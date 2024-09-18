12.09.2024, 17:42 33936
Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs with the participation of Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
The main purpose was to discuss current issues of entrepreneurship development and consider measures for further cooperation in the implementation of tasks set by the President in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism".
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the state is working hard to improve the investment climate, unlock the country's industrial potential, solve infrastructure problems and develop the real sector of the economy. In turn, big business plays an important role in the technological and innovative development of the country, creates opportunities for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.
Representatives of the energy, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors, mining and metallurgical complex, agro-industrial complex, transport and financial sector, healthcare, IT, tourism made proposals during the discussion. The issues of support for domestic manufacturers were raised with a focus on new projects in such priority areas as deep processing of metals, oil and gas chemistry, and others.
Special attention was paid to the development of in-country value. The Government together with Atameken is developing a new methodology for determining the share of kazsoderzhdeniye in goods, works and services. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the new mechanism will be fairer and will give a serious impetus to the development of domestic enterprises. The relevant structures have been instructed to speed up the ongoing work.
The issues of expanding the use of artificial intelligence systems and the development of digital technologies were considered. The importance of developing tourism, housing and utilities, green finance aimed at implementing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and low-carbon projects was emphasised.
During the discussion, attention was paid to the issue of providing the country with a stable energy supply. Business representatives expressed their support for the Head of State's initiative to develop nuclear energy and noted that in conditions of energy capacity shortage, a new source of constant energy is needed for further development of industry and commissioning of new facilities. Thus, in case of a positive decision on the construction of a nuclear power plant at the referendum on 6 October this year, the country will be able to cover the energy needs of current and prospective industries, create new jobs, etc.
Summarising the results of the meeting, Prime Minister noted that in order to achieve the tasks set by the President it is necessary to actively involve business in the development of the real sector of the economy.
The Head of State is actively pursuing comprehensive modernisation of Kazakhstan. It is important that economic growth directly affects the quality of life of our citizens. At the same time, big business should show social responsibility. As you know, the President has declared next year the Year of Working Professions. We already have successful examples when big businessmen take patronage over colleges and create a proper base for training specialists. This model also allows enterprises to train their future personnel. Within the framework of the Year of Working Professions it is necessary to intensify such practice," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The need to develop entrepreneurship in rural areas and provide year-round employment of rural residents was noted.
Head of the Government instructed the relevant ministries to study the proposals voiced by business. In particular, to consider the possibility of introducing a reduced tax rate on income on loans for green projects, improving incentives for farmers to develop domestic seed production, reducing the purchase of imported goods and services in case of availability of domestic analogues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.09.2024, 19:06 29556
President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Head of State Tokayev was briefed about the measures aimed at developing preschool, secondary, technical and vocational education in the country.
As the President was informed, last year 154 new schools for 137,000 places, helping eliminate 29 three-shift and 12 emergency schools, were commissioned. In the new academic year, 221 education facilities for 365,000 places are set to be commissioned. The level of equipment of schools with subject rooms has been doubled, the internet quality has been improved.
According to Beissembayev, the educational work remains a priority area, as the ‘Birtutas tarbiye’ program based on the national values ‘Adal adam - Adal enbek - Adal tabys (Fair person - Fair labor - Fair income) was introduced.
Tokayev was informed about the betterment of the quality of secondary education, with each textbook being converted to a digital format and each student, representing Kazakhstan in Olympiads, ending up with a medal. Last year, Kazakhstani students claimed a total of 58 gold medals in Olympiads.
The Head of State was presented with the projects aimed at transforming the system of technical and vocational education as well as promoting inclusive and specialized education.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks before the minister on bettering the system of education and ensuring the safety of children.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.09.2024, 09:16 31706
Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek made a report on the training of in-demand specialists for the labour market at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education together with the Ministry of Education is working on effective cooperation in the field of training in-demand specialists.
As the Head of State noted in his Address, first of all it is necessary to overcome the acute shortage of sectoral specialists, such as water specialists, construction workers, power engineers and many others, as well as to train specialists in the professions of the future," Sayasat Nurbek said.
The work is being done in the following areas:
- Identification of needs, forecasting and planning of specialists' training in co-operation with employers according to their requirements and demands.
- Creation of anchor centres of competence on the model of academic excellence.
- Synchronisation of educational programmes based on the best international practices and technologies.
Priority areas for training and innovation development are determined with due regard to regional specifics within the framework of the "Mamandygym-bolashagym" project. This project allows tracking and forecasting changes in the labour market and promptly responding to them.
