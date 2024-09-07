Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
06.09.2024, 13:40 4466
Kazakh Government denies information about Kashagan oil field maintenance delays
The Government of Kazakhstan has denied information about maintenance delays at the Kashagan oil field, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.
A significant reduction is planned in oil production in October during the scheduled repair period. During this period, we plan to compensate for the significant volume of overproduction accumulated since the beginning of the year, it said in a statement.
This was noted during the recent visit of OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Gais (August 26) and a meeting with analytical agencies organized by the OPEC Secretariat.
Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the OPEC+ Agreement and understands the important role of the OPEC+ Agreement in ensuring the sustainability of the global oil market, the statement reads.
Kazakhstan is taking measures to fully fulfill its obligations and comply with the compensation plan submitted to the OPEC Secretariat.
06.09.2024, 14:48 6421
Olzhas Bektenov discusses NPP construction in Kazakhstan with Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine personnel
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Akmola region visited Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine, which is one of the flagships of domestic industry, where he met with the staff and discussed topical issues of energy security and development of domestic industry. Attention was paid to the implementation of the tasks set out in the President's Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.
During his visit to Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the advanced processes for processing of uranium-containing raw materials. Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in uranium mining, producing about 40% of the world's uranium. The Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine, which processes uranium, provides stable supplies for the world nuclear power industry and makes a significant contribution to the economic development of the region. Last year the Combine produced 1,650 tonnes of finished uranium products. The design capacity is 4,000 tonnes of natural uranium per year, and the processing capacity is up to 1 million tonnes of copper-molybdenum ore.
The town-forming enterprise employs over 1,000 people. During the inspection the Prime Minister was informed about plans for further modernisation of the plant aimed at increasing the processing capacity up to 6 thousand tonnes of uranium per year. From 2026, it is planned to reach full capacity with uranium-containing raw materials supplied from the Budenovskoye deposit. This will provide new jobs and stable employment for the residents of the single-industry town.
Addressing the production workers, Prime Minister emphasised the important role of the enterprise in ensuring energy security of the country. During the conversation the topical issues of industrial and nuclear industry were discussed.
Energy consumption in Kazakhstan is about 17 GW, which exceeds production volumes. In this regard, certain volumes of electricity are purchased in neighbouring countries. Kazakhstan needs to switch to other sources of energy.
It was noted that nuclear power can become a basic source of energy for Kazakhstan and contribute to the sustainable development of the energy system. The construction of nuclear power plants, in case of a favourable decision on the results of the referendum, will make it possible to fill the shortage of electricity in the market with growing demand and declining due to wear and tear of equipment generation. It will enable the stable generation of safe, clean energy.
The reliability and stability of the energy system is the Government's top priority. The growing challenges require radically new approaches and the solution of a perennial problem. Kazakhstan needs to introduce a new main generator of electricity. If there is support of the people at the referendum, which the President has scheduled for 6 October, we will go in this direction. Without it, neither industrial development nor ordinary life support is possible. All this will enable the country to develop," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Peaceful atom contributes to the development of related industries, science, SMEs and the growth of the economy as a whole. A positive impact on the labour market was noted: during the construction of NPP it is planned to create at least 10 thousand jobs, at the stages of operation and maintenance of the plant up to 2 thousand permanent jobs.
Reporting on the development of alternative sources, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said that NPPs operate almost round the clock and all year round. This ensures a high utilisation rate of installed capacity and efficient use of investments. Currently, there are about 200 NPPs operating in more than 30 developed and developing countries. Modern nuclear power plants have the highest level of safety.
In their turn, the employees of the enterprise, following the discussion, expressed their support for the President's initiatives voiced in the Address, including the development of nuclear power and unlocking the country's industrial potential.
