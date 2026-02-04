03.02.2026, 18:28 2361
Kazakhstan and Pakistan: Key Areas of Cooperation
Images | depositphotos.com
Ahead of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan, we present infographics highlighting key areas of cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, multilateral interaction, and humanitarian ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
relevant news
31.01.2026, 21:11 8846
Key Areas of Kazakh-Turkish Cooperation
Images | MFA
Ahead of the official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev to the Republic of Türkiye, we present infographics highlighting key areas of dynamically developing strategic partnership, including political dialogue, trade and investment cooperation, multilateral engagement and cultural ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
07.01.2026, 11:56 48071
Christmas Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty
Images | mitropolia.kz
On the night of January 6-7, a festive Divine Liturgy was held at the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty to mark the Nativity of Christ. The service was led by Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan. Numerous parishioners, clergy, and guests gathered in the church for the celebration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 16:21 70141
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
Images | Depositphotos
Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas on December 25th, remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and the significance of this event for the Christian faith. On this day, solemn services are held, and families gather around the Christmas table, exchanging gifts and good wishes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 12:28 81771
New Year's trees were lit in cities across Kazakhstan
Images | Almaty
On the eve of the New Year, ceremonial lighting of the main New Year's trees took place in cities across Kazakhstan. Festive ceremonies took place in central squares and public spaces, attracting thousands of residents and visitors.
City residents and visitors were delighted by light installations, vibrant street decorations, and a festive atmosphere. In many regions, the Christmas tree lighting was accompanied by concerts, performances, and children's entertainment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 20:27 111826
Key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation
Images | Depositphotos
On the occasion of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, we present infographics reflecting key areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation, including engagement in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.11.2025, 11:43 141511
Photographer showed Kelinshektau: mountains that look like another universe
Images | dots_foto/instagram
Renowned Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko amazed viewers with his vibrant photographs of the Kelinshektau Mountains in the Turkestan region. He visited the village of Abai, which, in his words, "is nestled at the foot of enormous dolomite cliffs." The photographer shared the images on Instagram.
A small village nestled at the foot of the majestic Kelinshektau Mountains-enormous dolomite cliffs that amaze with their shape, power, and light, almost radiant texture. These mountains create the feeling of standing at the entrance to some other, ancient geological universe. I sincerely love this place, as I do the entire Karatau range," Dotsenko wrote.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2025, 18:52 157891
Digital Innovations Discussed at Freedom Lifestyle Talk in Almaty
Images | Freedom Finance Global PLC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2025, 17:44 193301
Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen
Most viewed
30.01.2026, 18:35Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 29.01.2026, 20:46115206Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 18:20115021Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court to have final say on international rulings 29.01.2026, 21:06Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation114741Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation 30.01.2026, 17:07110341Kazakhstan Assumes Chairmanship in the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone 08.01.2026, 19:121827214 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway 09.01.2026, 20:55173611Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away 20.01.2026, 12:45173496Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 06.01.2026, 20:54167826Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 20.01.2026, 12:35160701Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev