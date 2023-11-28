Tell a friend

92 nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.





The first stage of evacuation through the Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been completed. The Kazakhstani diplomats rendered all necessary consular and psychological assistance to our compatriots being repatriated from the area.









99 passengers – citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, arrived safely to Almaty.



