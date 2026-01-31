Spain’s Parliamentarians Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on Ecological Transition of the Senate of Spain, José Ángel Alonso, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the interlocutors discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as further steps to strengthen interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Spain. Spanish side expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and emphasized the important role of interparliamentary interaction in deepening Kazakh-Spanish relations.





Ambassador briefed the interlocutors on the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and the forthcoming constitutional reforms announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Representatives of the Spanish Senate gave a positive assessment of these initiatives, noting their focus on strengthening institutional foundations and modernizing the country’s political system.





Special attention was paid to issues on the energy agenda, including ensuring the sustainable development of the energy sector, energy transition processes, improving energy efficiency, and the introduction of modern technological solutions. Spain’s interest in developing dialogue with Kazakhstan in the energy sector was also noted, and the country’s experience in the development of green energy and strengthening energy security was presented.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to further enhance practical mechanisms of cooperation in the identified areas and agreed to continue work on developing joint initiatives.