01.03.2024, 16:09 1326
Kazakhstan's national swimming team wins 20 gold medals at the Asian Championships
Images | Instagram/qaz_olympics
16.02.2024, 21:02 27251
Almaty after a heavy snowfall
13.02.2024, 15:28 32726
People across China enjoy Spring Festival holiday
Images | Xinhua/Li Gang
08.02.2024, 21:27 40211
Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night.
According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.
The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
30.01.2024, 15:08 56106
Gas cylinder explosion in Karaganda region: two dead, 5 injured, including three children
Images | gov.kz
A total of 46 people lived in the two-storey house. At the time of the incident, there were 35 in it.
139 specialists and 32 pieces of equipment were involved in the rescue operations.
17.01.2024, 10:31 77546
Animals of the Almaty Zoo
Images | instagram/mihailsorokoumov54
05.01.2024, 17:56 100946
Tourists enjoy New Year holiday at Harbin Ice-Snow World
Images | Xinhua/Wang Jianwei
The international snow and ice sculpture festival has begun in Harbin, which takes place annually and is considered one of the world's largest snow and ice sculpture festivals. This year, the ice city spread over an area of 600 thousand square meters; it was built in just 15 days.
26.12.2023, 16:34 126041
Santa Claus Parade in Almaty
Images | Akimat of Almaty / Kairat Konuspayev
A large parade of people dressed as Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (character similar to Father Christmas or Santa Claus) was held in Almaty on Dec. 25. Nearly 60 participants in costumes walked the central streets of the city and congratulated residents and guests of the city on the upcoming New Year 2024.
26.12.2023, 16:27 125976
Miss Nicaragua wins 2023 Miss Universe pageant
Images | gazetametro.ru
Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
