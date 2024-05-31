This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President instructs to strengthen fight against terrorism
relevant news
Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security
The agro-industrial complex is among the most important sectors of our economy. Given the potential of our country in the production of high-quality and environmentally friendly organic agricultural products, as well as the growing demand from the European side, we need to intensify work to expand the range of exports of Kazakhstani goods to the European market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev briefed on flood mitigation work
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New CEO of KazMunayGas named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flood-damaged road repairs to cost nearly KZT 30 bln, Kazakh Minister
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: Baiterek should promptly make decisions on injecting funds into priority economic sectors
Now we are actively utilising the potential of Baiterek Holding and all its subsidiaries to stimulate economic growth. The management needs to make decisions on injecting funds into the economy very quickly. We have ambitious tasks to achieve serious GDP growth in priority sectors. It is necessary to work dynamically," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
About 60 projects worth 176.2 billion tenge planned to be implemented within the Comprehensive Plan for the agricultural processing development
In the processing of agricultural products 48 investment projects totalling 119 billion tenge were implemented. In the processing of crop products, 3 main directions can be distinguished - processing of grain and oilseed crops, as well as sugar production. Flour production amounted to 3.2 million tonnes, which exceeds the country's domestic consumption by more than 2 times. At the same time, Kazakhstan occupies one of the leading positions in the world in terms of exports," the Minister said.
In 2024-2026, 13 grain processing projects are planned to be implemented. Along with grain processing, oilseed processing is developing dynamically. There are 80 enterprises involved in vegetable oil production, which will produce 672,000 tonnes of vegetable oil in 2023, which is 4.3% more than in 2022. The supply is 183%," Aidarbek Saparov reported.
To date, the constraints on the development of milk processing are the insufficiency and low quality of raw materials, which directly affects the cost and competitiveness of domestic products with imports. For import substitution and loading of domestic capacities, a project based on the experience of North Kazakhstan region is being implemented. Implementation of the programme will make it possible to create 115 large dairy farms, provide domestic dairies with quality raw materials and solve the problem of insufficient raw milk," the head of the department stressed.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan will give a good impetus to the development of food and processing industry, will increase gross production of processed products by 1.4 times and bring the share of processing of agricultural products to the planned 70%" the Minister summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh energy ministry reveals candidate-countries for construction of nuclear power plant
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.05.2024, 08:02Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food securityOlzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security 30.05.2024, 12:31304663,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan 30.05.2024, 09:062546Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold 24.05.2024, 12:5559126Floods in Kazakhstan: over 350 families provided with new housing 24.05.2024, 18:0953801President Tokayev highlights role of middle powers in global agenda in Singapore 24.05.2024, 13:1445776Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years 24.05.2024, 15:2944301Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year 24.05.2024, 11:4839866Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture 03.05.2024, 21:45134076Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01123416President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41119236Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 06.05.2024, 21:18106171Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife 06.05.2024, 17:3399781Over 50,000 flood victims return their homes after floods