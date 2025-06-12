10.06.2025, 14:50 23471
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met today with Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the ongoing activities and issues of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
President Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 4th Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which are set to take place on June 26-27 in Minsk, Belarus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.06.2025, 13:30 24541
Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring a comfortable and safe stay for tourists in the country was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
During the session, Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported that the tourism sector of Kazakhstan is developing every year and increasing its potential. In 2024, the number of domestic tourists amounted to 10.5 million; the number of foreign visitors reached 15.3 million. Currently, a visa-free regime is in place for 87 countries, and citizens of 107 foreign states have the option to apply for an electronic visa.
For his part, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov stated that the ministry is carrying out all necessary work to create favorable conditions for tourists. In particular, procedures for entering and staying in the country are being simplified. Currently, foreigners are exempt from the procedure of registering at the police; the host party can complete this procedure online. A special mobile website has been created for foreign guests, containing essential and useful information in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Chinese.
To ensure the safety of tourists, tourist police units are operating in the regions, staffed by officers who speak foreign languages. In tourist areas, surveillance systems are functioning, preventive work is carried out with individuals engaged in private transportation, and assistance is provided to drivers of transit transport.
Our Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of tourism development as one of the key drivers of the country’s economic growth. In this regard, the country must create conditions to enhance Kazakhstan’s attractiveness as a country friendly to foreign tourists. Significant work is being done in this direction. The geography of international air, rail, and road connections is expanding. Migration procedures for foreign citizens are being simplified. Special attention is being paid to ensuring the comfortable and safe stay of our guests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The head of the Government noted that work has been done in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions to welcome tourists from neighboring countries. This experience should be scaled up.
Tourism products should be adapted to specific tourist groups, especially in border regions. This concerns not only the activities of small and medium-sized businesses but also digital products. High-quality mobile communication and internet access must be ensured at tourist sites. Hotels and other tourist attractions must pay attention to a high level of service and safety, and an adequate pricing policy. Favorable conditions for tourists must be provided, especially in high-risk areas," Olzhas Bektenov added.
Following the Government session, the Prime Minister issued several instructions. In particular, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, was instructed to expand the functionality of the national tourism portal, the eQonaq migration service, taxi services, and other useful resources for tourists.
The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, and Healthcare were instructed to strengthen safety measures for tourists and to work on establishing a multilingual hotline for foreign visitors.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with relevant government agencies and regional akimats, was instructed to develop within one week a set of measures to ensure the favorable and safe stay of foreign tourists in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 12:48 24261
Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production
Tell a friend
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, issues of ensuring safe working conditions in production and the digitalization of the labor sector were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the head of the Government noted that the Head of State, by declaring 2025 the Year of Vocational Professions, set specific tasks to raise the prestige of the Working Person. In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the priority of ensuring labor safety and protection in production.
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Svetlana Zhakupova reported that due to the measures being taken, the country has seen a decrease in workplace injuries. As of May 1, 2025, the number of people injured at enterprises decreased by 16.9% compared to the same period in 2024.
Nevertheless, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan instructed not to stop at the achieved results and to base labor protection issues on modern approaches.
Human life and health are inviolable values. Therefore, the labor protection system must be based on modern approaches to ensuring workplace safety. Often, outdated equipment, delayed modernization, and the absence of new technologies lead to an increase in injuries. The Head of State has given specific instructions on addressing labor safety at enterprises. Early warning and danger alert systems help respond quickly in case of emergency risks. To reduce injuries and accidents, employers are obliged to ensure labor safety, automation, and digitalization that eliminate injuries and, especially, human fatalities," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted the need to develop a unified approach to organizing labor protection and to ensure the interconnection of information systems in this area, along with the joint work of all government bodies, regional akimats, and enterprises. Attention was drawn to strengthening the monitoring of labor law violations, including through the use of the Digital Map of Enterprises. The Ministry of Digital Development, together with government bodies, was instructed to create an integrated digital ecosystem in the field of labor protection by December 1 of this year.
In labor protection matters, the role and participation of employers are extremely important. Employers must ensure the conclusion of mandatory insurance contracts for employees against workplace accidents. In general, enterprises should actively implement the principle of zero injuries, as well as an assessment and management system of occupational risks that meet international standards," Olzhas Bektenov added.
Following the Government session, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, together with relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop legislative amendments by November 1 of the current year to prevent employers from concealing workplace injuries.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with employers, was instructed to ensure the mandatory installation of special equipment for occupational safety and health at enterprises in the industrial and construction sectors by the end of the year.
The Ministry for Emergency Situations was tasked with inspecting enterprises for compliance with industrial safety standards by the end of the current year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2025, 20:34 79981
23 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education presented a map of branches of foreign higher education institutions located in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education actively promotes Kazakhstan as a leading academic hub of Central Asia, through the development of international cooperation and expansion of opportunities for students," the Ministry highlights.
The ministry has established partnership with 39 foreign universities so far. 23 branches of the leading universities of Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, the U.S., France and South Korea are operating in Kazakhstan today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2025, 18:03 80531
Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense
Tell a friend
The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament adopted on Thursday the law on territorial defense and amendments to it, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Senator Galiaskar Sarybayev, the law aims to enhance territorial defense, mobilization readiness as well as ensure the safety of the population in emergencies.
Under the law, territorial defense is viewed as a separate branch in the state defense system with its own objectives and tasks, rules and activities. The document also provides for essential funding as well as provisions to regulate issues of territorial military bodies and units.
The law introduces and defines terms a "recruiter" and a "self-defense command". It also states powers of the President, government agencies directly subordinate and accountable to the President, Government, Defense Ministry, General Staff of the Armed Forces, central and lobal executive bodies as well as the rights and duties of legal entities and individuals.
In addition, the law envisages a separate section "territorial defense forces," regulating their composition and operating procedure. Territorial defense forces include forces and resources of law-enforcement bodies, those allocated by the Armed Forces, other military units and structures, territorial forces, special units and self-defense forces.
The law defines the composition of territorial defense forces, whose missions and operating procedure are regulated by the guidelines for territorial defense preparedness and operations. It also provides for provisions of state control in event of violations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.06.2025, 17:18 93776
Kazakhstan announces amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Constitution
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is discussing the bill "On amnesty on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform News Agency reports.
Snezhanna Imasheva, member of the Majilis Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, says that the draft law was developed by deputies for the purpose of humanization of criminal policy, and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
It is offered to release the persons convicted for the crimes which do not pose serious threat to state security and citizens, including from vulnerable groups: women with underage children, pregnant women, veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War and equal-status persons, pensioners, disabled people and others," she said.
Majiliswoman Unzila Shapak announced potential number of persons subject to amnesty.
According to her, 4,100 people will be released. By preliminary calculations, some 632 convicts will be released from correctional facilities. Another 3,500 people will be excluded from the probation control lists. For 5,400 inmates and 5,500 people registered by the probation service, the unserved term of punishment will be reduced. In general, the reduction of term will affect 11,000 people, she added.
In her words, 833 women will be subject to amnesty. 109 of them will be released, while sentences of 724 will be reduced.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.06.2025, 15:59 86436
New Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education named
Tell a friend
Gulzat Kobenova has been appointed Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She was born in 1978 in Aktobe region. She graduated from K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University and Karaganda Buketov University.
She began her career in 1998 as a lecturer in the History Department at K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University.
From 2002 to 2009, she held senior leadership roles at the Aktobe State University and the K. Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogical Institute.
From 2009 to 2010, she held positions as an expert and head of the information department at the Committee of Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From 2010 to 2018, she held various leadership positions at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2018 to 2019, she served as Deputy Director of the Nazarbayev Center (the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan).
From January to September 2019, she held the positions of Head of Sector and Inspector in the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From September 2019 to January 2020, she served as Chair of the Committee for Control in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2020 to 2022, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Education and Science at the Ministry of Education and Science.
From 2022 to 2023, she served as Chair of the Committee for Quality Assurance in the Field of Science and Higher Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
Since 2023, she has been serving as Chair of the Committee for Higher and Postgraduate Education at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.06.2025, 14:07 94211
Tokayev hails Kazakhstanis’ contribution to progressive development of the country
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is to mark 30 years since the adoption of its Constitution this year, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the flag raising ceremony in Astana, Akorda reports.
The main law establishes the core principles, shaping our society. Guided by the values of the Constitution, we uphold the law and order as well as pursue large-scale transformations, said Tokayev.
Hailing each Kazakhstani’s contribution to the country’s progressive development, President Tokayev highlighted that "a turquoise passport, shared aspirations and unwavering faith in reforms’ creative force are the key unifying elements of the nation".
Our only path and goal are to build a Just, Safe and Clean Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.
Then, the Kazakh President delivered his message to military graduates, presenting them with rank straps.
The event was attended by heads of government agencies, Parliament deputies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, holders of Hero of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan titles, cadets of the top military education facilities and their family members.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.06.2025, 17:17 100666
President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, who reported on the current situation and plans to develop the country’s socio-economic sector, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to her, as of 1 May, 157,800 jobseekers in Kazakhstan were provided with employment promotion measures and 143,200 of them were employed.
More than 232,000 people received targeted social assistance since the year beginning.
The President was informed about the measures taken to ensure labor safety and labour rights protection. As a result, the occupational injury rate decreased by 17% in the first quarter of 2025, and the number of fatal accidents decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.
An automated system for identifying, assessing and preventing occupational risks, as well as a mechanism for declaring labour relations are being introduced.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of implementation of the Innovation Project Navigator, designed to improve the efficiency of public investment and quality job planning.
Svetlana Zhakupova also reported on digitalization of social support processes. In particular, she presented the Concept of application of a scoring model to assess the socio-economic sustainability and vulnerability of households. Its implementation will make it possible to redistribute resources in favor of truly needy citizens and increase the targeting of the support measures provided.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State entrusted the minister with further improvement of social policy, advancing efficiency of targeted assistance, expansion of measures of employment formalization and improvement of digitalization in social and labour sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.06.2025, 18:03Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense 05.06.2025, 20:347941123 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today 05.06.2025, 17:5874441Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 05.06.2025, 19:4363306Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves 05.06.2025, 13:5662941Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5% 23.05.2025, 17:49172921Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee157956Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 16.05.2025, 16:12154036Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 23.05.2025, 19:01153511From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space 23.05.2025, 15:58Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development145316Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development