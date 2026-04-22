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Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru
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Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Golden Eagle
Our joint efforts have formally upgraded our partnership to a strategic level. The agreements we signed today will undoubtedly strengthen our friendship, he said.
In these challenging times, our cooperation is more crucial than ever and meets the interests of both countries," the Kazakh leader added.
For your outstanding work in bringing our countries closer, I am pleased to present you with our highest honor, the Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle). It is a symbol of the profound respect Kazakhstan holds for you and the entire fraternal people of Mongolia, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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Bektenov Discusses Waste Management and Advanced Environmental Standards with Shenzhen Energy Environment Chairman
Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.
We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.
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Government Discusses Cybersecurity Protection of State Bodies
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Kazakhstan to train 10,000 IT specialists
Human capital development is the foundation on which Kazakhstan’s success as a digital hub is built. We aim to make the Digital Nomad status process fully digital, transparent, and, most importantly, fast and convenient. The arrival of highly qualified specialists is not just a statistic - it brings international experience, new competencies, and connections to global markets. Our goal is to create conditions in which every talented IT professional can realize their potential here, contributing to Kazakhstan’s economy," he said.
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Kazakhstan to build at least 3 NPPs by 2050
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Security Council is the main element requiring reform within the UN - President
First of all, I would like to note the leading role that Türkiye plays in this part of world under the leadership of outstanding leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe that our countries can play a very positive, I would even say, a significant role in addressing the most pressing problems which, unfortunately, periodically arise in our region. Taking this opportunity, I would like to note, that we look forward to the state visit of President Erdoğan to Kazakhstan next month," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Everyone talks about the need to support the UN. That is a fact. But everyone also says that the Organization must not only be supported, but also reformed. Yes, that is true. Let us be frank: no one believes this will happen very soon, since we have long been declaring reforms, changes and restructuring of the UN, but it has not occurred. We must honestly admit that it is the Security Council, that is the main element requiring reform within the UN," said the Head of State.
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Data Center Valley: Preliminary demand exceeds 100MW
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
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