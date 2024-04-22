Tell a friend

Due to floods in several cities and regions of the country, a state of emergency has been declared. In the Aktobe and Almaty regions, dams burst.





In the Aktobe region, the risk of flooding remains. Most of the rivers have flood peaks. In the region, 792 houses remain flooded. A state of emergency has been declared in 5 districts: Kobda, Mugalzhar, Temir, Aiteke bi, Uil, as well as in Aktobe. 8,978 people were evacuated. For 3 days, the commission received 1623 applications for compensation for material losses.





In total, more than 1,300 houses remain in the flood zone in Kazakhstan. In connection with the floods, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an operational meeting in connection with the emergency situation that arose due to floods in a number of regions of the country. The head of state sharply criticized the actions of the government and akims, calling it negligence and unprofessionalism.





He apologized and assured that all the victims would be provided with financial assistance.





For 30 years, Kazakhstan’s authorities have not learned to prepare for floods.