I have been working at our production facility for 17 years, the enterprise allowed me to get higher education, which, accordingly, led to career growth. I would like to express a collective opinion on this issue. Taking into account that the industrial cycle is now rapidly developing, and outdated technologies definitely require modernisation, the general opinion (note - collective) is as follows: we need to build a nuclear power plant," Andrey Chernykh, chief engineer of the enterprise, said.
In turn, Galymzhan Perdebaev, head of the loading and unloading section of the plant, spoke in favour of the initiatives of the Head of State to support industrial enterprises and instruments of social support for citizens.
I have been working at the combine for about 30 years. Our enterprise is actively developing, there is modernisation, expansion of production, increase in output of finished products. As you know, 2025 has been declared by the President as the Year of Working Professions. In addition, the direction for the development of technical specialities has been given. We fully support this point of the Head of State's Address. It is necessary to involve young people into working professions, which we are looking forward to at our enterprise," Larisa Bulatova, Head of the Central Research Laboratory of the Works, said.
06.09.2024, 12:45 6636
Olzhas Bektenov checks Akmola region's heating season preparation progress
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov within his working trip to Akmola region checked the implementation of the President's instructions on modernisation and sustainable reduction of wear and tear of power supply networks and heat communications, as well as the progress of preparation of communal infrastructure facilities for the heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister familiarised himself with the current state of Stepnogorsk CHPP, which was commissioned in 1966. The facility provides heat and electricity to the residential sector and enterprises of the city, as well as Zavodskoy settlement.
Prime Minister was reported on the preparation of municipal infrastructure of Akmola region for the heating period. Today the readiness of boilers is 99%, inspection of educational facilities, medical institutions, residential buildings has been carried out. All social infrastructure is fully prepared for the heating season. At CHPP preparation of necessary fuel reserves for the autumn-winter period goes according to the schedule.
This year, 2.7 billion tenge was allocated from the reserve of the Government to repair heating networks in Stepnogorsk. Construction and installation works on the 11.3 km section have been completed. In addition, the owner of Stepnogorsk power complex allocated 7.9 billion tenge for modernisation of infrastructure and communications facilities. Repair of 4 turbines has been completed, reconstruction of boilers continues, 1.6 km of the planned 2.6 km of heat networks have been installed.
The ongoing works will allow reducing the wear and tear of the CHPP equipment from 65.6% to 61.9% and of the main networks from the current 80.7% to 70%. However, a number of problematic issues remain, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev noted
Ongoing measures and investment in the renewal of existing energy sources is gradually reducing wear and tear. However, risks of interruptions remain, given the growing consumption. To ensure stable quality energy and heat supply, it is necessary to create alternative sources. In order to cover the needs of the population and ensure the launch of new enterprises, the development of nuclear energy will be an effective solution," Almassadam Satkaliyev reported.
Kazakhstan's existing power plants have a high level of wear and tear, reaching 70%. Electricity consumption in the country is growing by 3% annually. According to the Ministry of Energy's forecasts, by 2035, electricity consumption in Kazakhstan is expected to reach 152.4 billion kWh. At the same time, the existing power plants will be able to provide only 135 billion kWh.
The Prime Minister noted the need for significant modernisation of infrastructure.
You know, in his Address, the President instructed to develop a separate project to modernise the housing and utilities system. A very large one, which is calculated until 2029-2030. There is serious work to be done here. About 10 trillion tenge is required - both at the expense of the tariff, and the funds of natural monopolies, budgetary, borrowed funds. Complex work will be carried out. We understand the deplorable state of our housing and utilities system across the country. We need a responsible approach from everyone: from the owners, from local authorities and from the Government.
The main task of the Government is to ensure comfortable conditions for residents. Our country as a whole consumes about 17 gigawatts of electricity, while we produce only 16. That is, we are an energy-deficient country, and we have to buy electricity from our neighbours. We must not only restore worn-out networks, but also create a sustainable energy system," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
If the population supports the referendum on 6 October, Kazakhstan will build a nuclear power plant with the highest level of safety, which will solve the deficit problem and ensure energy security.
