Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., who arrived in Astana to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit, primeminister.kz reports





The parties discussed cooperation in the field of ecology in line with the environmental protection norms enshrined in the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of State’s initiative "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan).





Today in the capital, construction began on the first phase of the investment project "Ecopark ‘Energy of Astana’" for the utilization of solid household waste and electricity generation. The project will receive $180 million in investments. In the first phase, the enterprise will have a capacity of at least 1,500 tons of waste per day and will generate 50 MW of electricity. Particular attention is being paid to technological and environmental parameters, including the use of a modern multi-stage emission treatment system. A joint venture, LLP "East Hope", has been established in Astana. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2029.





Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.





Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., stated that the company intends to implement the second phase of the project, which in the future will ensure the complete utilization of accumulated solid household waste from landfills. The company’s portfolio includes 57 waste-to-energy plants in China with a total capacity of 79,000 tons per day. Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd. manages up to 90% of the waste in Shenzhen, a city with a population of about 20 million people.





We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.





The parties emphasized that the "Ecopark Energy of Astana" will become yet another successful example of investment and technological cooperation between the two countries.





In addition, prospects for cooperation in the environmental modernization of coal-fired thermal power plants and gas power stations, as well as localization of production, were discussed.





Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their intention to make every effort to implement the project within the established timelines and to further develop cooperation in promising areas.