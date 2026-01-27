This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Discusses Cooperation in Oil and Gas sector with ExxonMobil Vice President Peter Larden
Kazakhstan and Türkiye Aim to Take Media Cooperation to a New Level
President calls for fundamental rethink of cybercrime-fighting methods
Each agency develops its digital tools independently, and this occurs unsystematically. While some authorities successfully implement innovations, others continue to spend budget funds in an irrational manner without finding acceptable solutions. In short, this can be called embezzlement. There is no need to mindlessly spend money trying to create something new. I entrust the Government with analyzing and auditing all adopted digital solutions to increase their efficiency. It is necessary to build a unified digital ecosystem with a clear structure and common technological standards for law enforcement agencies," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Cases of personal data leaks in the information space have become more frequent. To ensure maximum protection of personal data, this work should be conducted on a systematic basis," said the Head of State.
Kazakh Government may be stripped of certain powers
Constitutional Commission reviews provisions on Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi
According to the draft, the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will serve as the highest representative body exercising legislative power. The mandate of the Constituent Assembly commences upon the opening of its inaugural session and concludes with the convening of the first session of the newly elected composition. The organization and activities of the Constituent Assembly, as well as the legal status of its deputies, are determined by constitutional law," emphasized Beknazarov.
Greece Gives High Appraisal to Political and Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan
Khalyk Kenesi to become supreme consultative body representing the nation
- key areas of domestic policy;
- strengthening public harmony, national unity, and solidarity;
- promoting the principles of state activity and national values.
Vice presidency in Kazakhstan: Appointment rules and key responsibilities
Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
Over the years of Independence, our athletes have repeatedly demonstrated their high professionalism, achieving victories at the Winter Olympic Games through tough competition. The names of Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva, and many other Olympians are forever inscribed in the history of national sports. In honor of the achievements of our athletes on the world’s largest sporting arenas, the anthem has been played and the flag of our country has been raised many times. I believe that there are many more victories ahead," said the President.