Since 2021, in order to reformat the education system to the advanced model of personnel training, the "Atlas of new professions and competencies of Kazakhstan" has been developed, which today is a qualitative component of the National system of labour resources forecasting. ‘Atlas of New Professions’ has become the basis for professional orientation for secondary schools, TVET, universities, as well as a platform for the development of new professional standards and training programmes," Sayasat Nurbek noted.
In 5 regions Regional maps of demand in personnel have already been developed, namely Pavlodar, Mangystau region, Karaganda region, Astana, Almaty. Astana, Almaty. They define 268 new professions. More than 60 thousand school students have undergone professional diagnostics on the basis of the edunavigator.kz platform. In 66 universities and colleges 211 educational programmes based on the Atlas of New Professions have been introduced.
Competence centres have been established on the basis of local universities, which work from employer surveys to the development of regional maps and new training programmes for universities and colleges based on the Atlas of Professions. Such a model of interaction with employers on training issues is enshrined in the new Law "On Professional Qualifications" adopted last year.
Pavlodar region was one of the first to introduce the regional atlas. The slide shows the region's experience, stages of localisation. Within the framework of the Atlas implementation, 20 enterprises and 15 pilot colleges interacted. As a result, 25 new training programmes were developed for 40 promising professions. Also, 41 teachers underwent internships at the enterprises. In 2022, 102 students will graduate, in 2025, 703 graduates are expected," the Minister of Science and Higher Education said.
The project "Mamandygym-bolashagym" has been implemented in 5 regions. By the end of this year the project will cover three more regions - Aktobe, Zhambyl region, Almaty. By the end of 2025 - Atyrau, Kostanay, Turkestan, Ulytau and Zhetisu. In the remaining regions, the project is at the development stage.
According to Sayasat Nurbek, taking into account the introduction of academic independence colleges together with employers are developing educational programmes. Aksu Higher Multidisciplinary College named after Zhayau Musa has developed educational programmes. Zhaiau Musa Higher Multidisciplinary College named after Zhaiau Musa introduced changes to professional modules in the working curriculum taking into account the results of training in the new profession "Manager of Reliability of Electrical Equipment".
Teachers of colleges routinely undergo training at the enterprises of social partners. The teachers of the Khromtau Mining and Technical Higher College were trained in the basics of drone control and post-flight data processing using specialised software. To transfer academic knowledge and new technologies to industry, the ministry has identified 25 Centres of Academic and Research Excellence based on 17 regional, three national and five pedagogical universities," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
According to the Minister, for each macro-region within the framework of the CAIP, priority specialities have been identified, taking into account specialisation and strategic directions of development, and higher education institutions have been assigned to strengthen partnerships with colleges.
In addition, the new Law "On Science and Technology Policy" creates conditions for the development of regional science, which will create an ecosystem of college - university - enterprise. Already now 30 leading universities of the country have established partnerships with almost 100 colleges implementing related educational programmes. For example, Satbayev University and Kazakhmys LLP signed an agreement, under which they agreed on the training paths of Kazakhmys LLP and Satbayev University colleges on such educational programmes as: ‘Energy’, ‘Metallurgy and mineral processing’, ‘Mining engineering’, ‘Technological machinery and equipment’. College graduates have the opportunity to continue their studies at Satbayev University on a shortened programme," Sayasat Nurbek said.
In addition, on the basis of Atyrau University of Oil and Gas named after S. Utebayev an educational hub "West Hub" was created, which will significantly improve the quality of training of working specialities in the college through the introduction of advanced educational technologies.
Today, together with the Akimat of Atyrau region, the possibility of transferring the Atyrau College of Transport and Communication under the trust management of AUNG is being worked out.
In addition, Taraz Regional University named after M. Dulati is working with Kazphosphate LLP and Karatau Polytechnic College to train personnel in the chemical industry.
According to the Minister of Science, special attention will be paid to the synchronisation of educational programmes of universities and colleges in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework. In this case, UNT can become a mechanism for awarding grants to both universities and colleges.
As Sayasat Nurbek noted, synchronised educational programmes with accrued learning outcomes will allow college graduates to continue their studies on an accelerated course for higher education and enter the labour market with higher education.
