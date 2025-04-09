07.04.2025, 10:04 17306
Flood situation escalates near Makinsk dam in Akmola region
Images | The Emergency Situations Department of Akmola region
The threat at Makinsk dam in the Akmola region is being addressed by rescuers from the region, the city of Astana, local authorities, and employees of QazAvtoJol, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department, the threat of overflow over the Makinsk dam has emerged due to rapid snowmelt in the forests of Burabay and Birzhan Sal district.
There is a risk of overflow over the dam's body, which could lead to water buildup, flooding, and reaching the Astana-Shchuchinsk national road. Fire-pump stations with high capacity from the Emergency Situations Departments of Akmola and Astana are working at the site. A decision is currently being made to release water in order to lower the lake's water level," said Alexey Sovetov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Civil Defense and Military Units Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations is closely monitoring the situation. Rescuers from the Akmola region, Astana, local authorities, and QazAvtoJol staff are all actively involved in the response efforts.
07.04.2025, 18:15 16681
Kazakhstan to build sustainable aviation fuel plant
Kazakhstan plans to build a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant, Kazinform News Agency cites KazMunayGas JSC press service.
KazMunayGas and LanzaJet and one of the country’s largest agro-industrial holdings, KazFoodProducts, signed an agreement on the development of the SAF project feasibility study (FS). The pre-feasibility study development stage was completed earlier. The FS is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Earlier, Askhat Khassenov, Chair of the Management Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC (KMG), met with Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of the American technology company LanzaJet to discuss the matters of further development of bilateral cooperation aimed at creating production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Kazakhstan.
As Khassenov said, this collaboration will make a substantial contribution to achieving low-carbon development goals and introduce the latest technologies, and will help KMG reduce emissions by 15% by 2031 against the 2019 level. In general, the project will have a serious impact on the development of the biofuel market and transit opportunities in Kazakhstan
LanzaJet is known for developing certified technology for producing SAF from ethanol (alcohol-to-jet). The company has long-term SAF supply agreements with major airlines, including All Nippon Airways, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. LanzaJet's alcohol-to-jet technology can use ethanol obtained from any bio- or non-bio-based feedstock, considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions (up to 95%) and enhancing energy efficiency.
07.04.2025, 12:00 17116
Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via River Syrdariya
Kazakhstan will receive 3.7 billion cubic meters of water via the River Syrdariya, Kazinform News Agency cites the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
This decision was taken at the 89th sitting of the Central Asian interstate coordination water management commission in Samarkand.
Kazakhstan will get 909 million cubic meters of water during the irrigation season via the Dostyq interstate channel. 975 million cubic meters will be sent to the North Aral Sea.
According to Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, water sent to Kazakhstan via Syrdariya will be collected in the Shardara water reservoir and be used for the agrarian needs of southern regions. Last year, thanks to efficient water management, adoption of water-saving technologies, and timely talks with the neighboring countries, Kazakhstan managed to meet the needs of the farms in irrigation water.
Since last October up to April 1 this year, Uzbekistan sent 12.6 billion cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan, that is 1.7 billion cubic meters more than planned.
07.04.2025, 11:41 18146
Olzhas Bektenov discusses implementation of President's instructions on doubling agricultural production with agrarians
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with domestic agricultural producers, where they discussed topical issues of agro-industrial complex development, the progress of spring field work, measures to support farmers, digitalisation of the industry, as well as areas of cooperation that require additional work, primeminister.kz reports.
The prospects of doubling the volume of agricultural production in the next five years were considered in accordance with the task set by the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai.
Opening the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Government actively supports the agricultural sector.
