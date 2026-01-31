Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of VietnamTokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
30.01.2026, 14:50 19106
World Day of the Turkic Languages Family Celebrated in Mexico City
Images
An event dedicated to the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family was held in the capital of Mexico. It was organized by the Yunus Emre Institute in Mexico with the participation of the diplomatic missions of Turkic states - Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, as well as Ambassadors of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Murat Salim Esenli and Seymur Fataliyev, took part in the event.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan A.Turganbekov emphasized that Turkic languages are an integral part of the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and an important factor in preserving their uniqueness and spiritual identity.
A. Turganbekov paid special attention to the growing role of humanitarian and cultural cooperation among Turkic states, as well as to the activities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as a key platform for preserving and promoting Turkic languages and culture. He noted Kazakhstan’s active contribution to the implementation of OTS initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural ties and expanding international dialogue between the Turkic world and the countries of Latin America.
As part of the event, a lecture was delivered by Professor Mehmet Necati Kutlu, Doctor of Sciences, on the development and interconnection of the Turkic languages. In his presentation, the professor gave a detailed account of the historical origins of the Turkic languages and their Proto-Turkic roots, tracing them back to the Orkhon-Yenisei inscriptions, which are among the earliest recorded sources of the Turkic written tradition.
In addition, N.Kutlu highlighted the significance of the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family, which is celebrated on December 15 and was established by a decision of the UNESCO General Conference adopted in November 2025 in Samarkand. The professor emphasized that this initiative contributes to strengthening the linguistic and spiritual unity of the Turkic world, as well as creating conditions for expanding mutual communication among the peoples of Turkic countries and fostering their cultural integration.
30.01.2026, 20:13 18491
Spain’s Parliamentarians Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on Ecological Transition of the Senate of Spain, José Ángel Alonso, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the interlocutors discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as further steps to strengthen interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Spain. Spanish side expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and emphasized the important role of interparliamentary interaction in deepening Kazakh-Spanish relations.
Ambassador briefed the interlocutors on the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and the forthcoming constitutional reforms announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Representatives of the Spanish Senate gave a positive assessment of these initiatives, noting their focus on strengthening institutional foundations and modernizing the country’s political system.
Special attention was paid to issues on the energy agenda, including ensuring the sustainable development of the energy sector, energy transition processes, improving energy efficiency, and the introduction of modern technological solutions. Spain’s interest in developing dialogue with Kazakhstan in the energy sector was also noted, and the country’s experience in the development of green energy and strengthening energy security was presented.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to further enhance practical mechanisms of cooperation in the identified areas and agreed to continue work on developing joint initiatives.
30.01.2026, 12:21 19546
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Develop Agricultural and Trade-Economic Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Vice President and General Manager of the MIDROC Agro Cluster (Horizon Plantations Plc) Netsanet Gashaye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, the exchange of agro-technologies, and the strengthening of trade ties between Kazakhstani businesses and Ethiopia’s largest investment holding.
The Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the ongoing Constitutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that the current political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan are aimed at improving the well-being of the people and strengthening the country's overall economic potential on the international stage.
During further discussions on the prospects for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two nations, the sides exchanged views on the potential supply of high-quality Kazakhstani wheat and fertilizers, as well as the import of Ethiopian coffee, tea, and other products to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS.
Vice President N.Gashaye familiarized the Kazakh diplomat with the activities of the MIDROC Agro Cluster, a key player in the Ethiopian economy that manages extensive plantations and production facilities within the agro-industrial complex.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that the agricultural sector is a priority area in bilateral relations, noting Ethiopia's strategic importance for Kazakhstani exporters as a gateway to the East African market. Furthermore, the diplomat proposed that the leadership of MIDROC consider visiting Kazakhstan as part of an Ethiopian business delegation to explore the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as a platform for investment activities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.
N.Gashaye expressed high interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in developing its agro-industrial complex, including large-scale grain production and the implementation of digital solutions in agriculture.
In closing, the parties agreed to continue working meetings to practically implement the discussed prospects for cooperation.
30.01.2026, 10:00 18101
President Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the King of Spain
Images
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated King Felipe VI on his birthday, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, the President noted that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain, grounded in strong friendship, substantive political dialogue, and mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, is developing steadily.
The Head of State emphasized the significant potential for further deepening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to elevating Kazakh-Spanish relations to a new, qualitatively higher level.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished King Felipe VI success in his responsible activities and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Spain.
30.01.2026, 09:10 19971
Prospects for Bilateral Partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany Discussed in Berlin
Images
A round table discussion took place in the German capital on the topic "New raw materials projects in Kazakhstan: relevant, realistic, and financially viable", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by more than 50 representatives of German federal authorities, scientific and professional and trade associations, executives from financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, KfW, and leading German companies.
In his welcoming address Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov emphasized that Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner of Germany and Europe in the field of energy cooperation for many years. Against the backdrop of global energy transition, Kazakhstan is exploring opportunities for further cooperation in the supply of critical raw materials that are in high demand for achieving the goals of decarbonizing the global economy. The diplomat noted that Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites for establishing sustainable supply chains, including a diversified mineral resource base, developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, and solid industrial potential.
