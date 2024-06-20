17.06.2024, 10:29 1981
Actual questions of citizens considered at online reception with Tamara Duisenova
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova held an online reception of citizens in the public reception room of AMANAT party, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, a resident of Kyzylorda Sabi Ansat spoke about the need to popularise the activities of historical figures among young people. In particular, he voiced the idea to film a TV series about Temirbek Zhurgenov. Tamara Duisenova noted that this issue will be under her personal control and gave appropriate instructions to the Ministry of Culture and Information.
The resident of Astana asked to strengthen measures against distribution of tobacco, alcoholic products and sugar-containing drinks harmful to the organism. Deputy Prime Minister noted that systematic work was being carried out in this direction. She also expressed readiness to support joint measures aimed at its strengthening and popularisation of a healthy lifestyle.
During the reception a group of citizens voiced a request of veterans of law enforcement agencies. They ask to restore the Almaty hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as Kazakhstan sanatorium, which was part of the medical organisation. The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed that they are solving this problem together with the Akimat of the metropolis. Tamara Duisenova instructed the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs to personally meet with the veterans of the department and to inform on a regular basis about the progress of the issue.
A resident of Semey understood the problem of providing medicines and special nutrition to a child with disabilities, and another Astana resident drew attention to the situation around the Bolashak programme. Tamara Duisenova gave instructions to the interested state bodies to solve these issues and obliged them to report directly on the measures taken.
The issue of introduction of mandatory labelling and traceability of medicines from 1 July was also discussed. Deputy Prime Minister drew special attention to the fact that this norm is aimed at providing residents with high-quality and legal medicines. She noted that with the help of labelling and traceability it is planned to exclude the entry of counterfeit products into circulation.
Tamara Duisenova also explained that labelling will be applied to medicines produced or imported after July 1. In addition, it was instructed to organise meetings with representatives of interested government agencies, manufacturers, distributors of medicines and pharmacy business entities on the problems voiced during the reception.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.06.2024, 14:44 10341
Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
A solemn ceremony of awarding nationals of Kazakhstan who took an active part in flood relief efforts was held at the Akorda residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing those gathered the Head of State said the recent flooding became one of the worst disasters in the country’s history. A state of emergency was declared in 10 regions of Kazakhstan. Over 19,000 homes were affected by floodwaters.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said rescuers, the military, internal affairs officers and akimat staffs throughout the day and night battled the floods. Above 63,000 employees of law enforcement agencies were deployed in flood mitigation. Over 120,000 people, including 40,000 children were evacuated.
Since the beginning of the floods, more than 50,000 volunteers collected humanitarian aid for the flood-hit people. The President also thanked fraternal countries, international companies and organizations for their assistance and support.
The Head of State stressed the recent flooding revealed bonds of unity and solidarity of the people of Kazakhstan. Joint efforts helped prevent the worst scenarios.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the efforts of volunteers and called theme heroes of our age and embodiment of true patriotism.
The President reminded that over 2,200 homes will be built and 10,000 repaired in flood-stricken regions through the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to all Kazakhstanis who took part in flood relief operations and awarded rescuers, volunteers, public figures, the military, doctors, entrepreneurs, and heads of large companies for their assistance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 17:09 10991
Trade Committee: new standards and support
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
Chairman of the Committee of Trade Aidar Abildabekov during a briefing held at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasised the importance of ongoing efforts to improve the legislative framework of the industry. The main emphasis was placed on standardisation and modernisation of various aspects of trade activities, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to Aidar Abildabekov, chairman of the Trade Committee, the work will standardise general requirements for trade services, small retail chains, markets, catering facilities and e-commerce, as well as for personnel in accordance with 9 national and 1 interstate standard.
An important step is the inclusion of criteria for a modern trade format and requirements for the use of the National Catalogue of Goods by domestic trade entities. The requirements for organising and holding fairs have been detailed, with local executive bodies approving the calendar of fairs and providing free trade places for producers of Kazakhstani products. Norms for holding tenders for allocation of places and routes for placement of non-stationary trade facilities have been established, as well as rules for the sale of discounted goods and the procedure for holding sales have been introduced.
New state support initiatives for the industry introduced in the Business Roadmap include measures to subsidise interest rates for the construction, reconstruction and working capital replenishment of retail facilities.
Intensive work continues on modernising the trade infrastructure to increase the share of modern formats to 33%. As part of this process, strict control is exercised over the compliance of markets with urban planning, sanitary and fire regulations. A Roadmap has been approved, the implementation of which is aimed at continuous monitoring and completion of the modernisation of markets, keeping them relevant and meeting high standards of service quality.
Considerable attention is also paid to stabilising prices for socially important food products. According to official statistics, since the beginning of this year there has been a 0.1 per cent decrease in the price index for socially important products, which is a significant achievement over the past 10 years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 16:17 13786
Chingis Arinov: National marine detachment being created on Caspian Sea shores
Tell a friend
During the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov the issue of safety on the water bodies of the country was considered. The Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov made a report on the main directions of work in this area, primeminister.kz reports.
As he noted, ensuring the safety of citizens on water bodies is one of the important directions of the Ministry.
Every year hundreds of people die on the water, the main share falls on the summer period. Since the beginning of the year 45 people have drowned, 27 since 1 June," Arinov stated.
According to him, the measures taken by the Ministry to protect the population show their effectiveness, as a result, since 2020 the deaths at water bodies have been reduced from 437 to 227 people. To ensure the safety of the population, 42 rescue posts of the Ministry are functioning on water bodies. Next year, the construction of 3 modular stations will be completed on lakes Shalkar and Imantau, as well as in the city of Kosshi. Another 15 stations are needed on large water bodies.
In addition, mobile stations equipped with boats and rescue equipment are created for the summer period. They carry out duty and patrolling of water bodies. Thus, since the beginning of the year, 76 people have been rescued by the Ministry's rescuers on water bodies, 24 people have been rescued since the beginning of the swimming season. At the same time, according to the Minister, there are certain issues regarding the equipment of rescue units. The available boats leave much to be desired.
Now we are systematically buying modern boats, drones and rescue equipment. At the same time, we are working on the creation of a national marine unit on the shores of the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau region," Arinov said.
According to him, given that 95 per cent of drownings are registered in places prohibited for bathing, together with akimats annually increase the permitted places for bathing and recreation.
Today there are 708 of them in the country, the data are placed on the platform "2GIS". By the end of June, 33 more beaches will be opened additionally. Nevertheless, this is not enough, and we will continue to work in this direction.
At the same time, some beaches do not meet the established requirements and sanitary norms, which leads to negative consequences. For example, last year 5 people drowned at the places authorised for bathing," the minister said.
Also, according to him, holidaymakers actively use jet skis and their improper use carries the risk of death.
Separately, the Minister noted that according to the Entrepreneurial Code, the Ministry inspects beaches only after the deaths on their territory. In this regard, he said, Akimats need to strengthen control over the infrastructure of recreational facilities when issuing permits. And the Ministry of Transport needs to check small vessels.
The Ministry for Emergency Situations pays special attention to the safety of children. Before and throughout the swimming period, the ministry's lifeguards teach them swimming, rescue and first aid skills. The main cause of children's death is leaving children without adult supervision. In this connection, parents and educators of children's camps are instructed.
At present, there are more than 30 children's camps located near water bodies across the country. Of these, only 19 have equipped bathing places for children.
The Ministry of Education together with akimats urgently need to take measures for the safety of children in the camps.
The Minister also spoke about another problem at water bodies. This is bathing in an alcoholic state, which leads to death. The Ministry together with the police conducts patrols and raids on authorised and prohibited places. Since the beginning of the year they have been conducted more than 26 thousand, about 3 thousand violators have been brought to administrative responsibility, 49 people have been brought to administrative responsibility since 1 June this year.
In addition, according to the Minister, since last year the akimats of Almaty and Pavlodar in pilot mode launched a system of early detection of drowning. It is necessary to introduce similar video surveillance and monitoring systems in all regions, especially in prohibited places. This will reduce the risks of death.
The Ministry's forces and means have been put on high alert. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the population and protect the territory of the country," Chingis Arinov said in conclusion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 15:07 13591
Olzhas Bektenov gives a series of instructions to ensure safety at water bodies
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The issue of safety at water bodies was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on preventive measures during the bathing season, and reports were also made by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Education and Transport, primeminister.kz reports.
As of today, 42 rescue posts at water reservoirs are functioning in the country to ensure safety during the summer period. Next year, the construction of 3 modular stations on lakes Shalkar, Imantau, as well as in the city of Kosshi will be completed. In addition, mobile posts equipped with boats and rescue equipment have been formed. The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with akimats is working systematically to increase the number of places authorised for bathing and recreation. Today, 708 such locations have been equipped across the country, and data on the location of beaches are posted on the 2GIS platform. As part of preventive measures to control water safety, including the suppression of alcohol consumption on the shores of water bodies, water areas are patrolled. Since the beginning of the year more than 26 thousand raids have been organised, about 3 thousand violators have been brought to responsibility.
Special attention during the Government session was paid to the issue of children's recreation, organised in close proximity to water bodies. Monitoring groups checked 31 country camps with access to water and 127 recreation centres equipped with their own swimming pools. According to statistics, every year about 100 out of about 200-300 people drowned at water bodies of the republic are children. Prime Minister instructed regional akimats to strengthen preventive measures to ensure safety on water, including by increasing the number of patrols. To improve the efficiency of work it is also important to adopt new technologies that allow to monitor the situation in real time remotely. Last year, thanks to the measures taken, the number of casualties fell by 6 per cent.
In the cities of Almaty and Pavlodar, a system of remote monitoring has been tested in pilot mode, allowing to determine the boundaries of the swim and early detection of drowning. In the Aktobe region, a project of an interactive buoy has been developed, allowing a drowning person to signal for help through a button on it. In this regard, regional akimats need to study this experience and use it. It is necessary to work out the issue of installing surveillance cameras and relevant software on beaches," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, noting the need to further intensify work on attracting public lifeguards.
In addition to large bodies of water, ditches and irrigation canals are dangerous, emphasised Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov. Cases of death of children are registered mainly in the southern regions of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions. Prime Minister instructed Akimats to solve the problem of improvement of engineering structures by installing fences. In addition, it is important to check the safety of city fountains.
In the issue of operation of small vessels it is necessary to ensure strict control. The use of faulty water transport often causes tragedies. As of today, over 19 thousand vessels are registered in Kazakhstan, more than 90% of which are self-propelled.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 11:25 12271
Olzhas Bektenov: necessary to ensure fulfilment of obligations by telecom operators, preventing price collusion and unjustified tariff increases
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issues of improving the quality of Internet and mobile communications in Kazakhstan. Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev, Chairman of Kazakhtelecom JSC Bagdat Mussin, akims of a number of regions made a report, primeminister.kz reports.
National Project "Affordable Internet" was adopted last year to provide the population of Kazakhstan with quality communications. As a result of implementation of all the measures, by 2027 the coverage of settlements and roads with communication networks will reach 100%.
Now the share of the country's population using the Internet is at the level of developed countries. Traffic growth has increased by 61.5 per cent and the number of subscribers by 12.9 per cent against 2020. According to Speedtest Ookla, Kazakhstan ranks 66th in the world in terms of average Internet speed (43.6 Mbps).
At the Government session considered the issue of accessibility of communication in rural areas. Thus, the optics to date brought to 2,606 of 6,290 villages, mobile Internet is available to residents of 4,866 settlements. Within the framework of existing tax incentives, 1161 villages will be connected to 4G technology in 2023.
According to the licence obligations of telecom operators, it is planned to provide 1,076 villages with telecommunications. Within the framework of the National Project it is envisaged to bring optical communication lines through PPP mechanism to 3010 villages. The projects are expected to provide Internet access to 2.4 million people. All projects envisage attracting private investments from telecom operators in the amount of more than 340 billion tenge.
The country has installed 1,144 5G base stations in 20 cities. Work will continue to expand 5G coverage in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and regional centres. In general, more than 450 billion tenge will be invested in the telecommunications industry by the end of 2027 by mobile operators.
Head of the Government stressed that high-speed Internet is the basis of digitalisation, and increasing the volume of communication services is one of the important aspects of economic growth. At the same time, the population should be provided with high-speed Internet at least 100 Mbit/s. The importance of quality cellular communication and mobile Internet on the republican and main regional roads was also noted.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the quality of communication and Internet in Kazakhstan. Only last year about 21 thousand appeals from citizens were received on this issue, and for 5 months of the current year complaints were about 11 thousand.
This problem affects not only remote settlements, but also large cities and border points. It is instructed to solve these issues without delay and modernise the existing infrastructure.
The periodic increase in the cost of tariffs of operators deserves special attention. As you know, state regulation of tariffs for communication services has been cancelled in order to promote competition. It is competition that should become the main regulator. So far this is not happening - all operators have approximately the same rates. In addition, the Tax Code provides for a 90% discount for operators on radio frequency spectrum. At the same time, in accordance with the licence obligations, operators must invest the saved funds in the development of communication infrastructure. The Ministry together with the antimonopoly authority needs to ensure that operators fulfil their obligations in full, prevent price collusions and unjustified tariff increases," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan is implementing major projects to lay a fibre-optic route along the Caspian Sea bed from the west to the east of the country. The domestic operator is Kazakhtelecom JSC. It was noted that the implementation of the project will increase the country's share in the transit of data between Europe and Asia, as well as attract large Big Tech-companies and increase the level of content provided, which in turn will bring a multiplier effect for the country.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the implementation of such important projects should be under special control of the relevant ministry.
As a result of consideration of the issue of quality of Internet and communications in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions to government agencies:
- The Ministry of Digital Development together with regional Akimats at the initial stage within three months to conduct an analysis to identify "white spots" in regional centres and develop a clear action plan to improve the quality of mobile communication services. Further, it is necessary to scale the work across all settlements, taking into account incoming appeals from citizens.
- Systematise the issue of fulfilling licensing obligations by telecom operators. The Ministry of Digital Development together with telecom operators should approve within two months a plan for the installation of new 4G base stations and replacement of obsolete fixed Internet equipment, based on the assigned obligations.
- During the flood situation in a number of regions there was no communication due to power supply problems and base stations shutdown. The Ministry of Digital Development together with the National Security Committee should consider the possibility of using satellite communication systems during emergencies within a month.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 20:15 9591
Gambling Business and Lottery Committee set to appear in Kazakhstan
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan seeks to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan, according to the corresponding decree published on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts website, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan decides to restructure the Tourism Industry Committee of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan by separating the Committee on Regulation of Gambling Business and Lottery, reads the document.
It was noted that the adoption of the draft decree will pave a way for the Committee to address industry-specific issues.
To note, on June 5 the Majilis deputies adopted the draft law on introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding gambling business, lotteries and lottery activities in the second reading.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 14:24 11786
Candidates for rectors of three universities approved by republican commission
Tell a friend
Under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duisenova held a meeting of the Republican Commission for the election of chairmen of the Board rectors of higher education institutions, primeminister.kz reports.
The commission includes members of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Association of Higher Education Institutions, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and public figures.
Before considering the candidates, the Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayassat Nurbek familiarised the commission members with the new procedure for electing rectors. The regulatory document stipulates higher requirements for candidates. The main task is to raise the quality level of higher education institutions through effective management.
A candidate for rector should have a degree, work experience in senior positions in education and science for at least 5 years. Having academic titles (professor, associate professor) will be an advantage. This is only part of the main selection criteria.
At the meeting of the commission considered candidates for rectors of 3 universities.
Rudnya Industrial University trains specialists in technical sciences and technologies. 4 candidates defended their projects on the development of the university. As a result, the majority of votes supported the candidature of Nurbek Saparkhodjaev.
Karaganda Industrial University also specialises in training technical personnel. Two candidates were proposed for the position of rector. They presented a 5-year development programme of the university. The majority of votes recognised Bakhyt Zhautikov's project as the best.
One of the oldest universities of the North Kazakhstan region is Manash Kozybaev University, which trains specialists in several directions. In particular, in humanitarian, technical, engineering and agricultural specialities. A branch of the US-based University of Arizona has recently opened here. Two candidates for rector presented their programmes for the development of the university. The members of the commission supported the candidature of Yerbol Isakaev by the majority of votes.
Training specialists for the labour market of the country is a particularly responsible task. I believe that the citizens approved by the members of the commission and proposed for appointment will justify the trust," Tamara Duisenova said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 13:07 9771
16.6 million hectares sown with grain crops in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Sowing campaign has ended in Kazakhstan with grain crops sown on the area of 16.6 million hectares. This is 5.1% less than in 2023 (17.5 million hectares), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.
Despite harsh weather conditions the spring-sowing campaign completed as soon as it was possible. At the same time, in cases when sowing campaign delayed because of heavy flooding, the farmers used early-ripening and mid-season varieties," a press release from the ministry reads.
Kazakhstan exports 6-7 million tons of grain and 1.5-2 million tons of flour. Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan are major buyers of Kazakhstan’s wheat and flour. According to the National Statistics Bureau, prices for bakery products and cereals have surged by 7.5% as of June 3.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.06.2024, 14:44Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding 19.06.2024, 08:456056Prospects for Cooperation in the Military-Technical Sphere Discussed in Belgrade 13.06.2024, 21:5173401Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion 13.06.2024, 14:15Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region71476Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region 13.06.2024, 14:2670286In collaboration with ADB and Turkey - about Halal 14.06.2024, 10:3368796Olzhas Bektenov meets Central Asia head of PepsiCo: Kazakhstan localises food industry production 14.06.2024, 20:2767516Head of State Tokayev briefed on measures against corruption 22.05.2024, 12:2291201"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1690156First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3985761UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 19:0185436Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4485081Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President