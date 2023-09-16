15.09.2023, 19:45 1996

Intl Berkutchi Tournament held in Astana

Images | Akimat of Astana
Eagle hunters from Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the International Berkutchi Tournament.

The first place in the competition among hawks was taken by Tolemurzy Pan from Turkestan. His bird nicknamed Tuigun was named the best.


The hawk nicknamed Kokzhendet owned by Ayan Seitzhan from Almaty region took the 2nd place, and Aksengir trained by Arman Koshkarov from Atyrau region won the 3rd prize.

These competitions are preparations for the World Nomad Games, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan next year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

12.09.2023, 10:49 17851

Death toll from Morocco earthquake exceeds 2,000

Images | Xinhua
Moroccan rescuers at the site of the destruction are sorting through the rubble in search of victims.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.09.2023, 11:27 22096

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland

Images | t.me/ptrkkz


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2023, 11:14 17646

Pilots of National Security Committee, Border Service and Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan conducted tactical exercises

Images | NSC
The Aviation Service of the National Security Committee, together with border guards and rescuers, conducted tactical flight exercises in two regions at once - in Almaty and Mangystau regions.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.09.2023, 02:28 35766

Official visit of the President of Albania Bayram Begay to Kazakhstan

Images | Akorda
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.09.2023, 02:24 35766

National team of Kazakhstan lost to Finland

Images | instagram/kff_team
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

08.09.2023, 02:23 42676

President Tokayev visits strategic command and staff military exercises "Batyl Toitarys - 2023"

Images | Akorda

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.09.2023, 21:23 47836

Astana residents took part in a fire-tactical exercise

Images | MES RK
As part of the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to conduct exercises in multi-storey residential complexes.

Special attention was paid to children. The rescuers familiarized them with their equipment. During the exercise, the tactics of extinguishing fires and evacuating people in high-rise buildings were worked out.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.09.2023, 22:29 47801

1 September is the day of knowledge


 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed