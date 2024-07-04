01.07.2024, 20:01 22051
Four cities of Kazakhstan declare yellow level of terrorist threat ahead of SCO Summit
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Four cities of Kazakhstan - Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau - declared moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat ahead of the SCO Heads of State Summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
From July 2 to 5, 2025, Kazakhstan will host a number of important international events including the Summit of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and state visit of the President of China Xi Jinping.
The authorized governmental structures are taking measures to ensure maximum security of high-profile foreign delegations arriving in Kazakhstan.
The moderate (yellow) level of terrorist threat is declared in the facilities hosting the SCO Summit in Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Kokshetau cities from 00:01am of July 2 to 11:59pm of July 4.
The moderate level of terrorist threat encompasses some organizational, administrative and operational measures, such as:
- Imposing restrictions on the movement of vehicles and passersby in certain territories.
- Enhancing patrols with the attraction of canine services in the streets, squares, stadiums, parks, railroad lines, railway stations, bus stations, airports, metro, and in public places.
- Inspection of facilities vulnerable to terrorism and public places, as well as along the main routes of movement of the participants of public and mass events to detect and deactivate explosive devices.
- Strengthening security measures during inspection activities at the airports, metro facilities, railway stations and bus stations using special technical means.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.06.2024, 20:46 52656
Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent
Images | inform.kz/Zhansaya Tauekelkyzy
Tell a friend
A ceremony of laying the foundation of the largest football stadium of the country in keeping with the international standards took place in the city of Shymkent. Attending the event was mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium will be located in Bozaryk-2 microdistrict in Shymkent. The stadium slated for construction this year is to occupy the area of 21 ha and to have 35 thousand seats. The construction of the facility is set to be completed by the mid of 2026.
The city’s current stadium named after Kazhymukan Munaitpassov was built in 1969 and has 18 thousand seats.
Bearing the name ’50 years of Oktyabrya’ during the Soviet period, was the home of Metallurg, Meliorator, Sintez and Druzhba football clubs. Presently, the stadium is the home of Ordabasy FC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.06.2024, 10:35 53041
One of Kazakhstan’s priorities is mass media development, protection of rights of journalists, President
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Head of State congratulated today Kazakhstani journalists on Mass Media Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said mass media of Kazakhstan plays a great role in renovating the social conscience and strengthening people’s solidarity. Mass media development and protection of journalists' rights and legal interests is one of the priority tasks of the country.
Kazakhstan’s journalism boasts a rich history and unique style developed by several generations of professionals. The President said it is crucial to preserve its rich legacy and long and proud traditions highlighting that media workers of Kazakhstan honorably continue this responsible mission.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all well-being, success and creative inspiration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.06.2024, 09:28 53226
Olzhas Bektenov checks Kyzylorda's energy infrastructure readiness for heating season
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
In preparation for the upcoming heating season, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the progress of construction of a new CHPP in Kyzylorda region. Also on the example of the investment project for the production of sheet glass, on the basis of which a glass cluster will be created, the fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction to increase the share of manufacturing industry was checked, primeminister.kz reports.
The region's residents are supplied with heat through the CHPP commissioned in 1964. Today the equipment is 75% worn out. There are 2,949 objects connected to the centralised heat supply system, including 808 apartment buildings. This year, 11 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve to provide these facilities with hot water supply as part of the implementation of the task set by the President, and another 2 billion tenge to repair the city's boiler houses. In addition, 6 billion tenge has been allocated from the national budget for the modernisation of heating networks. The measures taken will reduce the wear and tear of heating mains to 42%.
Prime Minister was also reported on the pace of work on the construction of a new CHPP, the heating capacity of which will be 277 Gcal/hour. At present, ground preparatory works have been completed, the foundation for the installation of equipment is being laid - about 600 people and 60 units of machinery are involved at the site. Construction works are being carried out according to the plan. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for 2025. The investor has invested more than 70 billion tenge in the implementation of the project.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that due to the active development of the country's economy and the launch of industrial enterprises, additional power capacities are needed.
Construction of the new CHPP is under special control of the Head of State. The launch will have a positive impact on the stabilisation of electricity loads in the southern regions and, in general, on strengthening the energy security of the country," Prime Minister stressed.
The Akimat of Kyzylorda region has been instructed to timely complete the construction of the supply gas pipeline and CHPP, as well as to ensure the readiness of all facilities for the heating season.
Kyzylorda region is the leader in terms of growth rates of the indicators of manufactured products in the manufacturing industry. Deputy Akim of the region Ardak Zebeshev reported to the Prime Minister on the development of industry in the region. For the last 5 months of 2024 this sector of the economy showed growth by 6.3%, the volume of investments has increased by 40%, 80% of which are private investments. For the period 2024-2028 it is planned to implement 76 projects totalling 1.1 trillion tenge with the creation of 8.4 thousand jobs. This year alone, 15 projects worth KZT32.4bn are being prepared for launch.
The impetus for development was the launch of the glass plant, within the framework of which work has now begun to create a glass cluster. During its operation, the company produced 20.8 million m2 of glass worth 27.3 billion tenge. To date, the company has launched a new line for the production of energy-saving glass with a capacity of 5 million m2 per year for the amount of $15 million at its own expense.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need to support investors willing to invest in projects important for the economy of Kazakhstan.
During the working visit, attention was paid to the development of road and transport infrastructure. In particular, the construction of the motorway "Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan", "Kyzylorda-Uchkuduk" and reconstruction of the motorway "Kyzylorda-Aktobe". The Ministry of Transport has been instructed to execute the relevant documents for the necessary work and to complete the projects in a timely manner.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2024, 18:26 53386
Olzhas Bektenov inspects the Small Aral and gives instructions on water conservation and ecology
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The introduction of water-saving technologies and water infrastructure development were among the key issues within the framework of the working visit of the Prime Minister to Kyzylorda region. Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the progress of implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on the preservation and development of the Small Aral Sea, in particular, attention was paid to the construction of the Kara-Ozek reservoir and the pace of reconstruction of the Kokaral dam was checked, primeminister.kz reports.
The main water artery of the region is the Syrdarya River. Over the past few years, due to the low water level of the river, the average annual volume of collected water in the Northern Aral has decreased from the designed 27 billion cubic metres to 18.9 billion cubic metres in 2022. As of today, as a result of measures taken to increase water inflow from 6 cubic metres per second to 50 cubic metres per second, the volume of water in the Northern Aral made 21.4 billion cubic metres with 1.5 billion cubic metres received since the beginning of the current year. It is important to note that socio-economic development and environmental situation of the region directly depend on water supply to the Syrdarya river basin, near which 85 per cent of settlements in the region are located and more than 93 per cent of the local population lives.
Today the region is actively implementing water-saving technologies. There are 286 thousand hectares of irrigated lands in the region, 185-190 thousand hectares of which are sown with agricultural crops. According to the instruction of the Head of State on diversification of crops, this year the area of rice has been reduced by 6 thousand hectares. Laser planning allowed to reduce water consumption for irrigation of rice fields. Thanks to the innovative technology over the last 10 years it was possible to save up to 20 per cent of water and increase productivity up to 30 per cent. In addition, the volume of introduction of other water-saving technologies in the region this year reached 4.2 thousand hectares, until 2030 it is planned to increase this figure to 34.2 thousand hectares. In this direction, 3 large investment projects are currently being implemented in Kyzylorda region with a total area of 4.8 thousand hectares.
The Head of State has instructed to accelerate the introduction of water-saving technologies. Taking into account the lack of water in the Syr Darya River, in order to utilise the possibilities of using groundwater, I instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to also conduct research of underground sources," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
In addition, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to make proposals for financing the project in Kyzylorda region on the construction of the reservoir Kara-Ozek with a capacity of 775 million cubic metres. The main purpose of the new technical construction is to save a part of water irretrievably discharged into the Large Aral Sea through the Kokaral dam. These measures will allow in the growing season to provide irrigation of 31 thousand hectares of crops in Kazaly district and 11 thousand hectares of hayfields and pastures located along the channel. The reservoir Karaozek is included in the list of 9 water infrastructure facilities, the construction of which in the country should be carried out as a priority.
Head of the Government was also informed about plans for the reconstruction of the Kokaral dam, which will be completed this year. As part of the project, the damaged dam will be restored, as well as channels to the sea through lakes Karashalan and Tushy. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the Government will continue to work with neighbouring countries on the efficient use of water resources, compliance with water withdrawal limits and operation modes of the cascade of reservoirs in the Syrdarya and Amudarya basins.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2024, 13:23 53536
Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to Kyzylorda region visited the Baiterek space rocket complex, as well as familiarised himself with the development plans of the city of Baikonyr, primeminister.kz reports.
The construction of the space rocket complex is being carried out on the basis of the infrastructure of the Zenit-M space rocket complex for launching new Soyuz-5 launch vehicles. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, the facility is being operated by Kazakh specialists. Completion is scheduled for May 2028, with the first flight tests planned to be launched as early as 2025. The design capacity of the complex is 6-8 missile launches per year.
Olzhas Bektenov inspected the assembly and testing complex, as well as transport units designed for the volume of rockets. Chairman of the Board of JV Baiterek JSC Aydyn Aimbetov reported on the modernisation of the complex for modern systems, informed about the stages of testing of launch vehicle systems, as well as training of specialists for the project.
