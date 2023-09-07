Tell a friend

Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam Vo Van Thuong jointly visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong.





Both Presidents visited the showroom of completed products and familiarized themselves with the process of producing ceramic items.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Van Thuong then participated in the manufacture of ceramic vases on a special machine.





After inspecting the village, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed the completed items and recorded their visit in the book of honored guests.





Chu Dau is an ancient Vietnamese technique for making ceramics that dates back to the 12th century AD. It was developed during the 14th and 15th centuries, but disappeared as early as the 17th century. However, a vase made by ceramic master Chu Dau was found in the Topkapi Museum in Istanbul, Turkey in the 1980s.





In 2001, the Hanoi Trading Corporation restored the ancient craft and established a full-fledged production based on ancient technology.