This flexible approach systematises the career path of young people, creating alternative methods of entering the labour market. At the same time, the introduction of micro-qualifications and minor programmes will allow students to master qualifications in related fields sufficient to perform a separate job function. Employed specialists can master new competences in higher education institutions according to point requests of the labour market. This mechanism will be implemented, first of all, in the system of engineering and technical personnel training," the Minister of Science emphasised.
The Ministry is also developing a model of engineering education, which provides for a clear separation of learning outcomes of college and university graduates.
Further development and deepening of interaction between universities, colleges and enterprises of the regions in the field of professional training of in-demand specialists will continue on the basis of regional roadmaps," Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2024, 19:59 33351
85% of dual training students employed within 3 months - Atameken NCE
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to ensure the implementation of the message of the Head of State in terms of training of professional staff were considered. The Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Raimbek Batalov made a report on the topic, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the development of dual training, the National Chamber coordinates interaction between enterprises and colleges, keeps a register of concluded agreements on dual training, trains mentors of enterprises. Thus, according to the Roadmap for the implementation of the dual training system, agreements have been concluded with 496 colleges and more than 7 thousand enterprises to train 75 thousand students.
From 2014 to 2024, under the coordination of NPP, dual training covered more than 208 thousand students, of whom 85% were employed in the first three months from the date of graduation. In 2025, it is planned to digitise the entire process of implementation and maintenance of the Register of dual training contracts with subsequent posting on the NCE website," Raimbek Batalov noted.
Since 2017, Atameken NCE has been maintaining the Register of training centres for vocational training. Unemployed citizens sent by local executive bodies at the request of employers are trained in training centres. Employers at the time of application undertake to hire the trained person, in case of refusal they reimburse the training costs. At the moment there are 583 educational organisations in the Register. 67% of them are established by business entities, of which 237 are attached to enterprises, 186 to colleges, 149 are independent training centres, 5 are attached to associations and 6 to universities.
To date, together with the Ministry of Labour, work is underway to digitize the process of maintaining the Register of Training Centres and its placement on the electronic labour exchange enbek.kz.
Digitisation of the Register of Training Centres will ensure transparency of the stages of entering the register, will automate the process of verification of training centres on the indicator of employment of the trained contingent and will reduce the time of entry of organisations into the register.
The National Chamber conducts annual surveys of business entities to identify staffing needs for the coming years. In 2024, almost 50,000 business entities were surveyed, of which 13,176 enterprises indicated a need for 130,562 specialists. The results of the analysis are used for the formation of the state educational order by both local and central state bodies.
Work is underway to improve data collection through the integration of information systems and simplification of the survey procedure.
As part of the presented SME development ecosystem, we propose to integrate us into the state system of the Register of recipients of state support measures. We propose to use the data that is generated in the Ministries of Labour, Education, Science and Higher Education, adding market expertise and analytics. This will allow us to create a complete picture of the labour market, carry out quality forecasting of the need for personnel and new professions, as well as contribute to "bringing out of the shadow," Raimbek Batalov summed up.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2024, 16:56 33286
Demand for technical specialities growing in Kazakhstan - Svetlana Zhakupova
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered measures to implement the message of the Head of State in terms of training of professional staff. The report was made by the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Svetlana Zhakupova, primeminister.kz reports.
Svetlana Zhakupova said that the Ministry is currently forming a system of forecasting labour resources for short, medium and long term periods. At the same time, the analysis has shown that over the past 10 years, the share of employees with vocational education has reached 49% of the total number of the employed population, increasing by 17 percentage points.
The largest number of workers with vocational education by sector of the economy prevails in trade, industry, agriculture, transport and warehousing, reaching a total of 2.5 million people.
Nevertheless, the demand for specialists with vocational education remains relevant in the labour market. According to research, the expected demand for workers with technical education is noticeably higher than for workers with higher education. At the same time, the total need in personnel up to 2030 is 1.8 million people, of which about 1 million are required with technical education," Svetlana Zhakupova said.
In order to systematise the training of professional staff in Kazakhstan, the National Qualification System is being developed. Currently, the following measures are being taken:
- development of 823 professional standards that meet the requirements of employers;
- updating 3.8 thousand educational programmes on the basis of professional standards;
- opening 25 Qualification Recognition Centres in priority sectors, such as tourism and information technology (IT);
- integration of education and labour market classifiers for 330 specialties and 771 TVET qualifications.
Work is also under way to further develop the National Qualifications System in line with international standards.
