05.01.2026, 11:30 5511
President outlines key priorities for Kazakhstan’s development in 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has shared his vision for the country’s development in 2026 in an extensive interview with Turkistan newspaper, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As I have said, the year ahead will be challenging. A new stage of large-scale political transformation begins, and economic reforms will be advanced. The modernization of the country must become truly irreversible, fundamentally changing the essence and image of our society. Citizens will need to adapt to the realities of a new era. This is not an easy task, but I am convinced that our people, especially the youth, are capable of doing it," the President said.
Tokayev reminded that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.
This is a historic opportunity for our country. Digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence open new prospects for the economy and many other areas of life - from public administration to education and healthcare," he said.
The President also highlighted the upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.
Thirty-five years of Independence is a landmark date. It is a reason to critically evaluate the path we have taken and to develop new plans. It is important not to turn the anniversary into a mere festive campaign. It must become a symbol of Kazakhstan’s progress," he emphasized.
04.01.2026, 12:30 30206
Reconstruction of Pavlodar Airport will be financed using recovered assets
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions and the Concept for the Development of the Transport and Logistics Potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan, modernization of Pavlodar Airport is set to begin in Pavlodar Region. The project provides for the reconstruction of the artificial runway, taxiway, and apron, primeminister.kz reports.
The project will be financed through the Special State Fund. The Government has allocated 9.3 billion tenge for these purposes.
Implementation of the project will make it possible to receive modern types of aircraft without restrictions on takeoff weight. Given Pavlodar’s geographical location, this will enhance the region’s transit potential. It is expected that the upgraded infrastructure will also contribute to an increase in passenger traffic, improved transport accessibility of the region, and the development of business activity.
The key objective of the project is to bring the airport’s parameters into compliance with the requirements of international ICAO standards.
The main types of planned work include:
- Reconstruction and widening of the runway from 45 to 60 meters;
- Renewal of the pavement of the taxiway and apron;
- Modernization of the power supply system;
- Installation of new airfield lighting equipment and a perimeter video surveillance system.
Due to the need to carry out repair works and ensure flight safety, the airport’s operations have been temporarily suspended since April of last year. Prior to this, the air harbor serviced regular flights to Astana and Almaty.
04.01.2026, 10:20 30466
More Than 11,000 km of Roads to Be Built and Repaired in Kazakhstan in 2026
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions, Kazakhstan continues the systematic development of road infrastructure aimed at improving regional connectivity, road safety, and the quality of life of the population. Plans for 2026 were presented by Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2026, all types of road works are planned to cover approximately 11,000 kilometers of automobile roads.
Of this total:
- 2.3 thousand km - construction and reconstruction;
- 5 thousand km - major and medium repairs;
- about 4 thousand km - development of the local road network.
Among the priority projects for 2026 is the continuation of construction and reconstruction of major road corridors. In particular, works will continue on the Kyzylorda - Zhezkazgan highway with a length of 208 km within the territory of Ulytau Region.
It is also planned to implement the "Center - West" project with a total length of 896 km, as well as projects in the following directions: Aktobe - Ulgaisyn (232 km) and Karaganda - Zhezkazgan (572 km), among others.
In 2026, within the framework of the Head of State’s instructions, the implementation of a number of large projects is planned. This concerns the development of our transit and transport potential. Major projects include Aktobe - Ulgaisyn, Karaganda - Zhezkazgan, Beineu - Sekseul, and a very important flagship project - ‘Center - West.’ At present, all planned measures and the necessary feasibility studies have been obtained, the work is proceeding in a routine mode, and the required financial resources have been provided," noted Maksat Kaliakparov.
Special attention will be given to the construction and reconstruction of bypass roads around major populated areas. In particular, projects are planned for bypasses of the cities of Saryagash, Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, and Rudny.
Along with this, the development of tourist and cross-border routes will continue, including the road to the Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi resort area, as well as the section Petropavlovsk - border of the Russian Federation.
Within the framework of capital and medium repair projects in 2026, work is planned on the following highways:
- Zhezkazgan - Petropavlovsk,
- Atyrau - Uralsk,
- Zhanaozen - Kendirli,
- Mukur - Kulsary,
- Makinsk - Aksu - Torgai, and others.
For the local road network, projects are envisaged for Aktau - Fort-Shevchenko, Turkestan - Shaulder, Chapay - Saikhin, as well as the continuation of construction of a road bridge in the city of Semey.
In parallel, work is underway to introduce modern digital and technological solutions. Currently, 71 automated weight and dimension control stations have been installed on automobile roads, including:
- 38 on national roads;
- 33 on the local network.
In the future, it is planned to scale up their number to 220 units. Unified technical requirements for their installation and operation have been approved, and integration with the Processing Center "Unified Register of Administrative Proceedings" (ERAP) has been carried out, which allows for the automatic generation of notices regarding violations of weight parameters.
