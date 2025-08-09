Crimes down by 9,000 in Kazakhstan since early 2025 - Interior Ministry

Images | Akorda

A meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov focused on the crime situation in the country and the implementation of the Law and Order principle, Akorda reports.





The press service of Akorda said that the President was informed about the progress of the implementation of his directives given at the expanded meeting of the Board of law-enforcement agencies.





A report made by Interior Minister Sadenov highlighted the comprehensive measures led to the number of crimes falling by 9,000 in seven months of 2025. "Crime decreased in every category, including murder, robbery, serious bodily harm, hooliganism. The crime clearance rate improved".





146 particularly serious crime groups involved in serious and especially serious crimes were dismantled, according to the minister.





Sadenov said citizens were awarded damages in excess of more than 28 billion tenge in criminal cases. "In the reporting period, 956 wanted persons were detained, of whom 24 were extradited to Kazakhstan from abroad. 600 persons who went missing, including 125 minors, were found safe", he added.





As part of efforts to counter internet fraud, six call centers were eliminated as well as 67 million fraud calls and over three thousand phishing websites were blocked. 2.8 billion tenge of fraudulent transactions were prevented, said Sadenov.





The minister said over 11 tons of drugs were seized and 19,500 websites related to drugs were blocked.





President Tokayev was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent alcohol-related crime, unlock workforce potential, enhance the penitentiary system.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at continuing efforts to increase the law and order situation as well as public safety.