Prospects for Bilateral Partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany Discussed in Berlin

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A round table discussion took place in the German capital on the topic "New raw materials projects in Kazakhstan: relevant, realistic, and financially viable", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by more than 50 representatives of German federal authorities, scientific and professional and trade associations, executives from financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, KfW, and leading German companies.





In his welcoming address Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov emphasized that Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner of Germany and Europe in the field of energy cooperation for many years. Against the backdrop of global energy transition, Kazakhstan is exploring opportunities for further cooperation in the supply of critical raw materials that are in high demand for achieving the goals of decarbonizing the global economy. The diplomat noted that Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites for establishing sustainable supply chains, including a diversified mineral resource base, developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, and solid industrial potential.





The panel discussion featured by Peter Buchholz, head of the German Mineral Resources Agency (DERA), Michael Harms, managing director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, and Martin Wedig, managing director of the Association of Foreign Mining and International Raw Materials Activities (FAB). The speakers highlighted current challenges in the area of raw material security and emphasized the importance of the partnership with Kazakhstan and the urgent need to develop joint projects in raw material processing, increase the transparency of supply chains, and introduce modern technologies.





The event also included three thematic sessions dedicated to issues relating to the extraction and processing of critical raw materials and the financing of corresponding projects. Representatives from professional and business emphasized the mutual interest in deepening cooperation based on the principle of "raw materials for technologies" and underscored that Kazakhstan has an attractive investment climate and a reliable and efficient regulatory framework for implementing such projects.





Participants paid a special attention on the fact that Germany is actively involved in the industrialization of Kazakhstan and that over 90% of its investments flow into the manufacturing sector. This complementary orientation creates a reliable basis for further deepening the economic partnership.





The round table demonstrated a clear desire to implement new projects and further expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.