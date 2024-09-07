Kazakh Government denies information about Kashagan oil field maintenance delays

Tell a friend

Measures to fulfil the instructions of the Head of State given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova made a report, primeminister.kz reports.





Thus, according to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister, work with foreign universities is actively carried out. It will be focused on the training of engineering and technical personnel in demand in the country. To this end, by the end of October this year the Ministry will adopt uniform requirements for their work, in terms of transfer of educational programmes, teaching technologies and assessment of the level of knowledge, competencies and skills of students studying in them.





At the same time, work is being done with domestic universities. To improve their competitiveness, an independent assessment of the quality of education will be organised by 1 April next year. The main criteria will be the indicators used by the OECD countries. Based on the results of the assessment, universities will be divided into the highest, middle and target leagues.





The new rules will also affect the distribution of educational grants. In the future, they will become differentiated, depending on the league in which the university belongs and to support school leavers who scored high marks but did not pass the competition for admission.





As part of these changes, the threshold scores for admission to higher education institutions will also be revised.





The Government's work will also continue in terms of strengthening the link between higher education institutions and the real sector.





Specialised universities and research institutes have started working closely with enterprises and are engaged in scientific support of their activities. A hackathon was held with Kazakhmys Corporation. Hackathons with ERG, Qarmet, KazMinerals, KazAtomProm and other large enterprises are planned. On the instructions of the Head of State, next year has been declared the Year of Working Professions. In order to implement this order, the Ministry of Education will develop and submit to the Government a comprehensive plan for the transformation of TVET by 15 November this year," Deputy Prime Minister said.





According to this plan, by the end of the year the process of profiling of TVET institutions will be completed, providing for their specialisation in the training of personnel demanded by the regions.





Also, as well as in higher education institutions, the quality of work of TVET organisations will be assessed and they will be divided into leagues. A list of 100 technological leaders will be formed from the colleges classified in the top and middle leagues. These will be paired with the involved branches of top universities.





At the same time, the per capita funding norm will be changed. It is to consist of the current base portion and a new incentive payment.





Incentive payments will be given to colleges that have implemented international industry standards, where the majority of graduates are certified and have a high level of average salary.





The mentioned transformations will be accompanied by changes in the part of employment of graduates in sectoral state bodies.





Tamara Duisenova reported on the work to improve the quality of education in target schools, the creation of a network of reference schools in the regions, and measures to transform small schools.





In addition, by the end of the year, a new model of the management system for schools built within the framework of ‘Comfortable School’ will be approved.





By 1 December, a Capital Repair Plan for 1,300 schools for the next 3 years will be prepared, specifying the sources of funding. All types of funds allocated by the state for upbringing, education and nutrition of children will be reflected on the mobile application or Social Wallet of parents upon receipt," Duisenova reported.





As for preschool education, by the end of the year it is planned to continue work on synchronisation of educational programmes of kindergartens with primary school classes, to complete the Unified Digital Queue project, as well as to reset the financial model of preschool education in order to link the norm of per capita financing to the real income of each family.





All the changes envisaged in the education system, as Tamara Duisenova said, require amendments to the legislation. In this regard, the Ministries of Science and Higher Education and Education need to develop draft laws and submit them to the Government by the end of the month.





In order to realise the key tasks voiced by the Head of State in the sphere of physical culture and sport, a three-stage system of development of the sphere will be built. The first of them represents mass sports, and the other two - sports of highest achievements. The list of sports of highest achievements will also be revised. It will consist of the Olympic, Asian, Paralympic and Paralympic Games, as well as national sports.





It should be noted that per capita financing norm for effective and rational use of funds allocated for the sphere is also introduced, the system of personnel training in terms of sports coaches and specialists in the field of sports medicine, pharmacology, nutrition, psychology and engineering is revised, sports infrastructure in the regions will be expanded together with regional akims.





These changes will be worked out by the Ministry of Sport within the framework of the draft law being considered in the Majilis of the Parliament.





In order to implement the instructions of the Head of State in the field of health care: it is planned to prepare a draft law providing for the formation of a single package of medical care, consisting of guaranteed basic and insurance packages.





At the same time, the package to be formed will require an appropriate level of funding. In this regard, the draft will include measures to ensure the financial sustainability of the system. This concerns the payment of contributions for the registered unemployed at the expense of the local budget and changing the parameters of the system in terms of the upper threshold and rates of contributions to the Health Insurance Fund.





The Ministry of Healthcare has prepared a draft law. It is planned to submit it by the end of this month.





Regarding the digitalisation of the health care system. We will continue to work on the implementation of the Road Map. It envisages completion of works on digitalisation of the Health Insurance Fund by the end of the year and introduction of a unified National Information System by the end of next year.





The Head of State has instructed us to improve the efficiency of state support provided. To this end, we will continue working to reduce the number of families classified as crisis and emergency categories, according to the Digital Family Card. It implies personal work with each family and providing them with the most acceptable type of state support based on their individual capabilities," Duisenova reported.





Another important measure will be the full-scale introduction of the social purse. It provides for all types of state support for which a family can claim based on social status and the amount of state support paid upon receipt of support.