Head of the Government noted that today the space rocket complex "Baiterek" is the largest joint Kazakh-Russian project in the post-Soviet space and is under special control of the heads of the two states. This year 14.7 billion tenge has been allocated for its implementation, the issue of allocation of the remaining part of the funds will be worked out additionally. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need for close cooperation of specialists for successful launches of spacecraft on environmentally friendly carriers.
The launch deadlines must be met. The first of three launches from the complex should take place next year. The project is important for keeping the Baikonur complex active. It requires well-coordinated work of the joint venture team. Close interaction of scientific circles is also important in this matter," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kairat Nurtay, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the "Baikonyr" complex, reported to the Prime Minister on the plans for the development of the city. Currently 70% of the population are citizens of Kazakhstan. Positive dynamics is fixed due to natural increase and migration flow. Taking into account the intensive growth of the city, measures are being implemented to develop social and engineering infrastructure and increase the housing stock. Thus, it is planned to build a school for 600 places, last year 2 kindergartens were opened according to Kazakhstani standards of education, which allowed to halve the waiting list.
In accordance with the Agreement on gas supply to the Baikonur complex, all apartment blocks in the city have been gasified. In addition, water supply and wastewater disposal networks have been taken out of lease and transferred to the regional communal ownership. The possibility of introducing digital tools to simplify access to Baikonur complex facilities is being considered.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2024, 10:52 65246
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to integrate "green economy" indicators into regional development plans
Tell a friend
In the Government session at the Council on the transition to a "green" economy chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the implementation of the goals set by the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and reduce energy intensity. The Chairman of the Board of the International Centre for Green Technology and Investment Projects (ICGTIP) Didar Karimsakov reported on the progress of work on the implementation of the set objectives, and reports of a number of regional akims were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.
The concept of transition to a "green" economy has been implemented in Kazakhstan for more than 10 years. During this period, the share of renewable energy sources in the country has reached 4.5 %. The level of recycling of production waste has reached 25 %, consumption 39 %. One of the most effective tools for realising the goals outlined in the Concept is the application of the best available techniques by industrial and agricultural enterprises. Over the period 2021-2023, the ICGTIP has formed 16 16 industrial and agricultural enterprises. ICGTIP has developed 16 guides for different industries on the use of efficient technologies in production processes, covering the activities of large enterprises from the TOP-50. By 2027, it is planned to develop another 16 documents for companies in the manufacturing, water, waste management and livestock sectors.
World experience shows that in many developed countries, business itself is interested in investing in the development of industry guides. In this regard, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources together with the Chamber "Atameken" and interested industry associations and organisations need to work out the issue of co-financing of activities for the development of guides, planned for 2025-2027," Olzhas Bektenov said.
During the meeting it was noted that as part of the transition to a "green" economy, much attention is paid to equal territorial development. For example, the North Kazakhstan region demonstrates positive results in the use of renewable energy. The region has 174 sources with a total capacity of 70.3 MW. At the same time, 125 biomass boilers fuelled by vegetable fuel have been installed, providing energy to 80 public institutions, which saves about 260 million tenge. In Akmola region, the volume of emissions of enterprises at the end of last year was reduced by 96% compared to 2021. In the power sector, the share of green energy from the total volume of the region is 74 %. Zhambyl region reported on plans to repair 257 water bodies until 2025 due to the need for efficient use of water resources. Currently, the bulk of the region's irrigation water comes from the transboundary Talas and Shu rivers.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the new Decree of the Head of State on updating the Concept of transition to a "green" economy set actual targets for reducing air pollution, increasing the production of organic products, introduction of water-saving technologies. Work on the transition to a "green" economy should be intensified at all levels. Prime Minister instructed the akimats together with interested central government agencies to provide for measures aimed at achieving indicators of "green" economy in the draft plan. In the future to integrate the relevant targets into regional development plans.
For financial support of green projects it is necessary to develop mechanisms of green lending and issuance of green bonds," Prime Minister emphasised. A draft of the relevant action plan for 2024-2030 is being developed to realise the set objectives.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2024, 19:28 84426
Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, announced delays in the scheduled repairs at thermal power plants in various regions of Kazakhstan, as reported by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2024, major repairs are planned for 10 power units, 55 boilers, and 45 turbines. Currently, repairs are underway on 3 power units, 32 boilers, and 16 turbines. Repairs have been completed on 1 power unit, 6 boilers, and 9 turbines.
Also, in 2024, major repairs of transmission lines totaling about 20,800 km, and 423 high-voltage substations are planned. Repairs have already been completed on 4,100 km of transmission lines and 227 substations, along with 909 distribution points and transformer substations," said Almasadam Satkaliyev.
