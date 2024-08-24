Implementation of President's Address: More than 9,000 Kazakhstani citizens received special social payments

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of his working trip to Zhetisu region, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of enterprises in the region and checked the implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of the manufacturing industry and increasing the volume of deep processing of agricultural products, primeminister.kz reports.





In the city of Taldykorgan Prime Minister visited the dairy enterprise "JLC Sut", which demonstrated achievements in processing of agricultural products. The dairy plant is one of the key enterprises of the region engaged in processing of agricultural products.





Amina Arynbekova, head of the workshop of "JLC Sut" LLP, reported that the production capacity of the enterprise reaches 25 thousand tonnes per year. At the end of the six months of the year produced products worth 5.4 billion tenge. From 80 to 90 tonnes of milk is processed per day. The production of 62 items has been established. The enterprise employs 240 people.





Here also Head of the Government was informed about the plans of development of agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026. During this period it is planned to implement 31 investment projects with a total cost of 33.2 billion tenge, of which 13 projects will be launched this year. It is expected to increase the volume of food products by 3.6%, up to 90 billion tenge, as well as to achieve indicators for the production of meat (110.9 thousand tonnes), milk (225.3 thousand tonnes) and sugar (96 thousand tonnes).





The Prime Minister focused the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Akimat of the region on a number of tasks in the agro-industrial complex. Zhetisu region in agriculture specialises in the production of sugar beet (share in Kazakhstan - 42%), corn (18%) and soybeans (72%). According to the Comprehensive Plan for the development of the industry for 2022-2026, the area of sugar beet should be increased to 15 thousand hectares by 2026. The Akimat has been instructed to take measures to provide seed stock and sufficient mineral fertilisers. In the field of irrigated agriculture it is instructed to complete repair and restoration works of irrigation networks in time and by 2026 to improve water supply on 30.5 thousand hectares, as well as to involve in the use of 5.3 thousand hectares of new irrigated lands.





There is a steady growth trend in the livestock sector. Since the beginning of the current year the number of livestock has increased by 26.3 per cent. Within the framework of development of cattle breeding in the current year, expansion of 3 dairy farms for 1140 heads, creation of 1 dairy farm for 1200 heads and commissioning of 1 fattening ground for 200 heads is planned.





Zhetisu region is an agrarian region. The government provides necessary support to agro-industrial complex of the region. This year alone, 34.9 billion tenge has been allocated, including 23.2 billion tenge of subsidies. In general, 9.8 billion tenge has been allocated to the region under the programmes ‘Major Projects’ and ‘Auyl Amanaty’. It is necessary to ensure the implementation of these programmes and the opening of new enterprises for livestock production and processing," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





Prime Minister noted the need to increase the volume of deep processing of agricultural products to ensure food security of the country.





During his working trip Olzhas Bektenov also visited the largest industrial enterprise of the region - the plant "Kainar AKB" for the production of car batteries. The plant plays an important role in the economy of Taldykorgan city, providing 33.6% of its industrial production. The production capacity is 3.6 million units per year and the number of employees is 1,212 people.





Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of the project on environmentally safe disposal of used batteries at the enterprise and introduction of technologies for recycling batteries with separation into fractions - metallised lead, paste, polypropylene, which allows to reduce the impact of lead-containing compounds on the environment. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of work and support of domestic producers for the economy of the region and the country.





The government is taking systematic measures to support Kazakhstan companies, including the removal of barriers to the sale of finished products within the country and in world markets. In turn, the companies themselves should systematically demonstrate improvement of product quality and technological processes.





For reference: In general, there are 554 industrial enterprises in the region, employing over 29,100 people. The share of the manufacturing sector is 75.8%. A total of 43 sectoral facilities with a total cost of 62.4 billion tenge were commissioned between 2022 and 2023. Another 16 projects are planned to be launched this year, including Baskan Power for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Sarkan district, Asma Industrial for the production of batteries in Taldykorgan and others.