18.02.2023, 08:50 3181
Kazakhstani rescuers in Turkey
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.02.2023, 01:57 3906
Fauna of Chukotka
Images | telegram | Путешествия Колумба
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2023, 19:34 16446
Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 5,000 People
Images | twitter/@dw_turkce
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2023, 22:52 25431
Over 200 people evacuated from flood-hit areas of Turkistan region
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 12:05 47971
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
Residents of China on Sunday celebrate the New Year according to the lunar calendar (Chunze), which will be held under the sign of the black water rabbit.
This is the first New Year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chinese residents can freely travel around the country, which became possible after local authorities lifted anti-covid restrictions on movement around the country, as well as border bans, in December last year. According to the State Administration for Immigration Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the number of entries and exits from China during the upcoming holidays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year will be about 600 thousand, which is almost twice the number of entries and exits from China during the New Year holidays a year earlier, Bigasia reports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.01.2023, 10:41 48271
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2023, 12:48 63481
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2023, 19:09 73426
Light pillars captured in northern Kazakhstan's winter sky
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
Tell a friend
Photographer captures rare natural phenomenon as freezing temperatures and tiny flakes of ice create illusion of light pillars reaching into the night sky above the north of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2023, 23:55 88271
Bad weather in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
19.02.2023, 09:22Life hacks from rescuers: how to survive in the winter forest 15.02.2023, 08:3445446Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş 15.02.2023, 09:4545321Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye 15.02.2023, 12:2945091Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye 14.02.2023, 14:2443531Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye 16.02.2023, 20:4640536Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 27.01.2023, 21:39100021Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3686366Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0982766610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5881456Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0480461Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate