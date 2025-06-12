Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring a comfortable and safe stay for tourists in the country was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





During the session, Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported that the tourism sector of Kazakhstan is developing every year and increasing its potential. In 2024, the number of domestic tourists amounted to 10.5 million; the number of foreign visitors reached 15.3 million. Currently, a visa-free regime is in place for 87 countries, and citizens of 107 foreign states have the option to apply for an electronic visa.





For his part, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov stated that the ministry is carrying out all necessary work to create favorable conditions for tourists. In particular, procedures for entering and staying in the country are being simplified. Currently, foreigners are exempt from the procedure of registering at the police; the host party can complete this procedure online. A special mobile website has been created for foreign guests, containing essential and useful information in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Chinese.





To ensure the safety of tourists, tourist police units are operating in the regions, staffed by officers who speak foreign languages. In tourist areas, surveillance systems are functioning, preventive work is carried out with individuals engaged in private transportation, and assistance is provided to drivers of transit transport.





Our Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of tourism development as one of the key drivers of the country’s economic growth. In this regard, the country must create conditions to enhance Kazakhstan’s attractiveness as a country friendly to foreign tourists. Significant work is being done in this direction. The geography of international air, rail, and road connections is expanding. Migration procedures for foreign citizens are being simplified. Special attention is being paid to ensuring the comfortable and safe stay of our guests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The head of the Government noted that work has been done in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions to welcome tourists from neighboring countries. This experience should be scaled up.





Tourism products should be adapted to specific tourist groups, especially in border regions. This concerns not only the activities of small and medium-sized businesses but also digital products. High-quality mobile communication and internet access must be ensured at tourist sites. Hotels and other tourist attractions must pay attention to a high level of service and safety, and an adequate pricing policy. Favorable conditions for tourists must be provided, especially in high-risk areas," Olzhas Bektenov added.





Following the Government session, the Prime Minister issued several instructions. In particular, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, was instructed to expand the functionality of the national tourism portal, the eQonaq migration service, taxi services, and other useful resources for tourists.





The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, and Healthcare were instructed to strengthen safety measures for tourists and to work on establishing a multilingual hotline for foreign visitors.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with relevant government agencies and regional akimats, was instructed to develop within one week a set of measures to ensure the favorable and safe stay of foreign tourists in Kazakhstan.