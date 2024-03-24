23.03.2024, 23:35 671

Death Toll Rises to 133 in Moscow Concert Hall Attack

Images | russian.news.cn

 

21.03.2024, 23:41 4176

Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz Meiramy

Images | Akorda

 

15.03.2024, 22:50 16631

Tokayev Outlines Values Shaping Kazakh Identity At National Kurultai

Images | Akorda

 

07.03.2024, 22:40 35106

Tokayev congratulates women of Kazakhstan on spring holiday

Images | Akorda

 

07.03.2024, 19:03 35316

March 8th Celebration With Animals

Images | Depositphotos

 

04.03.2024, 20:05 40851

Kazakhstan's xGOD team wins Games of Future 2024

Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
The first international multisport tournament the Games of the Future wrapped up in Kazan, Russia, on March 3. The event brought together over two thousand participants aged from 12 to 62 competing in 294 teams in 21 innovative phygital disciplines, combining digital and classic sports. The tournament’s prize money stood at 10 million US dollars.

Kazakhstan was represented by 48 athletes in 13 disciplines during the Games.

Kazakhstan’s team xGOD achieved triumph after beating Russia's LookingForOrg in Counter-Strike 2 and Laser tag with a score of 2:0 at the Games. The victory brought Kazakhstanis a total of 175 thousand US dollars.
 

01.03.2024, 16:09 47641

Kazakhstan's national swimming team wins 20 gold medals at the Asian Championships

Images | Instagram/qaz_olympics

 

16.02.2024, 21:02 73566

Almaty after a heavy snowfall


 

13.02.2024, 15:28 78891

People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday

Images | Xinhua/Li Gang

 

