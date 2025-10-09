Government Is Modernizing the Health Insurance System Using Artificial Intelligence

Images | Pixabay.com

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of modernizing the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system was discussed. Reports were delivered by Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova and Chairman of the Social Health Insurance Fund Aydyn Kulseitov, primeminister.kz reports.





Under the instruction of the Head of State, the modernization of the compulsory social health insurance system is underway. Systematic work is being carried out in this direction, which will improve the accessibility and quality of medical care. Our priority is to make the healthcare system transparent, fair, and, most importantly, accessible to all citizens," the Prime Minister emphasized.





To this end, a Law has been adopted aimed at improving the CSHI system, which will create conditions for the long-term financial sustainability of the healthcare sector, as well as expand the list of services provided and improve their quality. Starting in 2026, health insurance will additionally cover low-income segments of the population through local budget funds, ensuring more equitable access to medical care for all citizens.





The implementation of large-scale changes requires clear coordination between central and local authorities. In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Labor and regional akimats, to ensure coordinated work on introducing the new health insurance mechanism.





It is necessary to take into account the concerns of citizens about the accessibility and quality of medical care and the availability of free medicines. Some innovations are not entirely clear to the population. Every Kazakhstani citizen must be informed about the mechanism for obtaining medical care and the ongoing work to improve it," the Prime Minister noted.





At the same time, the procedure for providing medical care and the scope of services for children, pensioners, people with disabilities, and other preferential categories will remain unchanged.





In addition, the active development of medical infrastructure continues. This year, the construction of 655 healthcare facilities is being completed, which will provide access to primary healthcare for more than one million rural residents. In 2025, 3 trillion tenge from the state budget is allocated for the provision of medical care.





Given this, the Ministry of Health has been instructed to ensure strict control over the effective use of funds and the quality of medical services, including through the introduction of digital tools and elements of artificial intelligence. It is also necessary to revise healthcare standards, simplify procedures, and make the system as convenient as possible for patients.





Attention was also given to the work of the Social Health Insurance Fund. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to accelerate the Fund’s business processes, including in the areas of planning, payments, and procurement.





Overall, it was noted that the transformation of the healthcare system requires coordinated and urgent actions to make medical care accessible, sustainable, and responsive to citizens’ needs.





Following the discussion, the Prime Minister gave several instructions:





The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Social Health Insurance Fund, must complete by the end of the current year the automation and optimization of the Fund’s business processes, including the relaunch of the digital platform with user-friendly services for citizens and medical organizations.

The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, must prepare and implement by December 1 of this year a plan for informational and explanatory work on the new health insurance regulations.

Regional akimats and the Ministry of Healthcare must take effective measures to improve the quality of medical care and ensure the fulfillment of obligations for contributions to the insurance system. Akimats should also be fully involved in implementing all introduced changes at the local level.





Coordination and control are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.