05.09.2024, 20:55 16936
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs AIFC Management Council meeting
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Management Council of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Prior to the event, the Head of State got acquainted with the activities the AIFC actors, that have made a significant contribution to the promotion of the Center’s ecosystem. The heads of Freedom Finance Global, Astana office of the China Construction Bank Corporation, Fix Price Group, Grata International and Binance Kazakhstan Technologies presented the results of their work, including innovative projects as well as plans for future development.
Opening the meeting, the Kazakh President noted the rapid changes in the global capital market, formation of new international trade and economic ties as well as expansion of integration processes between countries and redistribution of financial flows.
According to Tokayev, the ongoing challenges and changes open new opportunities for Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Kazakh leader highlighted the key role of the AIFC in ensuring further sustainable and gradual development of the country.
In a relatively short period of its operation, the AIFC has achieved significant results, as conditions have been created to attract investments, that are unmatched at the regional level. Investors are offered favorable tax, visa and labor regimes. The principles of individual and comprehensive support for each investor are in place. A fair and impartial judicial system has been established. Thanks to new digital solutions, now every Kazakhstani can take part in an IPO, said the Kazakh President.
Head of State Tokayev also pointed out that the AIFC is facing a task to strengthen its status as a successful regional financial hub, highlighting a number of current issues.
In particular, the President stressed the importance of further attracting investments in the economy and the need to improve the investment ecosystem of the country.
The Center has already established close cooperation with the partners from the US, Europe, GB as well as a number of Asian and Middle East countries. Work is ongoing to promote investment projects with major companies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, helping to significantly expand the investment potential of the AIFC and the Kazakh economy. However, it’s necessary to enhance the Center’s interaction with the government and national institutions as well as to continue to improve its regulatory framework, stressed Tokayev.
The Head of State noted that one of the key indicators of a developed stock market is liquidity, that is, primarily, provided by institutional investors. Tokayev went on to add that presently the citizens are offered to transfer up to 50% of their pension savings to private investment managers. To this end, the Kazakh President suggested considering the possibility of providing access of foreign investment management companies to pension assets and financial instruments of the AIFC.
In this context, the President recommended the National Bank together with the government, the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market and the AIFC to look at the possibility of tightening the criteria for companies’ localization in the Center.
According to the Head of State, another priority task is to gradually increase the securities share and volume threshold in the local stock market in case of simultaneous placement in foreign markets. Tokayev stressed the importance of stimulating Kazakhstani private companies to go public, thus confirming their transparency and efficiency.
President Tokayev also pointed out steady observance of the set game rules as the next priority.
The AIFC’s tax regime, guaranteed by the Constitutional Law, is a key element of the Center’s development strategy. It plays a key role in increasing Kazakhstan’s attractiveness for global investors. It’s our unchanged position, that we will never compromise, he said.
The Kazakh leader noted that the development of carbon market in Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of the state policy. According to him, the EU countries is preparing to introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Regulation, which could become a serious barrier to Kazakhstani exports to Europe.
In addition, the Kazakh President stressed the importance of creating efficient financial mechanisms for emergency response. According to him, different state insurance funds should become an instrument to fight consequences of natural disasters. In this regard, the Head of State instructed the government jointly with the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market and the AIFC to explore in detail the issue of establishing such a fund under the jurisdiction of the Center.
Concluding the meeting, the Head of State approved the AIFC Annual Report 2023.
During the meeting, reports were made by AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov, Solidcore Resources plc CEO Vitaly Nesis, Amicorp Fund Services COO Robin Hoekjan, AIFC Court Chief Justice Ian Burnett, Chair of the Board of Directors of the AIFC Financial Services Authority Chair Angela Knight, and AIX Board of Directors Chair Timothy Bennett.
05.09.2024, 17:01 5066
Zhetysu region attracted KZT 188.2 bln in investments, governor
The Head of State received governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past seven months and plans for the period ahead.
