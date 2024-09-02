30.08.2024, 10:11 15651
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day
The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram, the President said the basic law lays the solid foundation for the country’s statehood and is a reliable guarantor of progressive and sustained development.
The Constitution puts the interests, rights and freedoms of nationals first. That’s why the purpose of all reforms carried in Kazakhstan is the people’s welfare, the telegram reads
The Head of State said as a result of the constitutional reforms held in 2022, the country launched the multilateral process of democratization, creating conditions for the modernization of the political system. The role of human rights institutions was increased, and the status of the Ombudsperson was raised. The Constitutional Court was established to fully contribute to establishing the supremacy of law.
In conclusion, the President wished all Kazakhstanis health, happiness and success.
29.08.2024, 15:50 15556
President Tokayev to deliver annual state-of-the-nation address Sept 2
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver an annual state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The event is to be attended by deputies of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, heads of central government bodies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, representatives of the public and labor collectives.
The annual state-of-the-nation address will focus on the political and social and economic development of the country for the upcoming period.
29.08.2024, 13:46 14986
Harvesting campaign starts in Akmola region
Harvestng campaign has kicked off in Akmola region, which accounts for a quarter of Kazakhstan's wheat production. Agrarians expect a record harvest this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional akimat, a total of 41,000 hectares of wheat were gathered on the first day of the harvesting season.
As per preliminary forecast, gross yield of grain this year will amount to 5.2 million tons with an average yield of 11.2 c/ha.
Harvested area is estimated at 5.4 million hectares, 4.7 mln hectares of which were sown with crops.
65 grain receiving stations with a total capacity of more than 4 million tons and grain storage facilities for 2.8 mln tons are operating in the region.
83,000 tons of guaranteed volume of diesel fuel have been allocated for harvesting works. 873 specialized vehicles worth 31 bln tenge were purchased. About nine thousand grain harvesters are operating on the fields now," local akimat says.
28.08.2024, 19:06 24071
Kazakh Supreme Audit Chamber chairman presents public audit system reform package
Kazakh President received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov to report on the results of the Chamber’s activities in the second quarter of 2024, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The audit of over 2.9 trillion tenge at 73 facilities detected audit exceptions for more than 39 billion tenge. The audit was conducted in transport sector, budgets of Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau and Almaty regions.
Smailov also presented a public audit system reform package to the President.
He also briefed on the audits to be held in the second half of the year at Nazarbayev University, KazMunayGas, court system, etc.
The Head of State tasked to strictly monitor application of budgetary funds and state assets and stressed the need to further raise the efficiency of the public audit system at large.
28.08.2024, 12:15 23916
Parliament chambers to hold joint session Sep 2
Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov has signed a decree to convene a joint session of the Parliament chambers on September 2, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, I hereby decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakhstan Parliament on September 2, 2024, at 11:00 am in Astana," the decree reads.
22.08.2024, 21:49 65646
Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev
Kazakh and Tajik leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon made a joint statement during a press conference following the bilateral talks, Akorda reports.
Offering gratitude to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of his state visit to fraternal Tajikistan.
This visit will give a strong impetus to the continued strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik relations based on mutual respect and trust as well as comprehensive cooperation. Tajikistan is a reliable friend and time-tested ally of Kazakhstan, with the shared history, culture and spiritual values. Our countries continuously maintain close and trusted political dialogue at all levels, build jointly a common future in a spirit of true friendship and mutual support, stated the Kazakh President.
Tokayev stressed that the interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are being elevated to the level of allied cooperation.
The Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, marking the beginning of a quality new stage of bilateral cooperation was just signed, said the Kazakh leader.
The Head of State of Kazakhstan informed that during the talks the sides confirmed their mutual commitment to further rapprochement between the fraternal nations, all-round deepening of Kazakh-Tajik relations.
There are no unresolved issues between the countries. Over the past five years, the annual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan has doubled, hitting one billion US dollars. During the press conference, the Kazakh President expressed the readiness of Astana to increase its exports to Tajikistan of 85 commodities to the tune of around 200 million US dollars.
The sides agreed to increase the names of exporting commodities by systematically eliminating trade and economic barriers as well as enhancing partnership in transport and logistics.
The governments were assigned with increasing the trade turnover between the countries until 2027. Our countries seek to bring the mutual trade to up to 2 billion US dollars… In six months of this year, the volume of agricultural trade between our countries rose 12% and neared 300 million US dollars, said the Head of State.
The Kazakh President noted that Dushanbe hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum ahead of his state visit, which led to conclusion of a number of commercial contracts and agreements worth over one billion US dollars. Tokayev also expressed the readiness of his country to share its experience in digitalizing public services and developing IT technologies. As part of the agreements reached at the high level, the Tajik side was handed over with the digital solutions of the e-government platform.
During the talks held between the two leaders the issues of cooperation in transit and transport as well as energy sectors were discussed.
It was agreed to continue coordinated work on rational use of resources of trans-boundary rivers of Central Asia. Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Tajikistan for the timely decisions regarding its obligations in the water and energy sector, in particular water supplies to Kazakhstan. It’s vital for our country. In its turn, Kazakhstan will fulfil its all obligations under the trilateral protocol on the regime of operation of Bakhri Tochik reservoir, said Tokayev, adding that the countries intent to continue constructive cooperation in this field.
The Kazakh leader went on to say that most scholarships Kazakhstan provides for students from Central Asian are offered to Tajik students, stressing the education cooperation between the countries is yet to be strengthened.
We welcome the opening of a joint information technology department of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University and the Osimi Tajik Technical University, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President also said that an exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place as well.
For his part, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon expressed deep gratitude for the outcomes of the talks with Tokayev and commended the cooperation between the two nations.
22.08.2024, 16:37 63101
Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction
A telephone survey was conducted at the request of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President between August 7 and 18, 2024. The number of respondents hit 1,200 above 18 years old from 17 regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The majority of respondents (53.1%) supports the idea of the nuclear power plant construction. They pin high hopes on its construction, including as a solution to the electrical shortage problem by 2030.
Opponents to the construction (32.5%) associate nuclear power plants with potential emergencies and environmental consequences.
At the same time, practically every 10th respondent (14.4%) was undecided.
Half of the respondents (51.0%) say they have sufficient information and knowledge to vote for or against the construction of the nuclear power plant in the referendum. 12.2% of respondents agreed that they have incomplete information, 31.6% lack knowledge, and 5.2% were undecided.
During the survey, 42.6% of respondents said they are determined to take part in the referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant if it is held. 16.4% more said they would likely participate in the referendum, meanwhile, 25.3% of respondents do not plan to take part in it. 6.8% were undecided.
As earlier reported, public hearings on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan concluded in Astana.
In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency director of the National Nuclear Center Erlan Batyrbekov shared his view on electricity shortage, the practicality of a nuclear power station construction in Kazakhstan and the latest nuclear reactor technologies. He also revealed how the largest global economies, such as the U.S., China and France, gradually shift away from traditional and old energy sources.
21.08.2024, 11:36 65761
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov presented his credentials to President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion that followed the ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat addressed current issues in domestic and foreign policies of Kazakhstan, highlighted the development of cooperation among Central Asian countries, and informed the President of Finland about the large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both sides highly appreciated the current state of political dialogue, the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries. The meeting also explored prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations, including in the fields of transportation and logistics, water resource management, forestry, and technology transfer.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that Suomi is a key partner in the Northern Europe region and confirmed readiness of Kazakhstan for active cooperation across all areas. He expressed a commitment to further strengthening and developing bilateral relations.
The President of Finland congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in working to further strengthen Kazakh-Finnish relations.
21.08.2024, 09:31 60031
Implementation of President's Address: More than 9,000 Kazakhstani citizens received special social payments
Since 1 January 2024, on the instructions of the Head of State, a special social payment has been introduced in Kazakhstan to implement systematic measures to improve social protection of workers employed in hazardous working conditions, primeminister.kz reports.
Obligatory conditions for the special payment are reaching the age of 55 and the presence of mandatory professional pension contributions to the Unified National Pension Fund for at least 7 years.
To date, 9,145 citizens who have worked in harmful labour conditions for a long time have been assigned a special social payment in the amount of 1.7 billion tenge.
The payment is made from 4 sources of funding sources - the republican budget, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, from the employer and from the life insurance company.
The largest number of applicants for special payment is registered in Karaganda region (1696 people), Kostanay region (1180 people), East Kazakhstan region (1132 people), Pavlodar region (1015 people), Aktobe region (599 people), Akmola region (566 people) and Abay region (505 people).
The average size of the special payment is about 208 thousand tenge. Employees can switch to jobs with less harmful labour conditions, while continuing to receive both wages and the special payment. Or they can retire, receiving the payment until the appointment of a pension.
The special payment will be paid until retirement age. After retirement, the state basic and solidarity pensions will be granted to these persons in addition to the payments from the Unified National Pension Fund.
