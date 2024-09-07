This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh CEC head reports on preparations for nationwide referendum
Olzhas Bektenov discusses NPP construction in Kazakhstan with Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine personnel
The reliability and stability of the energy system is the Government's top priority. The growing challenges require radically new approaches and the solution of a perennial problem. Kazakhstan needs to introduce a new main generator of electricity. If there is support of the people at the referendum, which the President has scheduled for 6 October, we will go in this direction. Without it, neither industrial development nor ordinary life support is possible. All this will enable the country to develop," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
I have been working at our production facility for 17 years, the enterprise allowed me to get higher education, which, accordingly, led to career growth. I would like to express a collective opinion on this issue. Taking into account that the industrial cycle is now rapidly developing, and outdated technologies definitely require modernisation, the general opinion (note - collective) is as follows: we need to build a nuclear power plant," Andrey Chernykh, chief engineer of the enterprise, said.
I have been working at the combine for about 30 years. Our enterprise is actively developing, there is modernisation, expansion of production, increase in output of finished products. As you know, 2025 has been declared by the President as the Year of Working Professions. In addition, the direction for the development of technical specialities has been given. We fully support this point of the Head of State's Address. It is necessary to involve young people into working professions, which we are looking forward to at our enterprise," Larisa Bulatova, Head of the Central Research Laboratory of the Works, said.
Kazakh Government denies information about Kashagan oil field maintenance delays
Olzhas Bektenov checks Akmola region's heating season preparation progress
Ongoing measures and investment in the renewal of existing energy sources is gradually reducing wear and tear. However, risks of interruptions remain, given the growing consumption. To ensure stable quality energy and heat supply, it is necessary to create alternative sources. In order to cover the needs of the population and ensure the launch of new enterprises, the development of nuclear energy will be an effective solution," Almassadam Satkaliyev reported.
You know, in his Address, the President instructed to develop a separate project to modernise the housing and utilities system. A very large one, which is calculated until 2029-2030. There is serious work to be done here. About 10 trillion tenge is required - both at the expense of the tariff, and the funds of natural monopolies, budgetary, borrowed funds. Complex work will be carried out. We understand the deplorable state of our housing and utilities system across the country. We need a responsible approach from everyone: from the owners, from local authorities and from the Government.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs AIFC Management Council meeting
Zhetysu region attracted KZT 188.2 bln in investments, governor
Olzhas Bektenov and Arsen Tomsky, founder of the inDrive service, discuss development of digital industry
The Head of State in his Address instructed to intensify work in the sphere of digitalisation. This is a priority task. Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of digital technologies in the structure of the economy and further increase exports of IT services. We welcome the presence of large IT companies in our market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses implementation of large infrastructure projects with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan outlined the tasks to solve priority infrastructure problems. Now the Government is carrying out large-scale work on modernisation and construction of engineering, transport, social and digital infrastructure. We are ready to expand cooperation with the Bank on mutually beneficial terms and are interested in joint implementation of projects important for the economy of the country," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Olzhas Bektenov, on behalf of Head of State, presents awards to oil industry veterans in 125th anniversary of industry
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan outlined the tasks of further development of the oil and gas chemical industry. Our achievements are not limited only to production and transportation. Great efforts are aimed at the development of internal processing of hydrocarbons. With the opening of a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region, a full-fledged oil and gas chemical industry has been created. New projects on polyethylene and butadiene production are ahead. Such enterprises not only promote import substitution, but also create the necessary environment for the development of small and medium-sized businesses. New generation gas processing plants will be built in the coming years. The oil and gas industry remains one of the drivers of the economy, and we are determined to develop it further, introducing innovative technologies and ensuring environmental safety," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
