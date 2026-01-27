Kazakh Government may be stripped of certain powers

Tell a friend

Some powers of the Government of Kazakhstan may be removed from the Constitution, Qazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev as saying.





According to the minister, it is suggested amending Article 5 of the Constitution, which defines the functions of the Government, to exclude the authority to approve state programs, and powers regarding state committees, specifically the right to direct their activities, and to cancel or suspend their acts.





The minister explained that under the new system of state planning, state programs are no longer considered official documents of this system. Instead, they will be developed and approved as needed.





He also noted that committees within the executive branch are now regarded as departments of central executive bodies, meaning there is no longer a need to mention them separately in the Constitution.





As written before, the second meeting of the Constitutional Commission has started its work today in Astana to review proposals on constitutional reform.





During the session, three main speakers, including Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev, Senate deputy Nurlan Beknazarov and Majilis deputy Snezhanna Imasheva, were expected to present legal approaches and amendments based on proposals submitted since October 2025.