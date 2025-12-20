President Holds Meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike, akorda.kz reports.





The interlocutors discussed cooperation in the fields of digitalization, smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, as well as the introduction of innovative solutions in city governance. Particular attention was paid to creating a more comfortable, environmentally friendly, safe and inclusive environment for residents and visitors of major metropolitan areas.





In the presence of the President, Akim (Mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek and Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.





The Head of State emphasized that he sees significant potential in cooperation between the two capitals in integrating artificial intelligence into urban management.





During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with Tokyo’s Smart City concept, which envisages the use of advanced technologies to improve quality of life, enhance governance efficiency and ensure sustainable development.





The President also visited Tokyo’s Emergency Situation Center, which serves as the core element of the city’s civil protection and crisis management system. The center’s primary mission is to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation and coordination of government agencies during emergencies, as well as to analyze data on potential and ongoing disasters, including earthquakes, typhoons, floods, major technological accidents and terrorist attacks.





Considerable attention is paid to countering the spread of disinformation in the media and on social networks. This task is handled by a dedicated unit that conducts round-the-clock monitoring. In peacetime, the center focuses on planning and improving the crisis management system, developing regional civil protection plans, organizing and conducting drills, and expanding information resources aimed at disaster prevention and mitigation for the population.