Crimes down by 9,000 in Kazakhstan since early 2025 - Interior Ministry
A meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov focused on the crime situation in the country and the implementation of the Law and Order principle, Akorda reports.
The press service of Akorda said that the President was informed about the progress of the implementation of his directives given at the expanded meeting of the Board of law-enforcement agencies.
A report made by Interior Minister Sadenov highlighted the comprehensive measures led to the number of crimes falling by 9,000 in seven months of 2025. "Crime decreased in every category, including murder, robbery, serious bodily harm, hooliganism. The crime clearance rate improved".
146 particularly serious crime groups involved in serious and especially serious crimes were dismantled, according to the minister.
Sadenov said citizens were awarded damages in excess of more than 28 billion tenge in criminal cases. "In the reporting period, 956 wanted persons were detained, of whom 24 were extradited to Kazakhstan from abroad. 600 persons who went missing, including 125 minors, were found safe", he added.
As part of efforts to counter internet fraud, six call centers were eliminated as well as 67 million fraud calls and over three thousand phishing websites were blocked. 2.8 billion tenge of fraudulent transactions were prevented, said Sadenov.
The minister said over 11 tons of drugs were seized and 19,500 websites related to drugs were blocked.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent alcohol-related crime, unlock workforce potential, enhance the penitentiary system.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at continuing efforts to increase the law and order situation as well as public safety.
08.08.2025, 12:43 2936
Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off
The works at the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant construction site officially kicked off near the village of Ulken in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ceremony also saw the launch of drilling operations to collect soil. The capsule containing the soil samples from the NPP construction site will be handed over to Russia for research.
Head of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and director general of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev and other officials took part in the ceremony.
Likhachev said the countries started practical work on the development of the project to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. Rosatom is proposing to "build a truly bestseller on the nuclear technology market," he added.
Special equipment already arrived at the construction site.
A model of the Novovoronezh NPP has been installed at the construction site. It features energy block No.6, the world’s first generation III+ energy block.
Construction of Kazakhstan’s first NPP is scheduled to be completed in 2035-2036.
05.08.2025, 13:41 17956
Reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality Identified by the President as a Healthcare Priority - Olzhas Bektenov
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Healthcare, Akmaral Alnazarova, delivered a report, and additional remarks were made by Bauyrzhan Zhussupov, Head of Health and Nutrition Programs at UNICEF, and Ardak Ayazbekov, Head of the Turkistan Regional Perinatal Center No. 3.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, in the first six months of 2025, the maternal mortality rate decreased by 10%, and infant mortality decreased by 26.3%. Akmaral Alnazarova reported that the measures being implemented include updating standards and clinical protocols in obstetrics and pediatrics, increasing tariffs for pediatric services, childbirth, and obstetric surgeries, introducing innovative treatment methods, and more.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this work in light of the tasks set by the President.
The Head of State has identified reducing maternal and infant mortality as a key priority in the development of the healthcare system. These indicators reflect the socio-economic well-being of the regions and affect the country’s global competitiveness index. Overall, the measures taken have enabled a sustainable reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates. This is undoubtedly the result of the work of our healthcare professionals," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Prime Minister highlighted the need to expand the training of specialized professionals. In particular, it is important to develop training centers in the capital and the regions based on leading clinics, introduce continuous education and professional development programs for obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, pediatricians, and resuscitation specialists. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure the influx of qualified personnel to rural settlements to improve the accessibility of medical care for expectant mothers and children.
The importance of continuous work to improve conditions for safe childbirth was emphasized, including the equipping of perinatal centers with modern medical equipment.
We must intensify efforts to prevent complex and critical cases during childbirth in order to approach the indicators of developed countries. This is an ambitious goal, but it is achievable with proper organization of the healthcare system. In recent years, we have already managed to reduce maternal and infant mortality more than sixfold. The Head of State has instructed us to continue building modern perinatal centers. All necessary documentation must be completed by November 1, and construction of such centers in Shymkent and Karaganda must begin," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementing the "Analar Saulygy" program, which is aimed at preparing women for pregnancy, timely diagnosis of diseases, and health improvement. It is also necessary to ensure equal access to quality medical care for everyone, which requires coordinated efforts of government bodies at both the central and local levels.
To address the shortage of medical personnel, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Healthcare, together with regional akimats, to take measures to staff existing and newly commissioned healthcare facilities with specialists. He emphasized the need to reflect this indicator in the new Healthcare Development Concept until 2030.
Akimats have been tasked with improving infrastructure and strengthening the material and technical base of maternity and child healthcare institutions. All regions have been instructed to ensure the allocation of relocation allowances for young doctors moving to work in rural areas.
The Ministry of Healthcare and national research centers have been instructed to ensure the continuous transfer of new technologies to regional medical organizations to improve the quality of diagnostics and treatment.
05.08.2025, 12:38 18121
The government will expand the list of goods subject to labeling
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the state and prospects of the digital transformation of the trade sector were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State has set the task of digital transformation of all sectors of the economy. As we can see, in the field of trade, systematic work is underway. Within the framework of full traceability and identification of goods, the National Goods Catalog is being implemented. This is the basis for the classification of goods at all stages: from production or import to wholesale and retail sales," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that, in fulfillment of the President’s instructions, systematic work is being carried out in the field of trade. Integration of the "Astana-1" and "Electronic Invoices" information systems has been ensured. At the same time, the existing system of digital traceability of goods still covers limited categories of products and relies on fragmented directories and data formats. In this regard, the Ministries of Finance and Trade, together with other government agencies, need to intensify work on the implementation of the National Goods Catalog in all sectors. Kazakhstani businesses are called to actively join this work. Separate attention was paid to the issues of further modernization of the technical regulation system.
Entrepreneurs note the lack of transparency in certification procedures and the duplication of paper documents. These issues should be resolved by the E-KTRM technical regulation system, aimed at modernizing the mechanism of certification, accreditation, and standardization. In this regard, the Ministries of Trade, Finance, and Digitalization need to ensure full integration of E-KTRM with the information systems of sectoral government agencies by the end of the current year. Businesses have many questions regarding the expansion of labeling to many groups of goods. The Digital Labeling of Goods project is intended to protect the domestic market from counterfeit and substandard products, and to increase the competitiveness of domestic producers. I believe that the Ministry of Trade has not carried out sufficient work to inform entrepreneurs about the importance of labeling and its positive effects. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the information and awareness campaign and continue to expand the list of goods subject to labeling," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The importance of initiatives to launch an agromarketplace and a traceability system was noted, which will contribute to a significant increase in economic activity in rural settlements. The Ministry of Trade has been instructed to ensure the coordination of the work of sectoral government agencies and akimats. The Ministry of Agriculture must, by the end of the year, develop mechanisms to stimulate the work of agricultural producers through the agromarketplace. In the framework of foreign trade activities, it is necessary to help businesses in the automation of import processes, transaction transparency, and certification. The Ministry of Trade, together with "Kazpost," must launch a pilot project of a B2B electronic trading platform by the end of the year. The Prime Minister emphasized that all these issues require flexible interdepartmental interaction and continuous open dialogue with business.
Following the consideration of the issue of digital transformation of the trade sector, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries:
The Ministries of Trade and Finance, together with interested government agencies, must complete by October 1 of the current year the distribution of product groups in the system of the unified classifier of goods, works, and services.
To ensure high-quality integration of departmental information systems with the National Goods Catalog, it is necessary to carry out an analysis and update the regulatory legal acts. The Ministry of Finance, together with interested government agencies, has been instructed to carry out the corresponding work.
In order to strengthen control over trade markups on socially significant food products, the Ministry of Trade must ensure the launch of a pilot project of digital food vouchers in Kokshetau and Pavlodar by October 1 of the current year.
04.08.2025, 19:35 18281
MEKS Moves into Active Phase: Kanat Bozumbayev Outlines Key Guidelines for the Project Office
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a meeting of the Project Office for the implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors (MEKS). Reports were heard on regulatory activities, financing of the National Project, procurement procedures, support for domestic manufacturers, and digitalization, primeminister.kz reports.
For the legislative implementation of the National Project, the Head of State signed the relevant law on July 17, which entered into force on July 29.
To date, the Project Office has analyzed 669 licensed EPC contractors, 220 domestic manufacturers, and 2.7 thousand product items required for MEKS.
An electronic procurement platform for the National Project is being developed, which will ensure transparent access to the procurement of goods, works, and services, the conclusion of turnkey construction contracts, as well as project selection and monitoring. A contact center has been launched with the hotline number 1465 to provide explanations on the mechanisms of the National Project.
Pilot projects have been approved for participation in MEKS - 35 natural monopoly entities (NME). Another 22 projects are under review. By the end of the year, it is planned to repair 8.5 thousand km of networks and replace more than 42 thousand units of equipment. It is expected that by 2026, six NMEs will move from the "red" level of wear and tear to "moderate," reducing it to 40%.
