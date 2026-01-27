Bektenov Discusses Cooperation in Oil and Gas sector with ExxonMobil Vice President Peter Larden

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Peter Larden to discuss cooperation in the oil and gas sector. A number of issues related to the joint projects Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister expressed concern regarding the situation at Tengiz. The importance of accelerating work to promptly eliminate the consequences of the accident as soon as possible and taking the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future was noted.





The parties also discussed the situation surrounding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. A shared interest was expressed in the stable operation of this important infrastructure facility.





In addition, during the meeting, measures to further improve the efficiency of hydrocarbon field development were considered. Particular attention was paid to issues of geological exploration development. These areas correspond to the tasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the V meeting of the National Kurultai.





The participants of the meeting also paid attention to production plans for the current year. In 2025, oil production at the Tengiz field, in connection with the completion of the Future Growth Project, amounted to more than 39 million tons, while at Kashagan it exceeded 18 million tons. The total volume of energy resources shipped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium amounted to 70.5 million tons, of which Kazakh oil accounted for 63.8 million tons.