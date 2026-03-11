This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State briefed on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development
Kazakhstanis urged to avoid all travel to Middle East
Kazakh President tasks to step up digital transformation in healthcare
Kazakhstan repatriates over 4,600 citizens from Middle East
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day
My heartiest congratulations to you on this wonderful spring holiday - International Women’s Day! This holiday embodies tenderness and warmth, wisdom and beauty. Woman is the unshakable pillar of life and the true source of prosperity. This is an axiom. The heart of a woman, who with her own hands rocks both the cradle and the world, is the sanctuary of virtue. Therefore, the following statement is true: to honor Woman is to honor the entire Nation. Today at the Akorda, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and to all women of Kazakhstan. Throughout history, our people have exalted mothers, safeguarded sisters, and treated daughters with special respect, holding them in the highest esteem. Since time immemorial, the sacred values of our people have been inseparably linked to the image of Ana - the Mother: Otan Ana (Motherland), Jer Ana (Mother Earth), and Ana Tili (Mother Tongue). Ancient wisdom says: 'From ancestors comes the guidance; from the mother comes virtue.' This tradition, which has profound meaning, must certainly be carried forward in our changing and challenging times.This is our duty to future generations. After all, it is through maternal care and upbringing that our national code, language, spirituality, and traditions are instilled in the minds of children," the Head of State noted.
The strong-spirited and brave daughters of the steppe have left an indelible mark on history. The names of Queen Tomyris, Aisha-Bibi, Domalak Ana, Suyumbike, Khanum Ayganym, and Zere Ana will remain forever in the memory of the people. Today, you worthily continue the glorious path paved by our deeply respected mothers and sisters. Our women work successfully for the benefit of the country and make an enormous contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Tokayev meets ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric to strengthen humanitarian cooperation
The International Committee of the Red Cross plays a very important role in the global humanitarian system. We highly appreciate your contribution to strengthening the norms of international humanitarian law and believe that your organization, along with other respected international institutions, makes a significant contribution to promoting universal human values, particularly in regions where people are in need of support, he said.
Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights
Since March 3, a total of 12 flights have been operated from the Middle East, returning 2,111 passengers to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Including the flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries," the statement reads.
- Air Astana will operate two flights: Jeddah-Aktau-Almaty and Jeddah-Atyrau-Almaty.
- SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat-Almaty route.
- Air Arabia is running two flights today between Sharjah and Almaty: one currently en route and a second planned for later today.
- FlyDubai is scheduled to fly from Dubai to Almaty and Astana (passenger counts to be determined).
Over 13 billion tenge brick plant to be launched in Akmola region
With the support of the Government, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks have been resolved. The full range of support measures will allow us to produce a wide range of products and generate a multiplier effect for the region’s development," the company’s head said.
Qatar Airways to operate limited relief flights for stranded passengers
Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number relief flights from 05 March to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region, reads the post.