To date, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has taken measures to promote employment, including in working professions. A digital platform has been developed for the qualitative monitoring of job creation and for analysing and forecasting the need for human resources for all projects under way as part of national projects, concepts and development plans.
In order to expand the functionality of this digital platform, the information systems of the Ministry of Labour are being integrated with those of the Ministry of Finance and other central State bodies and national holdings.
In addition, measures are being taken to amend legal acts to include indicators for planned jobs and to establish a labour fund obligation of at least 30% of the project amount.
On the basis of the electronic labour exchange, the functionality of internship for students has been implemented. This project is being piloted in 29 organisations of technical and vocational education, as a result of which 635 students were able to search for employers in an online format for internships. A new platform, Mansap Compasy, which is a tool for choosing a professional career and managing career trajectory, has been launched.
According to the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, active measures are being taken in the direction of skills development. On the Skills.Enbek platform, technical and vocational education organisations and universities have been given the opportunity to place courses for the recognition of microqualifications and the development of WorldSkills sites. To date, 603 online courses have been posted on the platform, of which 271 are free of charge to the public. In addition, local employment agencies provide training directly at the employer's workplace for the unemployed who need to improve their skills. Currently, about 7,000 unemployed citizens have undergone training, of which 98% have been employed using the skills acquired.
In fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction to stimulate employment of citizens in working professions, it is planned to develop additional measures to promote employment. The measures taken will make it possible to provide employment for 948 thousand people by the end of this year. To date, 567 thousand people have been employed, which is 60% of the total annual figure," the Minister reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2024, 15:52 33421
80,000 students to be educated under government target order with requests from enterprises
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan, 2025 was declared the Year of Working Professions. In this regard, the transformation of the system of vocational education has begun in the republic. Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced key measures to reform colleges and develop teaching potential, primeminister.kz reports.
The first is profiling. For its implementation, an analysis of the economic structure of the regions has been carried out. According to its results, together with state bodies 4 macro-regions and their directions of development were defined. Thus, in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, where more than a third of the country's labour force is concentrated, simple industries are being localised and infrastructure development will continue. In the central and eastern regions, further industrialisation is planned to ensure inter-sectoral and inter-regional transfer of personnel. In the north, the agricultural sector will be intensified, and in the west, new industries will be created around large companies. In the central and eastern regions, further industrialisation is planned to ensure interregional transfer of personnel. In the northern regions, the agricultural sector will be intensively developed, while in the West, new industries will be created around large companies.
Taking into account these directions, the profiling of colleges has been started in order to focus the regions more on training personnel with technical and vocational education. 195 colleges, most of which are localised in Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions and in the city of Astana, have been re-profiled to suit the economic structures of the regions. In the past academic year, licences for 624 specialities and 780 qualifications were revoked.
The second direction is the formation of 100 technological leaders. To this end, the Ministry has developed a draft system of evaluation of technical and vocational education organisations. The assessment system is based on the rating assessments used in international practice and OECD countries. The main criteria will be the implementation of international industry training standards and the share of students certified according to them. The assessment of achievements is carried out annually and allows TVET organisations to independently build individual development trajectories. The assessment system allows to evaluate all parameters of activity in technical and vocational education organisations.
The application of this assessment system will allow to distribute TVET organisations into 4 leagues. The colleges classified in the first and second leagues will form the first 100 technological leaders. They will become reference resource centres for other colleges. Today 6 colleges of the country are implementing such standards and their graduates are certified in the relevant specialities," the speaker noted.
For example, in Atyrau, APEC PetroTechnic College has introduced an international standard of education in the oil and gas industry, in Taldykorgan Higher Polytechnic College in the construction industry. Certified graduates of this college are in great demand both in our country and abroad. This year by the end of the year it is planned to carry out similar accreditation in 5 colleges. By 2030, 30 colleges in the country will undergo international sectoral accreditation, which will make it possible to train specialists according to world standards. This will ensure continuity of TVET educational programmes with universities.
The third area will be capacity building of educators. In this regard, the international internship of teachers in the best colleges of OECD countries will be expanded; the use of the so-called ‘lateral entry’ or involvement of the best specialists of the industry in the activities of TVET through the organisation of short-term courses will continue; it is planned to introduce internships for teachers at enterprises and attract specialists from industry; in addition, work is now underway to develop the institute of mentoring," the Minister of Education reported.