Thanks to the support of the President, agriculture is given special attention. As the Head of State says, the food security of the country is an enduring value. It is quite difficult to find 700 billion tenge in our conditions for cheaper financing, but we are doing it and will further increase this support. All those mechanisms that we have now will continue. We hope that they will have a great effect, and we will get competitive agriculture," Prime Minister emphasised.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on the ongoing work to expand measures to support farmers:
- The volume of preferential financing of the sowing campaign has been increased up to 580 billion tenge last year and up to a record 700 billion tenge this year with the early launch of lending (previously financing did not exceed 140 billion tenge). For the first time, a special programme was introduced to guarantee up to 85% of the loan amount for the IDA;
- increased the availability of leasing of agricultural equipment by increasing the volume of financing for the year by 80 billion tenge to 200 billion tenge at 5%, while the equipment itself can become collateral, and the contribution is investment subsidies;
- allocation of 30 billion tenge for forward purchase of Prodkorporatsiya, 40 billion tenge for subsidising export costs to expand geography;
- crediting of processing enterprises for replenishment of working capital has been started since last year. The volume of crediting amounts to 35 billion tenge. This year the goal is to allocate 48 billion tenge for these purposes. Preferential loans for working capital allow to load processing.
The Government also pays special attention to the development of livestock breeding as an industry that provides year-round employment for the rural population. Thus, similar support tools are being developed for fattening grounds, subsidies for breeding and pedigree work will be revised in favour of preferential loans and easily administered types of subsidies.
During the meeting, representatives of various areas of the agricultural sector, such as crop and horticulture, livestock and poultry farming, processing and export of products, spoke.
General Director of Zhas-Kanat 2006 LLP Kairat Maishev, who heads the Association of Egg Producers of Kazakhstan and manages two poultry farms in the Kostanay region, noted the growing trend towards carcass cutting and processing. In this regard, the launch of a programme of preferential working capital loans for processors allows them to procure raw materials, ensure uninterrupted production and form inventories to supply products to the market.
Askar Sabyrov, Director of AmalBio LLP, raised the issues of introducing innovative and digital solutions in the production processes of agriculture, construction of engineering infrastructure in rural areas.
General Director of Agrofirma Rodina LLP Ivan Sauer touched upon the upcoming National Agricultural Census, which is scheduled for this year. The need to improve the process of collecting information and determining the status of participants in the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, as well as the creation of a unified database of spare parts for agricultural machinery.
Director of KT Zenchenko & K Gennady Zenchenko along with the expanding measures of state support emphasised the importance of further increasing responsibility on the part of business itself. It was noted that the main factor in the development of the industry is human resources. In this regard, Gennady Zenchenko urged colleagues to ensure attractive salaries for industry specialists and together with universities to stimulate the training of qualified personnel. Particular attention was paid to rural development, in particular, to the participation of agricultural companies in social initiatives, including the solution of housing issues, development of educational and medical infrastructure. Also in the course of the meeting spoke vice-president of Holding Company Aitas-KZ Rabiga Tokseitova, director of MB4 LLP Azamat Shalmagambetov, founder of Eurasia Invest LTD Ivan Georgiadi, head of Asyl Farms Gabiden Balginbekov, General Director of Maslo-del Pavel Selivanov, as well as the chairman of the presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raimbek Batalov. The agrarians voiced proposals on expanding the category of recipients of soft loans under the Investment Agreement, construction of engineering infrastructure, as well as providing agricultural producers with cheaper gas. In addition, the issues of direct preferential lending for investment purposes, breeding material, deep processing of grain and vegetable oil, agricultural insurance, stable filling of the domestic market, export development, digitalisation, regulatory and tax policy, as well as solving the housing issue in rural areas were updated. On the part of government agencies, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Sap made comments on the topics raised. According to the information of the management of NUH Baiterek, a pilot project on construction of rental housing is currently being implemented in the villages of North Kazakhstan region. In the future, this experience is planned to be scaled to the whole country. Prime Minister emphasised on the strategic goal - transformation of agro-industrial complex into a technological and innovative sector of the economy. For this purpose each agricultural producer should strive to introduce modern agricultural technologies, increase labour productivity, expand the range of highly profitable and export-oriented products.
The state will provide comprehensive support to agricultural enterprises, which not only increase production volumes, but also make a real contribution to improving the quality of life in rural areas, forming sustainable and self-sufficient rural communities. The result of joint work should be to provide the people of Kazakhstan with quality and affordable food products of their own production. Kazakhstan should be a competitive player in the field of deep processing of agricultural products," Olzhas Bektenov concluded and wished all participants of the meeting a high harvest and further growth of agricultural production.
Prime Minister also inspected the exhibition of domestic products of agro-industrial complex. There were presented projects of dairy and meat processing industries, as well as solutions in the field of agricultural machinery and food industry. Among them was an investment project to build a plant for deep processing of eggs in Akmola region with a capacity of more than one million eggs per day. The enterprise has no analogues in Central Asia and allows to produce a wide range of deep processing products from egg powder to specialised food additives. Innovative solutions introduced in the production chain of AmalBio enterprise to increase the range of products were presented, the Prime Minister was informed about the expansion of the export market. In addition, projects on construction of irrigation system for agricultural crops, production of freeze dried mare's milk, new types of packaging for food products, etc. were presented.
07.04.2025, 09:48 17891
Honoured Geologist of Kazakhstan: Geologists receive state awards on behalf of President's instruction
Images | primeminister.kz
On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the eve of the professional holiday of Geologist's Day, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented state awards to specialists of geological industry, primeminister.kz reports.
This year Geologist Day is celebrated within The Year of Vocational Professions. On the instructions of the Head of State a new honorary title ‘Honoured Geologist of Kazakhstan’ was established as a high appreciation of the work of representatives of the industry.
This year, for the first time in the history of our country, a state award for geologists has been introduced. This is a high assessment by the Head of State of your contribution to the economic development of the country. Special words of gratitude - to the veterans of the industry, who pass invaluable knowledge, experience and the best traditions of the profession to the new generation of specialists," Olzhas Bektenov congratulated.
The Prime Minister noted the importance of geology in the structure of the country's economy.
By 2024 the degree of geological study of the territory of Kazakhstan exceeds 2 million square kilometres, which is about 74% of the total area. At the expense of state geological prospecting works on the results of last year 38 new promising fields were revealed. This year Kuirektykol site was discovered in Karaganda region with reserves of rare-earth metals over 800 thousand tonnes, while the forecast resources, including cerium and lanthanides, are estimated at over 935 thousand tonnes.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that today the Head of State has set important tasks for the geological community on in-depth study of hydrocarbon potential. Kazakhstan has 15 sedimentary basins, the largest of which is considered to be the Pre-Caspian basin, which accounts for about 80% of the country's resource base. The development of poorly explored basins offers significant prospects for increasing the resource base and attracting investment.
Attention is paid to the training of highly qualified personnel for the industry. Universities integrate educational programmes with production, and students undergo practical training at the sites of the state geological study of subsurface resources. As a result of the support measures taken over the last 2 years the number of graduates has more than doubled.
On the instructions of the Head of State from this year will be increased state funding of geological work.
By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for a significant contribution to the development of the geological industry of the country were awarded:
Honorary title Kazakstani yenbek sinnyrgen geology:
- Bitimbaev Marat is a Chief Scientific Associate of Satpaev Institute of Geological Sciences, Almaty city;
- Daukei Serikbek is an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almaty city.
Order of Kurmet:
- Abilhasimov Khairly is the chief scientific officer of LLP Institute of Geological Sciences named after Satpayev, Almaty city;
- Abulkasym Batyrov is a labour veteran, Uralsk city;
- Bishanov Ashirali veteran of labour, Almaty city;
- Zhukov Nikolay as chief researcher of the laboratory of ferrous and non-ferrous metals of Institute of Geological Sciences named after Satpayev LLP, Almaty city;
- Kukeeva Rakhat is a leading geologist of Bakyrchik Mining Enterprise LLP, Abay region;
- Talgat Matishev is deputy chief geologist of the geological department of Kazakhmys Corporation LLP, Karaganda city;
- Musiyeva Bakytgul is a leading geologist of Geotek LLP, Karaganda city;
- Nikolaenko Alexander is the chief geologist of the mine named after Kuzembaev of JSC Qarmet, Karaganda city;
- Rusnak Valery is a labour veteran, Turkestan region.
Order Yenbek Dan'ky ІІІ degree:
- Svetlichny Andrey the chief geophysicist of ‘Professional geo solutions Kazakhstan’ LLP, Almaty city.
