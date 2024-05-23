Beisembayev: 20,000 children to have free holidays in camps, with priority given to schoolchildren from flood-affected regions

Images | Depositphotos

During the Government session, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of completion of the 2023-2024 school year and the organisation of recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays was considered. Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev made a report on the work carried out in this area, primeminister.kz reports.





As the Minister noted, the successful completion of the school year and quality organisation of summer recreation and recuperation of children, ensuring their safety is one of the main tasks of the department.





The current school year is being completed by 3.8 million pupils. Of these, 374 thousand are primary school students, 341 thousand - basic school students. 186 thousand children are also school leavers. Applicants for the sign "Altyn Belgi" this year are 7,704," Gani Beisembayev reported.





According to him, the school year is planned to end with the unified class hours "Bilimim - Otanima". In addition, on 25 May an event dedicated to school leavers "Mektebim, sagan weң algys!" will be held. The solemn ceremony of awarding certificates is scheduled for 12-15 June. Final examinations for graduates of the 9th and 11th grades are held from 29 May to 11 June.





This year, for the first time, intermediate exams in the Kazakh language for schools with Kazakh and other languages of instruction are held in grades 5-8 and 10 to assess the level of proficiency in the Kazakh language.





In accordance with the Prime Minister's instruction and in connection with the declaration of a natural emergency, 3,581 students of Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions are exempted from intermediate and final examinations. The final grade they are given on the basis of annual grades," the head of the department said.





According to him, for 832,000 students from 2,622 schools affected by floods and distance learning in the winter period due to adverse weather conditions, from 27 to 31 May will be organised the work of the "Summer School". The main goal is to improve the quality of education by filling the gaps in the knowledge of students.





The minister also reported on the work carried out to organise recreation, leisure and employment of children during the holidays. Summer holidays for children are organised within the framework of a joint plan of 9 state bodies. Republican and regional headquarters have been set up, and all normative legal acts have been prepared. A collection of methodological recommendations containing uniform requirements has been developed. Together with the regions the list of all recreation centres and their readiness has been worked out.





"With the support of the fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" within the framework of the project "QH Zhazdyk Zholdama" 20 thousand children will have an opportunity to have a free holiday. Among them, priority is given to schoolchildren from the regions affected by floods, children from socially vulnerable groups and large families from rural areas," the Minister said.





A total of 2.9 million children will spend summer holidays in 10,743 recreation centres across the country. Of these, 10 thousand will be in year-round recreation centres, 240 thousand in out-of-town centres, 2.6 million in school camps and 75 thousand in tent and yurt camps.





Out of 182 recreation centres, 150 will be launched from 1 to 10 June. The remaining 32 facilities will start working on 15 June. Among them, 7 facilities are located in regions where floods occurred and 25 where tender procedures have not yet been finalised.





It was noted that Atyrau, Turkestan and Aktobe regions should pay special attention to increasing the coverage of children with summer holidays. In the area of leisure organisation, 2.7 million schoolchildren will be covered by summer forms of employment, tourist, creative and intellectual activities. Local executive bodies this year need to organise recreation, leisure and employment of children at a high level.





The regions have unique projects to organise summer holidays: "Ұлы Dala keremeti", "Jas galym", "Gastro tourism", "Bir kun kalada", "Guest family" and other projects. If colleagues in the regions will effectively use the best practices, it will give an opportunity to make summer holidays more meaningful," Beisembayev said.





Special attention is paid to the rest of children from the regions affected by the floods: 614 children have been on holiday, 628 are on holiday. In the near future, 3,883 children will be sent to health centres. The Minister also reported that 120 thousand teacher-organisers have been specially trained to organise summer holidays in a meaningful way. Additionally, more than 12 thousand students and volunteers will be involved.





The Ministry adheres to the position on the leisure and recreation of children at a high cultural level. In this direction, a GUIDEBOOK booklet "Senin kuanynyshka toly zhazga zhazgy demalysyn" has been developed especially for students of grades 1-10. The collection is designed for quality organisation of leisure time and personal safety," the head of the Ministry of Education informed.





At the end of the report, the Minister noted that during the summer holidays local executive bodies need to approach with great responsibility to the issue of quality, meaningful organisation of children's leisure time, ensuring their life and safety. In turn, from the side of the Ministry of Education this work is under constant and strict control, assured Gani Beisembayev.