Astana and Minsk Sign a Series of Cooperation Agreements

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation. The parties reviewed plans to increase bilateral trade turnover, deepen cooperation in investment, industry, agriculture, the digital industry and artificial intelligence, as well as in transport and logistics, healthcare, tourism, and other areas, primeminister.kz reports.
Thanks to the political will and regular contacts between the leaders of our countries - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko - relations between our countries are steadily developing and have a strategic character with a trust-based dialogue at all levels. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort to ensure that our trade, economic, and other relations develop intensively on a mutually beneficial basis," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For us, the Republic of Kazakhstan is a priority partner in trade and economic relations. Therefore, we are committed to developing these ties in every possible way. I am confident that our meeting today will give additional impetus to the process of strengthening and expanding the dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will fill it with new substance," Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said.
The parties discussed further development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects. In the digital sphere, the exchange of experience in introducing elements of artificial intelligence is considered promising. In agriculture, attention was focused on projects related to processing and the production of agricultural products. Emphasis was placed on cooperation in agricultural science to increase the efficiency of the sector. Kazakhstani farmers this year have harvested a high yield of agricultural crops, in part due to the application of advanced agrotechnologies.
The participants of the meeting noted the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. Coordinated efforts of the relevant departments ensure uninterrupted railway and road transportation between the two states. At the same time, there is potential for developing transport corridors to access new export markets. In addition, the parties discussed interregional cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.
Following the meeting, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus, a number of bilateral documents were signed:
- Roadmap between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus on the development of cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Roadmap between the Akimat of the city of Astana and the Minsk City Executive Committee on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026-2028;
- Memorandum of Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and humanitarian fields between the Akimat of the Almaty region and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.
