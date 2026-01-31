Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Develop Agricultural and Trade-Economic Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Vice President and General Manager of the MIDROC Agro Cluster (Horizon Plantations Plc) Netsanet Gashaye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, the exchange of agro-technologies, and the strengthening of trade ties between Kazakhstani businesses and Ethiopia’s largest investment holding.





The Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the ongoing Constitutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that the current political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan are aimed at improving the well-being of the people and strengthening the country's overall economic potential on the international stage.





During further discussions on the prospects for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two nations, the sides exchanged views on the potential supply of high-quality Kazakhstani wheat and fertilizers, as well as the import of Ethiopian coffee, tea, and other products to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS.





Vice President N.Gashaye familiarized the Kazakh diplomat with the activities of the MIDROC Agro Cluster, a key player in the Ethiopian economy that manages extensive plantations and production facilities within the agro-industrial complex.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that the agricultural sector is a priority area in bilateral relations, noting Ethiopia's strategic importance for Kazakhstani exporters as a gateway to the East African market. Furthermore, the diplomat proposed that the leadership of MIDROC consider visiting Kazakhstan as part of an Ethiopian business delegation to explore the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as a platform for investment activities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.





N.Gashaye expressed high interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in developing its agro-industrial complex, including large-scale grain production and the implementation of digital solutions in agriculture.





In closing, the parties agreed to continue working meetings to practically implement the discussed prospects for cooperation.