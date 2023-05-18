15.05.2023, 16:38 3756
Rally against animal cruelty in Almaty
Images | fond KARE
Tell a friend
An authorized rally on sabotage and non-compliance by local authorities with the law on the responsible treatment of animals, which gathered about 500 residents from all over Kazakhstan, was held in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.05.2023, 22:49 1161
Tokayev received winners of World Boxing Championship
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.04.2023, 22:14 33821
XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2023, 18:26 40971
Spring Almaty
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 19:51 50351
Kazakh President chairs meeting on results of country’s socio economic development
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2023, 10:45 59666
Easter service at Holy Dormition Cathedral in Astana
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2023, 23:29 70281
Auyzashar on behalf of the President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 13:58 82171
Mangistau Region Rescue Fire Lane Overcome Psychological Training
Images | MES RK
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
17.05.2023, 16:06President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the People's Republic of China for a state visit 17.05.2023, 15:383616Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to Pope Francis 17.05.2023, 09:062801Kazakh companies signed export contracts for $ 100 million in Xi'an 17.05.2023, 18:542521Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokaye 17.05.2023, 14:2285% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC207685% of transportation of socially significant goods by rail is carried out by wagons of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC 12.05.2023, 22:2727621Central Asia and China: A Partnership of Mutuality 11.05.2023, 12:1326606Alikhan Smailov outlines engineering development priorities of Kazakhstan 12.05.2023, 19:41Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Hosted Briefing for Delegation from UK Royal College of Defence Studies24981Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Hosted Briefing for Delegation from UK Royal College of Defence Studies 12.05.2023, 13:2722736Nine more branches of world-renowned universities scheduled to open in Kazakhstan by 2029 11.05.2023, 13:1918076Number of employed people reached 9mln in Kazakhstan 28.04.2023, 19:0999486President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1995706Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3193991Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2592311Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3387906President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly