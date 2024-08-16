13.08.2024, 16:42 3121
37 settlements in Zhambyl region to be provided with centralized water supply system
Governor of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev has reported today to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the region’s socio-economic development in the first half of 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to Karashukeyev, the region observes 12.3% growth in construction sector, 8.5% growth in communications sphere and 7.4% growth in agricultural sphere. Agrarian sector registered 4% rise and housing commissioning increased by 2.3% (311,000 square meters). 196.3 billion tenge were attracted to the region’s fixed capital in the reporting period.
The region’s investment portfolio includes 70 projects worth 2.5 billion tenge, which will enable to create 6,300 jobs. 19 new productions will be launched by the end of the year.
The share of processing sector in economy is 64.5%, with phosphorus industry being in focus as part of the agreements with major foreign companies.
Harvesting campaign has already begun in the region. Agrarians predict that the gross yield of crops will be at 2.1 million tons.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the region’s social infrastructure development. For instance, 26 healthcare and 41 education facilities are under construction now. The commissioning of 19 schools this year will let address the problems dilapidated and three-shift schools.
In line with the President’s instruction, 37 settlements of the region are set to be provided with centralized water supply system. As many as 60,000 seedlings were planted, territories of historical and cultural monuments, parks and squares, canals and aryks were cleaned under the Taza Qazaqstan program.
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to Yerbol Karashukeyev to ensure further socio-economic development of the region and increase the people’s wellbeing.
14.08.2024, 16:13
Olzhas Bektenov: Oil and gas industry to work for welfare of all Kazakhstanis
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the oil and gas industry development, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the current challenges and prospects of oil production, oil refining, as well as plans to implement new projects in geological exploration were discussed.
As Prime Minister noted, the Head of State has set tasks for the Government to develop and increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector. Last year the country produced 90 million tonnes of oil, the confirmed reserves are estimated at 2.9 billion tonnes. The industry generates a significant part of tax revenues and jobs.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of launching major projects in Kazakhstan, including a petrochemical plant in the Atyrau region with a capacity of 500 thousand tonnes of polypropylene per year, the start of construction of three gas processing plants. Prospects for the construction of butadiene and polyethylene plants were discussed.
Tax and investment legislation is being improved, amendments were made to the Entrepreneurship Code and the Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use to reduce the burden on enterprises. An improved model contract for complex projects has been introduced, which enshrines a package of regulatory and fiscal preferences for subsoil users.
The government is planning further reforms aimed at liberalising the oil and oil products market. For this purpose, a package of legislative amendments to the Tax and Budget Codes, the Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use" is being developed, which will give additional incentives to subsoil users and producers of petroleum products.
In turn, business is expected to respond by significantly increasing the share of local content and supporting domestic producers. An important role here is assigned to three large consortia - Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. and North Caspian Operating Company N.V., which account for 70% of all purchases in the industry.
The oil and gas industry, first and foremost, must work for the benefit of all Kazakhstanis. We strive to ensure that as much of the revenues from oil and gas activities as possible remain in Kazakhstan, contributing to the development of national business, creating jobs and improving the living standards of our citizens. It is also necessary to pay due attention to local human resources. In many reports we see that more than 90 per cent of employees are Kazakhstani. But this cannot be said about the managerial level. Today the country has enough managers with experience of work in the world's best oil and gas companies. We need to offer them promising positions in projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The government pays special attention to support geological exploration with the creation of conditions for attracting investment. In this regard, the companies were invited to more actively conduct research work on the study of deep-lying horizons. Prime Minister also focused on environmental issues, emphasising the importance of a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability. For this purpose it is necessary to invest more actively in innovative developments and new technological solutions.
Askhat Hasenov, Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC, Derek Magnes, Managing Director of the Eurasian division of Chevron Corporation, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Association KAZENERGY, Li Shufeng, General Director of SNPS-Aktobemunaigas JSC, and others made reports on the situation in the oil and gas industry.
13.08.2024, 17:46
Kanat Sharlapaev: Those left homeless during floods will not be left on streets in winter
Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, has announced that residents left homeless during floods will be provided with houses by the end of September, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, a total of 775 houses are being constructed in the West Kazakhstan region, 331 in the Akmola region, 504 in the Aktobe region, and 100 in the Atyrau region. It is anticipated that by September, 80 percent of the construction work will be complete. The construction of several houses may continue until September 15-20. Our primary objective is to complete the construction process by the end of September," the minister stated.
According to him, a construction of 14 houses in Syrym district and 60 houses in Borili district of the West Kazakhstan region has been completed. Construction work of the remaining houses in Syrym district will be completed by August 25.
The situation in the Aktobe region is not bad. The sole area of concern is a village situated 90 kilometers from the district center. A new housing development is currently underway in Nura village. The construction is scheduled for completion by September 15-20. Those left homeless during floods will not be left on the streets in winter" Minister Sharlapaev said.
He emphasized that construction works in all regions will be completed on time.
13.08.2024, 12:00
Olzhas Bektenov: Government stands firmly on economic patriotism
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of support for domestic producers, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the current situation and implemented measures. On the examples of small and medium-sized businesses demonstrated the positive dynamics of production growth through the priority right to participate in procurement.
On the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to ensure a 60% share of Kazakhstani goods and services in the procurement of subsoil users, quasi-state and public sectors, the Government is carrying out systematic comprehensive work. To date, a number of industries have already demonstrated positive results - a stable reduction in imports and production growth. For example, in the manufacturing industry, the imported products indicator has decreased by 7 per cent, while the production volume has increased by 4 per cent. Dependence on external supplies has been reduced in the machine-building industry, in the production of metal products and paper products.
According to the International Monetary Fund's review, countries with highly developed economies are pursuing a policy of supporting and protecting the domestic market. Among them are China, the European Union and the United States. Kazakhstan takes into account the world experience and actively implements measures to support its producers, reducing the share of imported goods, Prime Minister noted.
The Government stands firmly on the position of economic patriotism. We will always support the Kazakhstani manufacturer. This is the task of each akim and sectoral ministers. And its implementation is not of a recommendatory nature, but strictly mandatory," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Measures to support the domestic market are fixed at the legislative level. The President has already signed a new Law "On Public Procurement", tightening the requirements for their implementation. At the same time, today the Majilis has introduced amendments to further strengthen the control of procurement. The amendments envisage introduction of a new mechanism - the Unified Register of Commodity Producers, which will include enterprises with established production, necessary capacities and plans for further development. The main purpose of this platform is to systematise the country's key industries and protect domestic business. Enterprises from the register will be able to count on state support on a priority basis. At the same time, they will be subject to counter obligations: to modernise production, improve competitiveness, and increase employee salaries. Companies will be monitored through online digital screening, which will reduce corruption risks. Monitoring will be carried out by tax and customs services, labour inspections and other agencies.
Prime Minister emphasised the need to intensify work on import substitution, including through off-take contracts.
This year, major entities such as Samruk-Kazyna and subsoil users signed 382 long-term agreements and ofteik-contracts worth 635 billion tenge. These figures are a record for recent years. In addition, by establishing a priority right to participate in public procurement, lists of 4201 types of goods, works and services of light, machine-building, chemical, and paper industries were approved. Over the past 7 months, the number of concluded contracts with domestic producers in these sectors increased by 1.4 times compared to the same period last year.
Thus, the growth of the volume of orders of Kazakhstan production of pumping equipment Karlskrona LC AB in 2024 was 30% - compared to the same period last year and 70% - compared to 2022, General Director Talgat Alpysbaev reported. Loading of paint and varnish plant "Raduga" due to the implemented measures increased from 30% to 100%, and the volume of products for seven months of this year increased 3 times - from 900 tonnes to 2,700 tonnes, said General Director of the enterprise Dmitry Sharapaev.
In the issue of regulation of public procurement, Head of the Government has set a number of tasks. One of the urgent problems is duplication of catalogues of Kazakhstani goods, which allows importing products and later selling them as domestic. The Ministry of Finance has created an electronic catalogue for public procurement that meets international standards.
Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of Trade and other interested government agencies to conduct an analysis and eliminate redundant catalogues of goods, works and services.
Also, the Ministry of Industry together with state bodies and organisations to develop an effective mechanism for monitoring the obligations of large contractors in terms of the use of domestic raw materials. The practice of purchasing imported goods bypassing similar items of Kazakhstani production is unacceptable, stressed Olzhas Bektenov.
12.08.2024, 19:24
Head of Youth Policy Department of Almaty named
Aziz Kazhdenbek has been appointed as the head of the Youth Policy Department of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency conveys.
Aziz Kazhdenbek was born in 1993. He graduated from the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. He started his career in 2013.
He worked in non-governmental organizations and higher educational institutions of the city.
He served as Director of the UIB Youth Center, Director of the Educational Work Department of Alt University. He held the position of Director in the State Fund for Youth Policy Development of Almaty.
From March 2023, he has worked as Deputy Head of the Youth Policy Department of Almaty.
12.08.2024, 16:19
Tokayev briefed on new approaches to combat training of troops by Defense Minister
Kazakh President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the defense ministry’s activity in the first half of the year, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev was briefed about the outcomes of the international drills, implementation of new approaches to combat training of troops, as well as implementation of the instructions to maintain combat and mobilization readiness.
Special attention was placed on the issues of arming the military with modern weapons and military equipment, developing the military infrastructure and enhancing military and patriotic work.
During the meeting, Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov delivered a report on measures to increase the social welfare of military personnel and military retirees.
In conclusion, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gave a number of instructions to the minister to develop further the capacity of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.
09.08.2024, 15:47
Building strong economic base in CA is a crucial task - President
At today’s VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on his counterparts to concentrate all efforts on ensuring that the Central Asian region remains the space of security, cooperation and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to the Kazakh President, another crucial task is to build a strong economic base of multilateral interaction.
Significant results have been achieved in this area in recent years. The volume of interregional trade is gradually increasing having already achieved $11 billion," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the meeting participants.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of ramping up commodity turnover and bringing it to $15 billion in the foreseeable future.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that large joint projects in infrastructure and transport sector could become new growth points in economies of Central Asian states. He reminded of the construction of Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant in Kyrgyzstan, Rogun Hydropower Plant in Tajikistan, gas projects in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, construction of new transport corridors and a number of other important projects.
The development of trade-logistics and industrial hubs in near-border regions is of priority importance. We need to reinforce our comprehensive partnership with new agreements in such promising sectors as agriculture, logistics, textile, chemical industry and construction," stressed the President.
08.08.2024, 21:04
Problematic business issues discussed in Government
The Government held a regular meeting to consider topical business issues under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was addressed by representatives of business and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", who voiced issues related to the further development of the electric power industry, energy saving and energy efficiency. They also discussed the revision of sanitary and epidemiological requirements to pre-school organizations and approaches to changing the purpose of land plots where private kindergartens are located.
Entrepreneurs voiced the problem of mass invalidation of lease agreements for agricultural land plots, concluded earlier on the basis of decisions of local executive bodies.
Deputy Prime Minister, having listened to all the voiced questions, gave specific instructions to the relevant state bodies to take prompt measures to solve them. He emphasized the importance of the ongoing work to support small and medium-sized businesses and expressed the intention of the Government to make every effort to create comfortable conditions for doing business.
08.08.2024, 14:55
New general director of KazEnergy named
Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, former Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the new general director of KazEnergy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1981 Zhandos Nurmaganbetov is a native of the Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, University of International Business, Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata, and KIMEP University.
In 2005-2010, he was General Director of Kyzylorda REC JSC.
In 2011-2013, he served as Chair of the Board of JS NC SEC Kyzylorda. From 2013 to 2019, he worked in a private company.
From 2020, he held the post of Managing Director for Strategy and Development at KEGOC.
From December 2021 to December 2023, he was Vice Minister of Energy and was responsible for electricity, CHP and renewable energy issues.