Medal Yeren yenbegi ushin:
- Baisalova Akmaral is an associate professor of the Institute of Geology and Oil and Gas Engineering named after Turysov NAO Kazakh National Research Technical University named after Satpayev, Almaty city;
- Ismailova Gulshat is Head of Department of Department of Geology and Exploration of JSC Mangystaumunaigas, Mangystau region;
- Natalya Komarova is a geologist of Centrgeolszemnitka LLP, Karaganda city;
- Yergali Kurabayev is a drilling foreman of Akpan LLP, Aktobe city;
- Nazigul Minaeva is a director of KGKP Geological Exploration College, Semey city;
- Saida Nigmatova is the head of the laboratory of Mesozoic and Cenozoic geology of Satpayev Institute of Geological Sciences LLP, Almaty city.
04.04.2025, 16:18 48461
President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges
Images | Akorda
Central Asia is among the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Challenges international conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh leader said, ‘Central Asia’s warming almost twice as fast as the global average, affected by glacier melting, desertification and water shortage’.
Calling for concerted efforts from all countries of the region, President Tokayev highlighted the importance to link climate solutions with national strategies and establish a quality synergy for the region’s all-round development.
It’s necessary to strike a balance between economic growth and climate agenda, stated the Kazakh President.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is making a great contribution to global efforts to support climate-vulnerable countries and made ‘green’ transition its strategic priority.
The Kazakh leader said Kazakhstan accounts for nearly 40% of global uranium production, adding that almost 10% of the world’s electricity comes from nuclear power plants.
Kazakhstan is set to build its first nuclear power plant to reduce emissions and boost its energy security, said Tokayev.
The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the potential of rare earth elements in adopting clean technologies, saying, ‘Kazakhstan holds significant reserves of many critical raw materials as well as established a full production cycle’.
The Kazakh leader also revealed insights into Central Asia’s water challenges, saying that supply of water per person has dropped 30% in the past 20 years and that 70% of the region’s water resources are transboundary.
President Tokayev called on the international community for support in promoting water-saving technologies, smart irrigation and hydrological monitoring. ‘Kazakhstan advocates for creation of a Central Asian Water Energy Partnership,’ he said.
Tokayev also voiced Kazakhstan’s quest to restore and preserve biodiversity and endangered species inhabiting Central Asia, announcing his decision to establish the International Biodiversity Fund under the President in Kazakhstan.
Earlier it was reported that the first CA-EU summit had kicked off in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.
04.04.2025, 10:14 52916
Expansion of industrial potential. Large-scale projects launched in Kazakhstan's regions
On 2 April, at the meeting of the headquarters on ensuring economic growth chaired by Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin discussed the development of Astana, Almaty, Ulytau and Karaganda region, primeminister.kz reports.
Astana: investments in development
The capital ranks first among the regions by the number of investment projects and population growth rate. The share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city's economy is 73%, which is twice as high as the national average.
To date, the Astana pool includes 130 investment projects worth 2.5 trillion tenge with the creation of 18,300 jobs. In 2025 it is planned to implement at least 50 projects attracting more than 300 billion tenge of investments.
Along with this, a number of major projects have been launched, such as:
- Kazak Protein plant (170 billion tenge for deep processing of wheat;
- TOKK Kazakhstan (55 billion tenge the production of light metal packaging;
- LASSELSBERGER (23.6 billion tenge the production of construction mixtures and paints;
- Electric locomotive kurastyru zauyty (15 billion tenge is a service centre for electric locomotives.
Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek at the meeting of the headquarters informed that for further development of the industrial cluster near the capital starts construction of Industrial Park № 2, on the territory of which it is planned to implement about 50 investment projects worth more than 500 billion tenge. In addition, the capital is preparing to launch a number of major logistics projects, including the logistics hub Wildberries and the second phase of the transport and logistics centre Ozon. For all logistics projects, it is necessary to bring in engineering infrastructure.