The panel discussion featured by Peter Buchholz, head of the German Mineral Resources Agency (DERA), Michael Harms, managing director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, and Martin Wedig, managing director of the Association of Foreign Mining and International Raw Materials Activities (FAB). The speakers highlighted current challenges in the area of raw material security and emphasized the importance of the partnership with Kazakhstan and the urgent need to develop joint projects in raw material processing, increase the transparency of supply chains, and introduce modern technologies.
The event also included three thematic sessions dedicated to issues relating to the extraction and processing of critical raw materials and the financing of corresponding projects. Representatives from professional and business emphasized the mutual interest in deepening cooperation based on the principle of "raw materials for technologies" and underscored that Kazakhstan has an attractive investment climate and a reliable and efficient regulatory framework for implementing such projects.
Participants paid a special attention on the fact that Germany is actively involved in the industrialization of Kazakhstan and that over 90% of its investments flow into the manufacturing sector. This complementary orientation creates a reliable basis for further deepening the economic partnership.
The round table demonstrated a clear desire to implement new projects and further expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.
29.01.2026, 21:06 50096
Kazakhstan and Poland Align Positions on a Broad Range of Issues Related to Further Development of Bilateral Cooperation
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Poland. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to political cooperation, trade and economic interaction, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties, were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan views Poland as an important political and economic partner within the European Union and is interested in further expanding bilateral cooperation," emphasized Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov.
In turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Poland in Central Asia and expressed readiness to develop cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
The diplomats paid special attention to the trade and economic agenda, noting the significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade and investment. In particular, bilateral trade volume amounted to 1.1 billion US dollars in the first 11 months of 2025 (+6%), including exports of 496.3 million US dollars (+10.2%) and imports of 605.9 million US dollars (+2.7%). Approximately 150 Polish companies operate in Kazakhstan. Since 2005, the gross inflow of investments from Poland into Kazakhstan has exceeded 600 million US dollars. Priority areas of bilateral cooperation include energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, education, and IT.
The parties also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which serves as a key mechanism for advancing trade and economic cooperation.
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current international and regional issues, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.
29.01.2026, 20:46 50806
Kazakhstan and Poland Aim to Expand Bilateral Cooperation
Images
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski, who arrived in Astana to participate in political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed key issues related to deepening Kazakh-Polish partnership in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on current international and regional developments.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union. In this regard, it was emphasized that diplomatic relations between the two countries span 34 years, while their historical roots and ties go back much further.
For his part, Deputy Minister Zajączkowski reaffirmed Warsaw’s commitment to the consistent strengthening of cooperation with Astana, highlighting the importance of maintaining the high level of Kazakh-Polish relations.
The sides exchanged views on trade, economic and investment cooperation and discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for 2026.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a substantive dialogue aimed at enhancing comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.
29.01.2026, 20:00 51066
Kazakhstan Presented Constitutional Reforms to French Senators
A meeting was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France with members of the Senate of the French Parliament, representing the Senate Friendship Group "France-Central Asia", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gulsara Arystankulova briefed the French side on the constitutional reforms announced by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the Fifth Session of the National Kurultai. Particular emphasis was placed on the key areas of reform, including the transition to a unicameral parliament, the establishment of the office of Vice President, and the creation of the "Halyk Kenesi" (People’s Council) institution.
The French senators described the proposed reforms as an ambitious initiative and underscored their importance for Kazakhstan’s long-term sustainable development. They also expressed strong interest in further strengthening interparliamentary cooperation.
In addition, the senators noted the significance they attach to the political reforms and socio-political processes underway in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that they closely monitor the implementation of the country’s strategic development priorities and innovative political initiatives.
Both sides highlighted the dynamic development of Kazakh-French relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continued constructive cooperation, including within the framework of the "France-Central Asia" Friendship Group.
29.01.2026, 19:18 39896
Implementation of Almaty Airport’s Investment Plans Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with Goker Kose, President of Almaty International Airport JSC, during which issues related to the implementation of investment plans for the development of the country’s largest aviation hub were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties reviewed the current status of projects aimed at expanding airport infrastructure, increasing capacity, and improving the quality of passenger and cargo services. It was noted that TAV Airports, the operator of Almaty International Airport, participates in the work of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in observer status.
Within the framework of the meeting, information was presented on the strategic priorities of Almaty Airport as a key hub for international and regional air transportation. During the meeting, Goker Kose presented the current vision for the development of Almaty International Airport, outlined the key stages of the investment program, and addressed practical issues related to the phased implementation of projects, infrastructure load, and further capacity expansion. Particular attention was paid to ensuring sustainable growth of passenger and cargo traffic and improving the airport’s operational efficiency.
Deputy Minister Kuantyrov noted that projects in the field of aviation infrastructure require a balanced approach, taking into account the country’s long-term transport priorities, investors’ interests, and the sustainable development of the urban environment. According to him, the state considers such initiatives an important element in forming a competitive transport system and is ready for further dialogue on issues related to creating predictable conditions for the implementation of investment decisions.
Following the discussion, the parties confirmed their interest in further interaction and coordination of actions to support Almaty Airport’s investment initiatives. It was emphasized that the development of aviation infrastructure is regarded as one of the key factors for increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, boosting business activity, and integrating the country into international logistics and tourism routes.