As financing operators for pilot projects, JSC "Kazakhstan Housing Company" and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan are being considered. Another five Kazakhstani banks have expressed interest in participating in MEKS. Work continues on attracting international financial institutions.
Kanat Bozumbayev noted that when planning projects for 2026, akimats continue to rely primarily on budgetary funding, without using the mechanisms provided by MEKS.
It is important for government agencies to understand that the modernization of the relevant infrastructure will now go through the MEKS filter - with an assessment of the possibility of implementing projects through market mechanisms. Budget financing will be used only in the absence of alternatives. This is a clear directive of the Government," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
For the full launch of projects through the MEKS mechanism in October of this year, Kanat Bozumbayev gave a number of instructions to the Project Office.
Akimats were instructed to form "Modernization Maps" for the energy and utilities infrastructure of the regions. Based on the regional maps, sectoral government agencies were instructed to determine the order of modernization of NME projects, taking into account their wear and tear. Then, the technical and financial operators must form preliminary estimates of the required financial resources. Information on the available financing volumes and the planned works will make it possible to develop a detailed MEKS implementation plan with a clear system for monitoring the achievement of its key performance indicators (KPIs).
04.08.2025, 17:55 17751
Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration named
By the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Aidar Abildabekov has been appointed as Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Government.
Aidar Abildabekov was born in 1970. He graduated from Karaganda Buketov University and the Peoples' Friendship University named after Academician A. Kuatbekov.
He began his professional career in 1996, working in commercial enterprises and engaging in entrepreneurial activities in the trade sector.
From 1998 to 2009, he served in Kazakhstan’s customs authorities, holding positions including inspector, senior inspector, chief inspector, deputy head of a customs post, and head of a department.
Between 2010 and 2022, he held various senior roles in the national statistics system, including Head of the Services Statistics Department at the Statistics Agency, Deputy Head of the Statistics Department of Almaty, and Head of the Statistics Departments in South Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions, as well as Almaty.
In 2022-2023, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Since July 2023, he has been serving as Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.
01.08.2025, 16:43 35271
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to enhance combat potential of Armed Forces
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a meeting with Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed about the Defense Ministry’s activity in the first half of this year.
The Head of State was informed about the combat readiness of the Army, outcomes of the spring conscription campaign, measures to improve the system of military-patriotic education as well as social protection of servicemen.
Kossanov provided a report on efforts to enhance military mobility, develop air defense, territorial troops, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, military infrastructure, as well as place the state defense order.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set Minister Kossanov a number of tasks aimed at further enhancing the combat potential of the Armed Forces. The Head of State also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive steps towards ensuring military service safety, preventing deaths and injuries among servicemen.
01.08.2025, 14:40 34851
Key goal of transport policy is to boost air service, Kazakh President
The Head of State prioritized the development of the country’s machine-building sector, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President said it is crucial to focus on the development of local production involving the world’s top companies. Currently, leading foreign companies operate in Kazakhstan. He reminded early this year he visited the battery locomotive plant in Astana that manufactures electric freight and passenger locomotives and spare parts.
The Head of State stressed that the key goal of the country’s transport policy is the further development of air service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the modernization of the country’s aviation infrastructure is underway. New terminals were commissioned last year in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda that significantly increased the handling capacity of airports. Previously, the Almaty airport served 2.5 million passengers a year; now it handles 14 million. Three new airports are being built in Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kenderli.
Such projects stimulate the development of logistics, tourism, trade and related industries. Kazakhstan established air service with 30 countries. But as the Head of State said, taking into account the potential of our state, this is not enough; work in this direction will continue.
01.08.2025, 13:58 33946
Kazakhstan launches Center for Combating Disinformation
A new Center for Combating Disinformation has been launched under the structure of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The newly established center is set to play a key role in safeguarding citizens’ right to access accurate and reliable information.
The Center’s main objectives include:
- Identifying and refuting false or misleading information;
- Providing citizens with objective and verified data on important public issues;
- Promoting a culture of responsible information consumption.
In today’s era of information overload, the ability to separate fact from deliberate distortion is more important than ever. The new Center is designed to be a trusted resource, helping the public navigate an increasingly complex information landscape.
The Center will work in close collaboration with government agencies, experts, journalists, and the wider public.
Its establishment marks a strategic step toward fostering a resilient communication environment built on facts, accountability, and public trust.
The Center will regularly release overviews of fake news, cases of media manipulation, and expert commentary on high-profile information topics. Its launch is supported by the introduction of official social media platforms designed to deliver clear, engaging explanations of complex information dynamics.
In its first publication, the Center analyzes recent disinformation trends that have emerged in the national information space.