Karaganda Region: industrial agglomeration
The region is implementing 118 investment projects worth 174.6 billion tenge, creating 2,900 jobs. Significant facilities include:
- Hot-dip galvanising plant (6.2 billion tenge, 115 jobs);
- Hyperborea wind power plant (50.6 billion tenge, 20 jobs);
- Silicon alloys plant (62.8 billion tenge, 497 jobs);
- TEMPO Kazakhstan steel pipe production (25 billion tenge, 400 jobs);
- Production of aluminium radiators (18.6 billion tenge, 183 jobs).
Akim of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev voiced the need to increase the power supply capacity of Saryarka FEZ and Saran industrial zone. In 2027 on the territory of Saryarka FEZ is planned to start construction of a plant for the production of special-purpose steel Kazakhstal, for which it is necessary to expand the territory of the FEZ. At the same time, as part of the creation of multimodal air hub CargoHUB Karaganda, FEZ also needs to expand the list of priority activities.
Deputy Prime Minister supported the proposals of Karaganda region in terms of bringing infrastructure to FEZ and expanding the list of activities, instructed the MNE to work out this issue in a short time with the Ministry of Railways.
Ulytau: industrial development
Ulytau is one of the leaders in terms of gross regional product per capita (6.1 million tenge). The region has 19 investment projects planned for 933 billion tenge with the creation of 2.2 thousand jobs. In 2025, the implementation of 17 of them for the amount of 138 billion tenge will begin, including:
- Development of the Western Karazhal deposit;
- Construction of the sulphuric acid shop at the Zhezkazgan smelter;
- Modernisation of concentrators;
- Construction of an oil depot and a respirator plant.
An industrial zone has been created in Satpayev, within the framework of which 4 projects worth 28 billion tenge are being developed with the creation of 150 jobs. Dastan Ryspekov, Akim of the region, raised the issue of the need to finance from the republican budget the necessary infrastructure to the FEZ. Serik Zhumangarin also supported this proposal, instructing to include the issue of financing the necessary infrastructure in the list of priority tasks. Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that for effective economic development of Ulytau region it is necessary to increase the pool of investment projects and start developing coal chemistry and agriculture.
Almaty: car industry and tourism
Almaty is implementing 95 private investment projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge, creating 21.5 thousand jobs. The GRP growth forecast is 6.4%.
A number of significant facilities are scheduled for commissioning in 2025:
- Multi-brand plant for the production of Haval, Chery, Changan cars (182 billion tenge, 90 thousand cars per year);
- Almaty Museum of Arts (44 billion tenge);
- Wildberries logistics centre (43.2 billion tenge);
- Medeu Park Hotel (17bn tenge).
There are also plans to expand the industrial zone in Almaty, with the second phase of development covering 194 hectares of territory. Deputy Akim of Almaty Alisher Abdykadyrov informed that the expansion of the industrial zone is delayed due to the long approval of project documentation with the State Expertise. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin instructed the MNE together with the MPS to work out the issues that have arisen so that investment projects are not delayed.
04.04.2025, 09:07 53216
Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction to diversify the economy, the Government is prioritising support for domestic manufacturers. A big stimulus for the development of the machine building industry was the refusal last year to subsidise imported tractors and combines in favour of support for Kazakhstani production, which promoted localisation. An example of this is the launch of production of self-propelled, trailed and mounted equipment of the American company John Deere on the basis of the Localisation Centre in the city of Kostanai. This was an important step in the development of domestic machine building and introduction of advanced technologies in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
John Deere is a world leader in the production of agricultural machinery, and localisation of its products in Kazakhstan will be an important step in the development of the industry. The production will be launched on the basis of the Localisation Centre of the Agromash plant, which is the largest localised industrial site in the country in the field of agricultural machinery, providing a high level of production and technical support.
The launch of localised John Deere production will accelerate the pace of renewal of the agricultural machinery fleet by opening new opportunities for farmers in Kazakhstan, including expansion of the range of locally adapted tractors and combines, as well as access to their purchase through state support measures. It is important to note that Kazakhstani agricultural producers can purchase domestically produced machinery on affordable terms. On the instructions of the President, the country has launched a programme of preferential leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery at 5% per annum, for which 120 billion tenge has been allocated. This year 3.2 thousand Kazakhstani farmers will have an opportunity to renew their vehicle fleets under the programme of preferential leasing.
