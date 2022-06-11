Система Orphus

Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80

10.06.2022, 17:08 2051

FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty

31.05.2022, 23:05 21556

A heavy downpour flooded the streets of Almaty

12.05.2022, 08:31 58831

The beauty of spring fields in Almaty region

04.05.2022, 08:25 58891

Fire In Pavlodar School

22.04.2022, 19:40 100796

Kazakhstan Deal With Flood Consequences

09.04.2022, 00:14 129041

Spring in Almaty

06.04.2022, 23:44 132586

Shanghai Starts China’s Biggest COVID-19 Lockdown in 2 Years

29.03.2022, 19:59 145321

China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai.

In Kazakhstan, about 700 people were rescued and evacuated from a snow drift during the day

24.03.2022, 14:46 146586