The governor said the short-term economic indicator in January-July 2024 made 122.4%. The region attracted 188.2 billion tenge in investments, including 136.7 billion tenge of private investments. He highlighted the implementation of the Auyl amanaty program and sugar industry development.
Issabayev said a package of promising investment projects, including a large metallurgical complex in Kerbulak district, an industrial park Kazakhstan-China international industrial city in the territory of Khorgos - Eastern Gates Special Economic Zone and a wind farm with a capacity of 1GW is being developed in the region.
The governor also reported on the widening of transport and logistics and transit potential of the region, gasification, progress of housing and road construction, and tourism development.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks on further socioeconomic development of the region and raising people’s welfare.
05.09.2024, 14:43 6841
Olzhas Bektenov and Arsen Tomsky, founder of the inDrive service, discuss development of digital industry
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with Arsen Tomsky, founder and CEO of inDrive, a global platform of transport and urban services. They discussed topical issues of the digital industry and considered the prospects of introducing new solutions to improve the quality of life of Kazakhstanis, primeminister.kz reports.
A digital ecosystem has been created in Kazakhstan, the largest international technopark of IT startups in Central Asia is functioning, and creative solutions are actively supported. Work is underway to create a National Centre for Artificial Intelligence.
The Head of State in his Address instructed to intensify work in the sphere of digitalisation. This is a priority task. Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of digital technologies in the structure of the economy and further increase exports of IT services. We welcome the presence of large IT companies in our market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In turn, Arsen Tomsky expressed interest in the implementation of joint digital platforms and co-operation in the development of intellectual industry. In particular, inDrive made a proposal to open inVision U University in Kazakhstan for 400 places to train qualified specialists in IT, education, science, art, etc., Mr Tomsky said.
In addition, the company plans to implement a number of environmental initiatives to improve air quality in major megacities. The first project will be implemented in Almaty. Head of the Government instructed the relevant government agencies to assist the public project.
At the end of the meeting the importance of ensuring the legality and transparency of labour processes and road safety was also outlined. InDrive also supports Kazakhstan's initiative on platform employment.
For reference: InDrive service is represented in 750 cities in 46 countries. In 2021, the company achieved ‘unicorn’ status. In 2022, the company's office was relocated to Almaty. Currently, inDrive Kazakhstan office employs about 800 people.
05.09.2024, 12:41 7021
Olzhas Bektenov discusses implementation of large infrastructure projects with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov. The issues of expansion of investment cooperation and EDB participation in the implementation of infrastructure projects were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov and Nikolai Podguzov noted the high investment activity of the Eurasian Development Bank in Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of this year EDB has already financed projects in various sectors of the economy for a total amount of more than $900 million. At the same time, $1 billion has been invested in Kazakhstan in 2023. By the end of this year it is expected that the volume of investments will be significantly increased and will reach $1.4-$1.6 billion.
The list of EDB priority projects implemented in Kazakhstan includes introduction of cyclic-flow technology of coal mining, construction of solar power plants, reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak", construction and reconstruction of motorways.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Eurasian Development Bank is one of the important partners and reliable sources of investment.
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan outlined the tasks to solve priority infrastructure problems. Now the Government is carrying out large-scale work on modernisation and construction of engineering, transport, social and digital infrastructure. We are ready to expand cooperation with the Bank on mutually beneficial terms and are interested in joint implementation of projects important for the economy of the country," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, EDB Chairman Nikolay Podguzov reported on the readiness of the Bank to strengthen co-operation in the implementation of major investment projects.
The parties also discussed the issues of the current investment portfolio of the Bank, diversification of the capital structure, improving the quality of corporate governance.
For reference: Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial organisation established in 2006. The Bank's authorised capital is $7 billion. The sectoral structure of the current investment portfolio is as follows: 21.7% energy, 18.1% transport, 27.5% mining, 9.2% financial sector, 5.8% infrastructure, 2.8% machine building, 3.3% agro-industrial complex, 7.3% chemical industry, 1.1% construction, 3.2% other sectors.
04.09.2024, 18:37 7191
Olzhas Bektenov, on behalf of Head of State, presents awards to oil industry veterans in 125th anniversary of industry
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov in honour of the 125th anniversary of the beginning of Kazakhstan's oil production congratulated veterans and workers of the oil and gas complex, noted the importance of the industry in the economic structure of the country, primeminister.kz reports.
Addressing the participants of the meeting Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the selfless dedication and hard work of industry veterans, oilmen, engineers and scientists, through whose efforts Kazakhstan became one of the leading players in the world energy market.
For his contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector Prime Minister on behalf of the Head of State presented 40 awards to distinguished workers of the oil and gas complex. The Order ‘Parasat’ was awarded to labour veteran Makhash Rakhmetov, veteran oilman Oleg Gershtansky, industry expert Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the Order "Kurmet" and veteran oilmen Turemurat Zharmagambetov, Rakhman Isayev, Madykhat Nurmukhanov, Nagangali Uteyev, pipeline operator Marat Taganbaev, Shakimurat Shamarov, Order ‘Yenbek Daneky’ of III degree was awarded to veteran oilman Keltir Shanenov, process compressor operator Akhmed Shadinov, "Yeren Yenbegi Ushin" Medal to veteran oilman Abdrakhman Kaziev, Kadirkhan Utesinov, repair mechanic Yesimbek Berdaliyev, oil and gas production operator Kosherbay Otsebayev and others.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan has significant hydrocarbon reserves. Proven recoverable oil reserves are over 4 billion tonnes, which makes Kazakhstan one of the significant players in the world market. New oil export routes are being opened, including through the Caspian Sea. The volumes of oil and gas transit through our country are increasing. Kazakhstan's oil brand KEBCO has been launched, and work is underway to increase the resource base, improve the investment attractiveness of geological exploration, increase production, and implement new projects.
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan outlined the tasks of further development of the oil and gas chemical industry. Our achievements are not limited only to production and transportation. Great efforts are aimed at the development of internal processing of hydrocarbons. With the opening of a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region, a full-fledged oil and gas chemical industry has been created. New projects on polyethylene and butadiene production are ahead. Such enterprises not only promote import substitution, but also create the necessary environment for the development of small and medium-sized businesses. New generation gas processing plants will be built in the coming years. The oil and gas industry remains one of the drivers of the economy, and we are determined to develop it further, introducing innovative technologies and ensuring environmental safety," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The development of domestic oil and gas chemistry and the implementation of projects to produce polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate and urea will help meet domestic demand and increase exports of domestic technological products with high added value.
04.09.2024, 16:41 18256
Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
Measures to fulfil the instructions of the Head of State given in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova made a report, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, according to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister, work with foreign universities is actively carried out. It will be focused on the training of engineering and technical personnel in demand in the country. To this end, by the end of October this year the Ministry will adopt uniform requirements for their work, in terms of transfer of educational programmes, teaching technologies and assessment of the level of knowledge, competencies and skills of students studying in them.
At the same time, work is being done with domestic universities. To improve their competitiveness, an independent assessment of the quality of education will be organised by 1 April next year. The main criteria will be the indicators used by the OECD countries. Based on the results of the assessment, universities will be divided into the highest, middle and target leagues.
The new rules will also affect the distribution of educational grants. In the future, they will become differentiated, depending on the league in which the university belongs and to support school leavers who scored high marks but did not pass the competition for admission.
As part of these changes, the threshold scores for admission to higher education institutions will also be revised.
The Government's work will also continue in terms of strengthening the link between higher education institutions and the real sector.
