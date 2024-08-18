Head of State visits Rodina village in Akmola region

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on preparations for the harvesting campaign. The Minister of Agriculture, Deputy Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources, Energy, Akims of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.





On the instructions of the Head of State, the Government has allocated a record funding of 580 billion tenge for spring field and harvesting works this year. The amount allocated for leasing of agricultural machinery has been increased 5 times. Expansion of support measures from the state allowed the agrarians to successfully carry out the sowing campaign.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, mass harvesting in Kazakhstan will begin in the third decade of August. The readiness of agricultural equipment today is 98%. In total, more than 149 thousand tractors, 38 thousand combine harvesters and 14 thousand reapers will be used.





Prime Minister instructed to create an operational headquarters for the harvesting campaign for coordination and control between the relevant ministries, akimats and agrarians under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.





High-quality harvest and preservation of the harvest are of special importance for the country. It is necessary to work out all emerging issues on a daily basis. This concerns not only ministries, but also akimats and farmers themselves. I instruct the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to keep the progress of harvesting works under special control. It is no less important to ensure proper storage conditions for grain," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





More than 64 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel have been shipped to agrarians for autumn field work. According to the approved schedules, a total of about 355 thousand tonnes will be supplied to the regions at a fixed price below the market price. Measures have been taken to ensure transparency and control over the movement of diesel fuel.





Olzhas Bektenov set a task to keep the issue under constant control, in case of need to allocate additional volumes of diesel fuel to agrarians for grain drying.





The total storage capacity of grain in the republic is 30 million tonnes, these capacities are sufficient to store the projected harvest. However, there are issues of high load of some grain storage facilities.





Prime Minister instructed to release elevators from the remains of last year's harvest until 10 September. Regional Akimats together with the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition - to prevent unreasonable rise in prices for services of elevators.





The importance of ensuring the sale of agricultural products, including in priority export markets was emphasised. The Ministry of Trade and Integration should intensify the work in this direction with partners from China, the Middle East, Africa, etc.





For reference: The total area of agricultural crops in Kazakhstan in this year is 23.3 million hectares, of which the area of cereals - 16.7 million hectares. Harvesting works have been started in all regions according to the structure of sown areas. As of today, 928.2 thousand hectares of grain and leguminous crops, or 5.5%, have been harvested. With an average yield of 19.3 centners per hectare, 1.8 million tonnes of grain have been threshed. Also, 418.2 thousand tonnes of potatoes and 940.3 thousand tonnes of vegetables have been harvested.