The fourth direction is certification of graduates. Mandatory certification, which is carried out by authorised bodies, takes place in specialties classified as regulated professions. Independent certification is done for unregulated professions. Now, as part of the transformation, it is proposed to create a system of independent certification for all types of professions. In this case, not only the knowledge and skills of the graduate will be assessed, but also the educational organisations themselves.
Cooperation with business will continue, colleges will become an industrial platform where industry leaders will unite. The mechanism of transferring colleges into trust management to large and medium-sized businesses with the obligation to develop infrastructure, preserve and invest in the profile and contingent of the educational organisation will be reviewed.
The experience of ALLUR in Kostanay region, which provides patronage to the local automobile college, can be considered as an effective mechanism of transfer into trust management. Its distinctive features from the current mechanism: improvement of the educational process; strengthening of material and technical base; permanent access to practice bases equipped with innovative production technologies; expansion of employment opportunities for graduates; the object remains in state ownership.
As a result of the transfer to trust management, colleges will be equipped with modern equipment. 80 thousand students will be trained under the targeted state order with requests from enterprises.
The transformation of the technical and vocational education system requires the formation of effective management. In this regard, training of the management corps will be continued, they will be trained on the example of the best international practices and 1 thousand leaders. Internationalisation will be started, in the framework of which transfer of management system will be carried out, as well as higher education institutions, KPI for technical and vocational education organisations will be established depending on the league and resource potential.
Development of strategic partnership with foreign colleges will be done by attracting investments and introducing new technologies of training and corporate governance. Strategic partnership with foreign colleges will be developed through attracting investments and introducing new technologies of training and corporate governance. I am sure that we will carry out this work in close co-operation with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, as branches of 23 leading world universities are already actively working in our country. Partnership with universities will also be strengthened. For example, in the Northern macro-region, Kokshetau University named after Sh. Ualikhanov became a strategic partner of the leading colleges of the region, and the University of Pennsylvania became a foreign partner," Gani Beisembayev emphasised.
As a result, the country's colleges will develop international co-operation by expanding the academic mobility of students and teachers.
The fifth direction is to reset the financial model of TVET. The sources of financing of TVET should be diversified. They should be: the state placing state orders, employers with target orders for personnel training, as well as TVET's own revenues from the production of goods and services.
As for the per capita standard, it should consist of the current basic part and a new incentive payment. At the same time, incentive payments will be provided when the established values of the MTP are achieved. When it is implemented at TPEs belonging to the first league, the norms of per capita financing can be increased from 891 thousand tenge to 1.3 million tenge per student, depending on the group of specialities.
The volume of additional need to increase the amount of per capita funding norms for colleges as a whole for 2025-2027 will amount to 178.3 billion tenge. Of this, 53.7 billion tenge is needed for 2025. At present, the draft of the new methodology of the per capita funding norm is being worked out together with the Ministry of Finance, following the results of which it will be submitted for consideration of the Republican Budget Commission," the Minister summarised.
As a result of measures to develop the system of technical and vocational education in the country will be created 100 colleges-leaders; the coverage of young people in technical and vocational education will increase by 1.5 times; in the training of professional specialists will develop a system of international recognition of qualifications; colleges will become centres for training creative leaders and flexible, qualified specialists for the labour market.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2024, 12:49 33556
Year of working professions: Government considers measures to modernise vocational education and training
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered measures to train and improve the qualifications of personnel for working professions, as well as to increase the prestige of these professions. Ministers of Education, Science and Higher Education, Labour and Social Protection made reports. Chairman of the Atameken National Enterprise Raimbek Batalov and a number of heads of regional colleges were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2025, declared the Year of Working Professions, a serious reboot of the system of vocational education is planned. The changes are aimed at creating modern conditions for personnel training. Today, 772 Kazakh colleges train specialists in 15 areas. The employment rate in working professions reaches 70%.
Head of the Government noted that in the conditions of economic development and the emergence of new industries Kazakhstan lacks qualified workers. Personnel training remains an important priority of state policy and requires a systematic approach, which will take into account the interests and needs of the labour market, business and young people.
In recent years, Kazakhstan has already introduced a set of measures in the field of vocational education. Free training in working professions in colleges has been introduced, and the volume of the state order for training has been increased. Previously, about 93,000 students were enrolled in colleges annually at the expense of the budget, while this year their number has increased to 142,500. Also, scholarships for college students have increased by 50 per cent. In addition, work continues to improve the material and technical base of TVET educational organisations. Within the framework of the project "Zhas Maman" 48 billion tenge has been allocated from the national budget to re-equip 180 colleges.
Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that despite the measures taken, the potential in training is not sufficiently disclosed - it is necessary to modernise the system of vocational education.
It is necessary to actively introduce international industry standards and certification. For this purpose, the Ministry of Education needs to conduct an independent assessment of the quality of work, complete profiling and ranking of colleges with the identification of technological leaders," Olzhas Bektenov stressed. Special attention will be paid to the system of incentives for educational institutions and introduction of KPIs that will motivate colleges to improve the quality of education.
The key task is to develop a Comprehensive Plan for reforming technical and vocational education. The relevant instruction was given to the Ministry of Education together with interested state bodies, akimats and the Atameken Chamber. The document should take into account specific measures on technical re-equipment of colleges, professional development of teaching staff, improvement of educational programmes and introduction of mechanisms for assessing the quality of educational institutions.
Prime Minister also stressed the need to ensure continuity between the educational programmes of universities and colleges. Today 30 leading universities of the country have established partnerships with more than 100 colleges implementing related educational programmes.
It is necessary to actively develop dual education, expand targeted training for specific enterprises within the framework of the state order. Colleges should become a ‘centre of attraction’ for young people, employers and investors," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The Ministry of Labour and Atameken Chamber together with sectoral state bodies have been instructed to create a Digital Skills Bank based on the European classifier, and on the basis of the digital platform of the National Qualifications System to create a register of certified college graduates. These digital solutions will make it possible to establish the process of employment of graduates.
At the same time, Prime Minister noted the importance of involvement of the entrepreneurial block in the educational process and training in working professions.
World experience shows that the quality of personnel training is ensured through a clear division of responsibility between the state, enterprises and educational institutions. Therefore, we want to increase the role and activity of business participation in this process. The most important thing in this great joint work is that college graduates should be in demand in the labour market and receive decent pay," Olzhas Bektenov added.
As part of the work to raise the status of working professions and the development of vocational education, the Ministries of Science and Education have been instructed to revise the structure of the state order, increasing the number of grants for college graduates who continue their studies at universities in related specialities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.09.2024, 11:47 33731
Government approves draft National Action Plan for implementation of President's Address
Tell a friend
At the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered a draft of the National Action Plan for the implementation of the Address of the Head of State "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism" to the people of Kazakhstan from 2 September this year, primeminister.kz reports.
The document was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov. The plan consists of 76 measures aimed at improving the sustainability of the economy and the welfare of citizens.
In fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions, measures to improve the accessibility and quality of education, health care and sports, including issues of reforming financing are envisaged. To this end, the use of PPP mechanism, the "social purse" tool, differentiation of educational grants, etc. is being considered. Particular attention is paid to the model of differentiated approach to financing pre-school education and training within the framework of the state order on the principle of ‘money for the child’.
Separate measures are envisaged for the Year of Working Professions next year
In the sphere of industry, major projects will be implemented, taking into account the maximum use of domestic raw materials and components, the establishment of related industries around systemically important enterprises, etc. The Government will also focus on improving the quality of production in the industrial sector. Improvement of tax policy, management of state-owned enterprises, and work on amendments to legislation on asset recovery are also important tasks. Separate measures will be taken in the agro-industrial complex and the implementation of the Auyl Amanaty project.
The Plan also includes the solution of infrastructure issues in the energy sector and public utilities, approval in the next 3 years of regulated tariffs for railway transport of goods to the level of profitability, ensuring water security, introduction of AI and other directions of the Address.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that the draft of the National Action Plan under consideration is aimed at a qualitative and prompt solution of the tasks set by the Head of State.
The main task is to effectively and timely fulfil the activities of the Plan. The Government and akimats will take active measures to ensure sustainable economic growth and improve the social well-being of citizens. It is necessary to ensure timely development of bills specified in the Plan, to involve experts in this work, to conduct in-depth analysis and discussion," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Head of the Government instructed to work out the issues of financing. It is necessary to refuse unnecessary spending. Budget funds should be allocated only for priority and strategic purposes.
After consideration of the issue a vote was held, as a result of which the draft of the National Plan was unanimously supported. The Ministry of National Economy together with the Government Apparatus has been instructed to submit to the Presidential Administration a draft of the relevant Decree of the Head of State.
