Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Investment Climate Council Meeting
Kazakhstan is currently going through a very important political stage. On March 15, a nationwide referendum will be held on the draft of a new Constitution. This fundamental document clearly reflects the far-reaching political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. Our key priority is to raise citizens’ incomes and improve quality of life by ensuring sustainable economic growth. To achieve this objective, we are implementing a comprehensive set of measures aimed at the full-scale launch of a new investment cycle," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Just yesterday, the Head of State took part in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the processes of Gaza reconstruction. The steady development of relations with the United States remains one of the main tracks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington on the global stage was truly impressive. We look forward to further expanding our bilateral relationship, which is already at a very high level. Our commercial cooperation reached record levels in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of deals between Kazakhstani and American companies amounted to $17 billion. These results reflect our shared vision and the economic growth of both countries, which benefits the people of our nations and strengthens our relationship at the same time," U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, said.
Bektenov Holds Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Participates in India AI Impact Summit 2026
We believe that intelligence must be inclusive, sovereign, and, most importantly, transformative for key sectors of the economy. Today, Kazakhstan is becoming a regional digital hub. In the UN E-Government Development Index, we rank 24th out of 193 countries. Our country is also among the top ten globally in terms of online service quality. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. Artificial intelligence is a strategic pillar of our national development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Kazakh President inks law ratifying EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Kazakhstan Increases Exports of Processed Agricultural Products
In addition, the share of processed products in total agro-industrial exports now stands at 52%. All of this is the result of systematic work aimed at diversifying production and increasing the share of high value-added products," Aidarbek Saparov said.
The next important step is processing. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to expand the capacity of oil processing plants and modernize their technology," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In addition, deep grain processing is developing. Currently, three enterprises with a combined capacity of over 500,000 tons are operating, producing gluten, bioethanol, and starch products. Over the next three years, six investment projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are planned. The product range will be expanded to include amino acids such as glutamate, threonine, leucine, and lysine. Projects will be implemented in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Akmola, and Kostanay Regions, as well as in Astana," Aidarbek Saparov specified.
- Eurasian Milk - a facility producing 13,000 tons of condensed milk;
- Zenchenko & K - a project producing 18,700 tons of dairy products.
- In addition, 12 investment projects worth 41 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 165,000 tons of new processing capacity. These projects will ensure domestic supply of a wide range of dairy products and expand exports.
- In Aktobe - KazFeltek, processing 2,200 tons of wool;
- In Akmola Region - Agro Protein, producing 2,400 tons of feed additives.
- To further develop the sector, eight investment projects worth 9.9 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 1.3 million tons of processing capacity. Among them are Taraz Gelatin, ECO Club, Iskefe Holding, and KazGelatin, focused on deep processing of leather and by-products. Their implementation will increase production of food-grade gelatin and feed additives while reducing raw material costs.
Overall, following the Head of State’s instructions, the volume of preferential lending in the agro-industrial complex has increased significantly over the past two years. Many projects were initiated and implemented under the program replicating the North Kazakhstan Region’s experience. This program enables modernization, automation, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies," Aidarbek Saparov explained.