In addition, modernization of automobile border crossing points is underway.
With regard to implementation, we are carrying out modernization of automobile border crossing points. Large-scale work has begun. During 2026-2027, we plan to fully modernize 33 border crossing points and completely complete reconstruction with the possibility of increasing their throughput capacity to 35 million tons by 2030," the Deputy Minister stated.
In 2026, it is planned to commission a unified digital system in the road sector, e-Joldar, the main purpose of which is to consolidate reference data and ensure their openness for public oversight.
We are also carrying out work on digitalization of the road sector. We are planning the implementation of the information system ‘E-Joldar,’ which has now been fully formed: all necessary technical specifications and conditions have been obtained. From next year, data population will begin, which will result in full public access to all necessary documentation, passports, and information on inter-repair intervals. Public oversight will be ensured, and all this information will be made available," he emphasized.
According to the Deputy Minister, 2026 will become an important stage in the development of the country’s road sector, combining large-scale infrastructure projects, modernization of the existing network, and the introduction of modern digital solutions. A comprehensive approach to the construction, repair, and management of automobile roads will not only improve their quality and safety, but also ensure a long-term socio-economic effect, contributing to the sustainable development of regions and strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport framework.
For next year, large-scale work is planned. All tasks and goals set by the Head of State will be fulfilled on time and in full," Maksat Kaliakparov concluded.
03.01.2026, 16:10 51251
Kazakh President signs amendments to law on return of illegally acquired assets
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Saturday the law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the enforcement of rulings of the Constitutional Court and return of illegally acquired assets to the state, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press.
According to the conclusion of the Senate Committee, the amendments are aimed at increasing the transparency and effectiveness of the process of recovering illegally acquired assets, as well as at implementing the instructions of the Head of State stemming from the address to the people of Kazakhstan.
03.01.2026, 12:10 51526
Tokayev inks law to discourage violence against health workers
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law on amendments and additions to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The full text of the law will be published in the press.
As a reminder, the amendments to the Criminal Code introduce a new Article 380-3, which establishes criminal liability for the use of violence or threats of violence against health workers and ambulance crew drivers.
Under the new provisions, threatening violence against health workers and ambulance drivers is punishable by a fine ranging from 200 to 500 monthly calculation indices, or corrective labor in the same amount, or community service of up to 300 hours, or restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to two years. If aggravating circumstances are present, the penalty increases to restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years.
The use of violence that is not dangerous to life and/or health carries penalties including a fine of 500 to 1,000 monthly calculation indices, or corrective labor in the same amount, or community service of up to 600 hours, or restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years. If committed under aggravating circumstances, the punishment is tightened to restriction or deprivation of liberty for three to seven years.
01.01.2026, 16:52 88561
Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub
A large-scale strategic investment project is set to be launched in furtherence of President's directive to increase domestic pharmaceutical production to 50%, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the respective resolution.
The document approves an investment agreement between the Ministry of Healthcare and Khan Tengri Biopharma LLP for the construction of a modern, full-cycle production complex within the Alatau Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
The facility will be equipped with advanced technology to produce 58 medication items. A key objective of the project is to establish a full-cycle manufacturing process, which includes the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
According to the government press service, the plant's portfolio will feature 27 international non-proprietary names (INNs), including drugs for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, rare diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The project involves a total investment of over 103 billion tenge and is expected to create more than 180 permanent jobs.
01.01.2026, 10:15 88821
Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the New Year in a traditional address to the people of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Dear compatriots,
In just a few minutes we will welcome the New Year, a bright and special holiday that unites our entire nation. We are taking another important step along the path of our national history. Kazakhstanis always greet the New Year with an uplifted spirit and sincere hope. At these moments, each of us turns to our cherished dreams, gratefully recalls the most significant events of the outgoing year, makes plans for the future, and directs our gaze forward toward new achievements.
The year 2025 has become truly momentous and successful for our people. Kazakhstan has confidently embarked on the path of steady and sustainable development. Despite the difficult global situation, our country’s economy continued to grow, with gross domestic product exceeding 6%. The state’s gold and foreign exchange reserves surpassed 62 billion US dollars. We attracted significant investment and implemented a number of large scale projects.
The second line of the Dostyk Moyynty railway was put into operation, the largest railway infrastructure project in the entire period of Independence. At the same time, about 13 thousand kilometers of highways were built and repaired. All of this has significantly strengthened Kazakhstan’s transit potential.
For the second consecutive year, our rural workers have achieved high results, harvesting generous crops and filling grain reserves. We attach priority importance to the development of rural areas and agriculture. For the first time in history, farmers received unprecedented financial support, with 1 trillion tenge allocated for these purposes.
This year, more than 19 million square meters of housing were commissioned in the country. Thousands of Kazakhstani families have acquired their own homes and confidence in the future. Large scale work has also been carried out in the social sphere, with more than one hundred modern schools and about two hundred healthcare facilities built. Branches of leading higher education institutions of the world have opened in Kazakhstan.
Attention to the protection of human rights is being consistently strengthened. The principle of Law and Order is firmly taking root in society, while legal culture and civic responsibility are growing. All our achievements are the result of the creative labor of the people of Kazakhstan. Our compatriots have achieved significant success in education, science, and culture, making a substantial contribution to shaping the image of Kazakhstan as a spiritually strong, mature, and intellectually developed nation.
Our school students have honorably won victories in international academic competitions. Our athletes performed with dignity on the world’s largest arenas, enhancing the glory of Kazakhstan and raising our Blue Flag high.
This year we solemnly celebrated the Year of Working Professions, showing special respect to those who contribute to the country’s prosperity through their labor. This course of support for working people will continue in the future. The state has provided comprehensive support to teachers and doctors, and this policy has acquired a strong strategic character designed for many years. Broad support was also extended to figures in culture and science. The future of a people who know how to value honest and conscientious labor will rightfully be bright and reliable. Citizens devoted to their country, true professionals in their fields, will become the driving force and a reliable pillar of our state, confidently leading it to new heights and achievements.
Thus, we have honorably completed the first quarter of the twenty first century. In terms of economic and social indicators, Kazakhstan has taken leading positions in our political and geographical space. Together, as a single people, we are building a Just, Safe, Strong, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan.
And now we are entering the Year of the Horse. For the Kazakh people, the steed has always had special symbolic significance. People say, "The Year of the Horse will be prosperous." We expect many good achievements from the coming year. As a mature and civilized nation, we direct our gaze far ahead. We set high goals and concrete plans for their implementation.
The year 2026 will open a new stage of modernization for Kazakhstan. The upcoming constitutional reform will be of great importance for the prosperous future of our country. I am confident that citizens will support this reform, which will accelerate Kazakhstan’s movement along the path of development and progress. We will work to strengthen energy potential, address issues of the agro industrial complex, water management, transport and logistics development, and housing and utilities infrastructure. And, of course, small and medium sized businesses will remain a key focus of state attention. New enterprises will open in all regions, roads will be repaired, and residential buildings, schools, medical, sports, and cultural facilities will be built.
I have decided to declare the next year the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. The introduction of advanced technologies will make it possible to strengthen the country’s potential in all spheres.
Dear friends,
Right now, there are those who are welcoming the New Year at work. This is a vivid manifestation of devotion to one’s profession and responsibility to society. I highly value your persistent labor and send you my heartfelt congratulations. I express deep gratitude to everyone who contributes to the prosperity of our country. Indeed, there is truly no greater happiness than serving one’s native land. The people say, "Where there is unity, there is prosperity." Let us preserve our unity and, as a single nation, multiply the achievements of Kazakhstan.
Today, at this special moment, I address the youth and children. We are now entering an era of entirely new challenges and enormous opportunities. Each of you must believe in your own strength and abilities. The words of the great Abai, "Believe in yourself, and you will surely achieve success, for labor and intellect will become your unshakable supports," remain relevant at all times. Be active, educated, hardworking, disciplined, and proactive. May your paths be bright and free, and your achievements meaningful.
I wish all citizens of Kazakhstan good health, happiness, and great success. May our Motherland be steadfast and protected on all sides. May every home be filled with kindness, harmony, and joy. May our Blue Flag always proudly fly over the country, inspiring new achievements. May our common home, the Republic of Kazakhstan, prosper and grow stronger, and may the people remain united and strong.
Happy New Year!
31.12.2025, 20:48 109666
Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities
Kazakhstan built 655 primary healthcare facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.
The project, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focuses on three key objectives, namely, expanding the network of primary healthcare organizations in rural areas, ensuring timely emergency medical assistance and strengthening staffing in rural medical institutions.
According to the Ministry, the construction plan for 2023-2025 included first-aid medical points, rural medical posts, and outpatient clinics. All 655 facilities have now been completed, including 99 facilities in 2023, 361 facilities in 2024 and 195 facilities in 2025.
The new buildings replace outdated infrastructure and provide medical services to settlements that previously lacked primary healthcare.
Besides, the modernization of 32 district hospitals into multidisciplinary central hospitals is underway countrywide. Some facilities have already completed construction and installation work, while others are undergoing reconstruction, extensions, and major repairs.
30.12.2025, 16:12 124606
Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office
By the Head of State's order, Nurdaulet Suindikov has been relieved of his duties as Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Nurdaulet Suindikov had held the post since October 21, 2023.
He has vast experience in law enforcement and strategic administration.
Suindikov began his career in 2000 as a legal statistics and information specialist at the Shymkent Prosecutor’s Office, later working as a legal adviser at Kazakhtelecom. From 2018 to 2020, Suindikov worked in senior roles in the private sector before being appointed adviser to Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense in 2020. He later (2022-2023) headed the Strategic Development Department and the International Legal Cooperation Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