Specialised universities and research institutes have started working closely with enterprises and are engaged in scientific support of their activities. A hackathon was held with Kazakhmys Corporation. Hackathons with ERG, Qarmet, KazMinerals, KazAtomProm and other large enterprises are planned. On the instructions of the Head of State, next year has been declared the Year of Working Professions. In order to implement this order, the Ministry of Education will develop and submit to the Government a comprehensive plan for the transformation of TVET by 15 November this year," Deputy Prime Minister said.
According to this plan, by the end of the year the process of profiling of TVET institutions will be completed, providing for their specialisation in the training of personnel demanded by the regions.
Also, as well as in higher education institutions, the quality of work of TVET organisations will be assessed and they will be divided into leagues. A list of 100 technological leaders will be formed from the colleges classified in the top and middle leagues. These will be paired with the involved branches of top universities.
At the same time, the per capita funding norm will be changed. It is to consist of the current base portion and a new incentive payment.
Incentive payments will be given to colleges that have implemented international industry standards, where the majority of graduates are certified and have a high level of average salary.
The mentioned transformations will be accompanied by changes in the part of employment of graduates in sectoral state bodies.
Tamara Duisenova reported on the work to improve the quality of education in target schools, the creation of a network of reference schools in the regions, and measures to transform small schools.
In addition, by the end of the year, a new model of the management system for schools built within the framework of ‘Comfortable School’ will be approved.
By 1 December, a Capital Repair Plan for 1,300 schools for the next 3 years will be prepared, specifying the sources of funding. All types of funds allocated by the state for upbringing, education and nutrition of children will be reflected on the mobile application or Social Wallet of parents upon receipt," Duisenova reported.
As for preschool education, by the end of the year it is planned to continue work on synchronisation of educational programmes of kindergartens with primary school classes, to complete the Unified Digital Queue project, as well as to reset the financial model of preschool education in order to link the norm of per capita financing to the real income of each family.
All the changes envisaged in the education system, as Tamara Duisenova said, require amendments to the legislation. In this regard, the Ministries of Science and Higher Education and Education need to develop draft laws and submit them to the Government by the end of the month.
In order to realise the key tasks voiced by the Head of State in the sphere of physical culture and sport, a three-stage system of development of the sphere will be built. The first of them represents mass sports, and the other two - sports of highest achievements. The list of sports of highest achievements will also be revised. It will consist of the Olympic, Asian, Paralympic and Paralympic Games, as well as national sports.
It should be noted that per capita financing norm for effective and rational use of funds allocated for the sphere is also introduced, the system of personnel training in terms of sports coaches and specialists in the field of sports medicine, pharmacology, nutrition, psychology and engineering is revised, sports infrastructure in the regions will be expanded together with regional akims.
These changes will be worked out by the Ministry of Sport within the framework of the draft law being considered in the Majilis of the Parliament.
In order to implement the instructions of the Head of State in the field of health care: it is planned to prepare a draft law providing for the formation of a single package of medical care, consisting of guaranteed basic and insurance packages.
At the same time, the package to be formed will require an appropriate level of funding. In this regard, the draft will include measures to ensure the financial sustainability of the system. This concerns the payment of contributions for the registered unemployed at the expense of the local budget and changing the parameters of the system in terms of the upper threshold and rates of contributions to the Health Insurance Fund.
The Ministry of Healthcare has prepared a draft law. It is planned to submit it by the end of this month.
Regarding the digitalisation of the health care system. We will continue to work on the implementation of the Road Map. It envisages completion of works on digitalisation of the Health Insurance Fund by the end of the year and introduction of a unified National Information System by the end of next year.
The Head of State has instructed us to improve the efficiency of state support provided. To this end, we will continue working to reduce the number of families classified as crisis and emergency categories, according to the Digital Family Card. It implies personal work with each family and providing them with the most acceptable type of state support based on their individual capabilities," Duisenova reported.
Another important measure will be the full-scale introduction of the social purse. It provides for all types of state support for which a family can claim based on social status and the amount of state support paid upon receipt of support.
