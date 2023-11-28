27.11.2023, 10:32 2196
Republican command staff exercises "Kys-2023" held in Kazakhstan
Images | MES RK
15.11.2023, 21:53 22361
New banknotes series "Saka style"
Images | nationalbank.kz
The National Bank has started the phased release of a new series of banknotes. The new series is based on elements of the "Saka style" and captures the heritage of Kazakhstan. The release is aimed at increasing the degree of protection of tenge banknotes and promotion of cultural values and history of the country.
15.11.2023, 20:43 22656
Dozens of Kazakhstani nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
Images | Kazakh MFA
92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.
The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.
99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.
06.11.2023, 15:20 51426
Northern Lights are seen tonight in Kazakhstan
Images | Instagram/@ilovekostanay
A spectacular natural phenomenon was noticed in Borovoye (pictured), in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Users are actively sharing footage on social networks.
06.11.2023, 14:56 51611
Tokayev presents Dimash Kudaibergen with Tazy puppy
Images | Instagram/kudaibergenov.dimash
President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev presented world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen with a dog of the Kazakh Tazy breed.
This wonder of nature, Tazy puppy, was presented to me by Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich (Tokayev). Tazy is one of the 'seven treasures' inherited from our ancestors. I am glad to know that today Kazakhstan gives much attention to the preservation and international recognition of this breed. This breed stands out for its beauty, restraint and, from what I saw, it is very smart, the singer’s post in Instagram reads.
25.10.2023, 07:46 71161
Kazakh Citizens Celebrate Republic Day By Proudly Displaying National Flag
Images | Akimat of Astana
On October 22, the campaign "Menin Elim – Menin Tuym" was launched in our country, aimed at strengthening patriotism. As part of the campaign, the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is hung on social facilities and on the balconies of apartment buildings.
09.10.2023, 13:28 104571
Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Baiga Championship
Images | Press service of Almaty akim/Ayan Nesipbekov
The final of the Kazakhstan Baiga Championship with a prize fund of 82.5 million tenge was held in Almaty. Riders from all over the country demonstrated their skill in horse handling. The winners received well-deserved awards and prizes, and the audience enjoyed exciting competitions and beautiful performances.
09.10.2023, 12:34 106386
Asian Games 2023: Final medal table
More than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games, which took place in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China from 23 September to 8 October.
29.09.2023, 10:43 123661
Kazakh journalists visits Tyumen region
Images | Kazakhstan Today
Journalists and bloggers from Kazakhstan were able to see the main features of Tyumen and the Tyumen region during a press tour organized within the framework of humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
