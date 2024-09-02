Harvesting campaign starts in Akmola region

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Kazakh and Tajik leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon made a joint statement during a press conference following the bilateral talks, Akorda reports.





Offering gratitude to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of his state visit to fraternal Tajikistan.





This visit will give a strong impetus to the continued strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik relations based on mutual respect and trust as well as comprehensive cooperation. Tajikistan is a reliable friend and time-tested ally of Kazakhstan, with the shared history, culture and spiritual values. Our countries continuously maintain close and trusted political dialogue at all levels, build jointly a common future in a spirit of true friendship and mutual support, stated the Kazakh President.





Tokayev stressed that the interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are being elevated to the level of allied cooperation.





The Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, marking the beginning of a quality new stage of bilateral cooperation was just signed, said the Kazakh leader.





The Head of State of Kazakhstan informed that during the talks the sides confirmed their mutual commitment to further rapprochement between the fraternal nations, all-round deepening of Kazakh-Tajik relations.





There are no unresolved issues between the countries. Over the past five years, the annual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan has doubled, hitting one billion US dollars. During the press conference, the Kazakh President expressed the readiness of Astana to increase its exports to Tajikistan of 85 commodities to the tune of around 200 million US dollars.





The sides agreed to increase the names of exporting commodities by systematically eliminating trade and economic barriers as well as enhancing partnership in transport and logistics.





The governments were assigned with increasing the trade turnover between the countries until 2027. Our countries seek to bring the mutual trade to up to 2 billion US dollars… In six months of this year, the volume of agricultural trade between our countries rose 12% and neared 300 million US dollars, said the Head of State.





The Kazakh President noted that Dushanbe hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum ahead of his state visit, which led to conclusion of a number of commercial contracts and agreements worth over one billion US dollars. Tokayev also expressed the readiness of his country to share its experience in digitalizing public services and developing IT technologies. As part of the agreements reached at the high level, the Tajik side was handed over with the digital solutions of the e-government platform.





During the talks held between the two leaders the issues of cooperation in transit and transport as well as energy sectors were discussed.





It was agreed to continue coordinated work on rational use of resources of trans-boundary rivers of Central Asia. Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Tajikistan for the timely decisions regarding its obligations in the water and energy sector, in particular water supplies to Kazakhstan. It’s vital for our country. In its turn, Kazakhstan will fulfil its all obligations under the trilateral protocol on the regime of operation of Bakhri Tochik reservoir, said Tokayev, adding that the countries intent to continue constructive cooperation in this field.





The Kazakh leader went on to say that most scholarships Kazakhstan provides for students from Central Asian are offered to Tajik students, stressing the education cooperation between the countries is yet to be strengthened.





We welcome the opening of a joint information technology department of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University and the Osimi Tajik Technical University, said Tokayev.





The Kazakh President also said that an exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place as well.





For his part, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon expressed deep gratitude for the outcomes of the talks with Tokayev and commended the cooperation between the two nations.