Deputy Prime Ministers have been instructed to ensure control and coordination of the implementation of the items of the Plan according to the fixation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.09.2024, 14:48 70691
Olzhas Bektenov discusses NPP construction in Kazakhstan with Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine personnel
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Akmola region visited Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine, which is one of the flagships of domestic industry, where he met with the staff and discussed topical issues of energy security and development of domestic industry. Attention was paid to the implementation of the tasks set out in the President's Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.
During his visit to Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the advanced processes for processing of uranium-containing raw materials. Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in uranium mining, producing about 40% of the world's uranium. The Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Combine, which processes uranium, provides stable supplies for the world nuclear power industry and makes a significant contribution to the economic development of the region. Last year the Combine produced 1,650 tonnes of finished uranium products. The design capacity is 4,000 tonnes of natural uranium per year, and the processing capacity is up to 1 million tonnes of copper-molybdenum ore.
The town-forming enterprise employs over 1,000 people. During the inspection the Prime Minister was informed about plans for further modernisation of the plant aimed at increasing the processing capacity up to 6 thousand tonnes of uranium per year. From 2026, it is planned to reach full capacity with uranium-containing raw materials supplied from the Budenovskoye deposit. This will provide new jobs and stable employment for the residents of the single-industry town.
Addressing the production workers, Prime Minister emphasised the important role of the enterprise in ensuring energy security of the country. During the conversation the topical issues of industrial and nuclear industry were discussed.
Energy consumption in Kazakhstan is about 17 GW, which exceeds production volumes. In this regard, certain volumes of electricity are purchased in neighbouring countries. Kazakhstan needs to switch to other sources of energy.
It was noted that nuclear power can become a basic source of energy for Kazakhstan and contribute to the sustainable development of the energy system. The construction of nuclear power plants, in case of a favourable decision on the results of the referendum, will make it possible to fill the shortage of electricity in the market with growing demand and declining due to wear and tear of equipment generation. It will enable the stable generation of safe, clean energy.
The reliability and stability of the energy system is the Government's top priority. The growing challenges require radically new approaches and the solution of a perennial problem. Kazakhstan needs to introduce a new main generator of electricity. If there is support of the people at the referendum, which the President has scheduled for 6 October, we will go in this direction. Without it, neither industrial development nor ordinary life support is possible. All this will enable the country to develop," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Peaceful atom contributes to the development of related industries, science, SMEs and the growth of the economy as a whole. A positive impact on the labour market was noted: during the construction of NPP it is planned to create at least 10 thousand jobs, at the stages of operation and maintenance of the plant up to 2 thousand permanent jobs.
Reporting on the development of alternative sources, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said that NPPs operate almost round the clock and all year round. This ensures a high utilisation rate of installed capacity and efficient use of investments. Currently, there are about 200 NPPs operating in more than 30 developed and developing countries. Modern nuclear power plants have the highest level of safety.
In their turn, the employees of the enterprise, following the discussion, expressed their support for the President's initiatives voiced in the Address, including the development of nuclear power and unlocking the country's industrial potential.
I have been working at our production facility for 17 years, the enterprise allowed me to get higher education, which, accordingly, led to career growth. I would like to express a collective opinion on this issue. Taking into account that the industrial cycle is now rapidly developing, and outdated technologies definitely require modernisation, the general opinion (note - collective) is as follows: we need to build a nuclear power plant," Andrey Chernykh, chief engineer of the enterprise, said.
In turn, Galymzhan Perdebaev, head of the loading and unloading section of the plant, spoke in favour of the initiatives of the Head of State to support industrial enterprises and instruments of social support for citizens.
I have been working at the combine for about 30 years. Our enterprise is actively developing, there is modernisation, expansion of production, increase in output of finished products. As you know, 2025 has been declared by the President as the Year of Working Professions. In addition, the direction for the development of technical specialities has been given. We fully support this point of the Head of State's Address. It is necessary to involve young people into working professions, which we are looking forward to at our enterprise," Larisa Bulatova, Head of the Central Research Laboratory of the Works, said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.09.2024, 17:42Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility 11.09.2024, 09:16Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan31746Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan 13.09.2024, 19:0629596President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children 11.09.2024, 18:4227906Kazakhstan Participates in the "Yerevan Dialogue" 12.09.2024, 12:4427761Astana Expresses Readiness to Expand Cooperation with Prague and Tallinn 21.08.2024, 11:3682631Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland 22.08.2024, 21:49Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev82501Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev 22.08.2024, 16:3780556Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction 20.08.2024, 16:3378911Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games 20.08.2024, 14:1278416Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population