Constitutional Commission reviews provisions on Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, held a meeting in Istanbul with the leadership of Türkiye’s leading media outlets, including Demirören News Agency and CNN Türk, İhlas News Agency, Kanal 7 and Ülke TV, as well as the Albayrak Media Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties held comprehensive discussions on the development of information cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and on elevating mutual engagement in the media sphere to a new level.





Special attention was given to the key priorities outlined in the address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, delivered at the 5th National Kurultai. In particular, the discussions covered issues related to the modernization of the political system, reform of government institutions, protection of national interests, as well as the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence.





The parties highly appreciated the role of Turkish media in disseminating objective and comprehensive information about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the information bridge between the two countries.





Mechanisms for more broadly informing the Turkish public about Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and foreign policy priorities were also discussed.





In addition, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, noted the dynamic growth of cooperation between the two countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres, emphasizing the important role of mass media in this process.





Following the meetings, the parties expressed their readiness to deepen information and humanitarian ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. It was emphasized that the meeting would make a significant contribution to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries and to the objective coverage of key issues on the regional and global agenda.