Agromash plant president Dinara Shukizhanova said that due to the political and economic reforms carried out in the country, it became possible to create industrial co-operation with the advanced American brand John Deere. As a result of the implementation of such high-tech projects in the country, not only new jobs will be created, but also the main emphasis is placed on the introduction of innovative technologies, training of highly qualified personnel with engineering thinking.
The official representative of John Deere brand in Kazakhstan is Eurasia Group. Within the framework of the project, they will continue to sell agricultural machinery, but already produced in Kazakhstan, as well as providing services and introducing digital solutions in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. In addition, the implementation of the project implies investment of additional resources in the development of the economy, education, including training of service and profile specialists in agriculture: agronomists, engineers, mechanisers and IT-cadres. In the next 5 years, three modern service centres will be built, which will become key platforms for the introduction of digital technologies and improving the efficiency of the country's agro-industrial complex.
03.04.2025, 15:07 54931
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on digital tenge implementation and mechanisms of control over targeted use of budget funds
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on the digital transformation of the economy, given at an enlarged Government session in February 2024, primeminister.kz reports.
The current situation and further plans for the development of the National Digital Financial Infrastructure, implementation of projects aimed at ensuring traceability and improving the efficiency of budget spending through digital tenge were considered. With the participation of Timur Suleimenov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Askhat Zhumagali, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency, discussed measures to ensure the openness of the financial ecosystem, consumer protection, and combating fraudulent transactions.
Approaches to the development of key components of the financial infrastructure - interbank payment card system, Open API, Anti-Fraud Centre, digital tenge were presented by Binur Zhalenov, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Bank. Today the Bank's systems process 90% of the total payment turnover in the country and about 30 million requests for digital biometric identification. The volume of illegal transactions timely blocked by the Anti-Fraud Centre amounted to 2 billion tenge, and over 36 thousand such incidents were detected. 108 organisations, including all second-tier banks, large payment organisations and MFIs, are connected to the technological platform. Also in July this year, together with the second-tier banks it is planned to launch the service of interbank payments by QR.
The progress of the pilot project with the use of digital tenge, launched in 2024 for the purpose of traceability of public funds spending was discussed.
Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Askhat Zhumagali said that the project is being tested in the most corruption-prone areas. A total of about 250 billion tenge has been issued so far. The developers envisage linking unique digital tags to each monetary unit, which allows you to track their use at all stages from allocation to full utilisation of funds. The effectiveness of this method in the agro-industrial complex was considered on the example of the implementation of the programme ‘Auyl Amanaty’ with the participation of farms in Akmola region. Specially programmed digital tenges were used for crediting the purchase of farm animals by farmers and ensured full transparency of the process, excluding the possibility of fictitious transactions.
Within the framework of the approved Road Map, the project implementation this year will continue with the construction of railways and motorways in Karaganda, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions. It should be noted that domestic entrepreneurs attend the approbation voluntarily, which is evidence of their commitment to the Open Book principle of doing business.
In addition, a digital tenge-based pilot project digital VAT has been launched to improve the efficiency of administration and speed up the VAT refund procedure.
The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of further scaling of the National Digital Financial Infrastructure, as well as wider use of the digital tenge, which will provide serious budget savings.
As noted by the Head of State, the possibility of marking and colouring money with the help of digital tenge may become key for controlling the spending of budgetary funds.
In general, a lot of work is being done by the National Bank together with other interested government agencies on digital transformation of the financial system. As for the digital tenge as the main topic of discussion, I support all your endeavours. We should pay mandatory attention to the fact that the introduction of the digital tenge will help to re-engineer the processes of finance taking into account the new realities. Business processes must change and become more transparent. Entrepreneurs should be guided by the following postulate: if you work with budget money, you should disclose where you spend it, show the whole chain of suppliers, contractors and subcontractors. It is necessary to expand the piloting of digital tenge," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Following the meeting, the Ministries of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace, Finance, Industry and Construction, National Economy will work out amendments to the legislation regulating the use of new digital instruments, as well as the development of a methodology for programming e-money.
