after beating Russia's LookingForOrg in Counter-Strike 2 and Laser tag with a score of 2:0 at the Games. The victory brought Kazakhstanis a total of 175 thousand US dollars.
01.03.2024, 16:09 47641
Kazakhstan's national swimming team wins 20 gold medals at the Asian Championships
Images | Instagram/qaz_olympics
16.02.2024, 21:02 73566
Almaty after a heavy snowfall
13.02.2024, 15:28 78891
People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday
Images | Xinhua/Li Gang