The minister reported that there are currently delays in starting repairs on the main equipment at power stations in Zhambyl (JSC "Tarazenergocentr" CHPP-4), Karaganda (JSC "Qarmet" CHPP-2, Topar CHPP) and Pavlodar (JSC "Pavlodarenergo") regions.
Furthermore, the ministry has pinpointed energy firms that will be given additional focus in readiness for the heating season.
Ridder CHPP
Minister Satkaliyev instructed to accelerate the start of repairs of Boiler 5, which has not yet begun. According to him, it is crucial to complete the scheduled replacement of the circulating water pipeline, the repair of Turbine 4, and the cleaning of the ash dump within the planned deadlines.
Ekibastuz CHPP
The minister noted that the start of repair works has been postponed from May to the third decade of June. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the completion of the planned repairs of 4 hot water boilers by September this year.
CHPP-2 Temirtau
The start of Boiler 1 repairs at CHPP-2 JSC "Qarmet" has been delayed by two months, from June to August. The volume of work is planned to be reduced. Satkaliyev has called for an acceleration of the construction of the new Boiler 7.
Moreover, according to him, at the Zhezkazgan CHPP, the repair of Boiler 5 needs to be accelerated to ensure adequate reserves by September.
Due to the postponement of some repairs from 2023 to 2024 at the power stations of LPP "MAEK" it is also necessary to expedite all planned repair works.
At the Kentau CHPP, the repair of Boiler 5 has not started, and there is a delay in the reconstruction of Boilers 8, 11 (from 3 to 24 days). The reconstruction of Boilers 7 and 12 has just begun.
Delays in repair schedules to a later date have also been noted at the Stepnogorsk CHPP, the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2024, 13:49 55411
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to intensify work on providing population with employment
Tell a friend
Measures to ensure sustainable employment in the country discussed during the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Svetlana Zhakupova reported on the implementation of the task set by the Head of State on employment of about 1 million Kazakhstanis in the current year, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the approved Regional Employment Cards in 2024 it is planned to employ 948 thousand Kazakhstani citizens. To date, about 353 thousand people have found work, which is 37% of the total figure. At the same time, 148 thousand of them are young people. Thus, since the beginning of the year, 137 thousand unemployed people have been employed on state-subsidised jobs, more than 97 thousand as part of the Head of State's initiative "100 new jobs for every 10 thousand people", more than 103 thousand on employers' vacancies and about 16 thousand people have been directed to programmes implemented under national projects.
In terms of regions, positive dynamics was noted in Abay region (53%), North Kazakhstan region (47%), Kyzylorda region (45%) and Zhambyl region (45%). The lowest indicators of fulfilment of envisaged plans were recorded in Aktobe region (30%) and Almaty city (30%). Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted the need for regional akimats to intensify work in this direction.
Head of the Government stressed that in accordance with the current challenges last year was approved the Concept of "Development of the labour market of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2029 years". The document provides for the creation of a maximum number of permanent jobs, including for young professionals. Today up to 25 per cent of graduates of technical and vocational education work outside their speciality. It is important to establish interaction with employers, including through digital monitoring of employment with tracking of all projects where new labour force is needed.
Special attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of employment of Kazakhstanis abroad and the protection of citizens' rights.
We know such facts when their salaries were not paid, medical services were not provided, contracts were grossly violated. Therefore, work is now underway to conclude relevant intergovernmental agreements. It is already necessary to systematise the work of private agencies that employ our citizens abroad. Kazakhstani citizens should receive reliable guarantees under the contract," Prime Minister emphasised.
Within the framework of this work it is planned to open centres of professional and language training in East Kazakhstan, Turkestan and Almaty regions. The experience of the regions can be further used to ensure quality employment and increase the incomes of the population. In general, the implementation of measures to ensure employment will make it possible to create 3.8 million quality jobs by 2029.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.06.2024, 10:52Olzhas Bektenov instructs to integrate "green economy" indicators into regional development plans 27.06.2024, 12:5864706Kazakhstan and Russia Discussed Co-operation on Latin American Direction 27.06.2024, 16:0064531Strengthening Safety of Journalists Discussed in Almaty 27.06.2024, 13:23Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans53341Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans 27.06.2024, 18:2653191Olzhas Bektenov inspects the Small Aral and gives instructions on water conservation and ecology 20.06.2024, 17:2084496Kazakh President sets tasks to strengthen emergency ministry agencies 25.06.2024, 19:2884231Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs 21.06.2024, 18:5483721MTI RK: the first meeting of the working group to consider the time zone petition was held 21.06.2024, 17:5983366Kazakh President receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries 20.06.2024, 15:5082871Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan