10.10.2025
Kazakh President suggests building regional emergencies forecasting center at CIS Summit
Akorda
At the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He also announced the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the drafting of a Digital Code, and the development of a concept document titled Digital Kazakhstan, which will integrate all digital initiatives into a national strategy and ecosystem. He stressed Kazakhstan is open to collaboration with all CIS countries in this field.
The Head of State also said that Kazakhstan decided to establish an AI University. Besides, Kazakhstan launched a state program involving over 400,000 students, aimed at building research teams and DeepTech startups. He invited CIS countries to scale this initiative, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness for cooperation with CIS member states to train a new generation of globally competitive specialists.
The President proposed to join efforts by creating the Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies.
He highlighted the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea raises serious concerns. This is no longer a regional issue, it’s a global one. Therefore, he invited all interested countries and international organizations to join the country’s initiative for an interstate program to preserve the Caspian’s water resources.
08.10.2025
Head of State establishes Working Group for Parliamentary reform
Akorda
To develop proposals for Parliamentary reform aimed at implementing the President's State of the Nation Address of September 8, 2025, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree "On the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform," Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Working Group includes representatives of the Majilis and Senate of Parliament, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and the leaders of political party factions in the Majilis of Parliament.
Furthermore, the Working Group includes heads of research institutes, prominent legal scholars who have made significant contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's legal system, specializing in constitutional law, theory of state and law, as well as experts and members of the National Kurultai.
07.10.2025
Bektenov instructs to implement AI to fulfill the President’s directive on reducing the shadow economy’s share in GDP
primeminister.kz
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to reduce the shadow economy were discussed. Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev and Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Kairat Bizhanov reported on the ongoing work in this area, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State has set the goal of reducing the share of the shadow economy in GDP to 15% this year. We must continue striving for a consistent decline in this indicator. We need a transparent economy. All government bodies and business entities must intensify their efforts in this direction. This work should not be limited to correspondence and reports. We need qualitative and comprehensive solutions in the areas of economic and tax sustainability, digitalization, and business simplification," noted Olzhas Bektenov.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, emphasized that all sectors of the economy must be modernized through digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence - a strategic priority.
At the same time, digitalization levels remain insufficient in several sectors, such as trade, construction, and agriculture. All relevant ministries have been instructed to ensure full-scale digitalization.
As part of the digital transformation of the economy, the State Revenue Committee should become a flagship of digitalization among government agencies. Only systemic steps can create a fundamentally new service model of state-business interaction, stressed the Prime Minister.
The implementation of digital initiatives requires proper infrastructure and resources. In this regard, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is instructed to establish a dedicated Data Processing Center for the State Revenue Committee next year.
Several digital projects in Kazakhstan have already proven effective. For example, cashless payments play an important role in combating the shadow economy.
Pilot projects using the digital tenge are being implemented in the regions - including in road and railway construction, subsidizing the purchase of livestock and agricultural machinery, and VAT refunds.
To scale up this project, the Ministry of Finance together with the National Bank must ensure the use of the digital tenge within republican and local budgets, as well as the budgets of state holdings. Report the results to me by February 1 of next year. To enable automated monitoring of the targeted use of loans and subsidies, integration of information systems and enhanced oversight must be ensured," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
The completeness and transparency of customs administration significantly affect state budget revenues. The Ministries of Finance and Trade must strengthen monitoring of export and import operations. Updating risk profiles and creating green corridor transit conditions should eliminate the human factor.
In addition, artificial intelligence must be introduced in cargo inspection data analysis. This will help prevent corruption offenses and accelerate border clearance processes. The Ministry of Finance, together with the Financial Monitoring Agency, was instructed to strengthen coordination in combating the shadow economy.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister issued a series of specific instructions to relevant ministries:
- The Ministries of National Economy and Finance - to prepare an annual expanded analytical report on the effectiveness of anti-shadow economy measures, including concrete policy proposals.
- To ensure traceability in the registration and re-registration of legal entities, the Ministries of Justice, Finance, and Artificial Intelligence, together with the Financial Monitoring Agency, must complete the implementation of an automated risk management system by November 25 of this year.
- To improve the accuracy of analytics and the quality of administration, information exchange between government bodies and financial institutions must be strengthened. The Ministries of Finance, Artificial Intelligence, and other government agencies must integrate data with the Smart Data Finance system.
Coordination and control over implementation are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
07.10.2025
Government Is Modernizing the Health Insurance System Using Artificial Intelligence
Pixabay.com
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of modernizing the Compulsory Social Health Insurance system was discussed. Reports were delivered by Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova and Chairman of the Social Health Insurance Fund Aydyn Kulseitov, primeminister.kz reports.
Under the instruction of the Head of State, the modernization of the compulsory social health insurance system is underway. Systematic work is being carried out in this direction, which will improve the accessibility and quality of medical care. Our priority is to make the healthcare system transparent, fair, and, most importantly, accessible to all citizens," the Prime Minister emphasized.
To this end, a Law has been adopted aimed at improving the CSHI system, which will create conditions for the long-term financial sustainability of the healthcare sector, as well as expand the list of services provided and improve their quality. Starting in 2026, health insurance will additionally cover low-income segments of the population through local budget funds, ensuring more equitable access to medical care for all citizens.
The implementation of large-scale changes requires clear coordination between central and local authorities. In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Labor and regional akimats, to ensure coordinated work on introducing the new health insurance mechanism.
It is necessary to take into account the concerns of citizens about the accessibility and quality of medical care and the availability of free medicines. Some innovations are not entirely clear to the population. Every Kazakhstani citizen must be informed about the mechanism for obtaining medical care and the ongoing work to improve it," the Prime Minister noted.
At the same time, the procedure for providing medical care and the scope of services for children, pensioners, people with disabilities, and other preferential categories will remain unchanged.
In addition, the active development of medical infrastructure continues. This year, the construction of 655 healthcare facilities is being completed, which will provide access to primary healthcare for more than one million rural residents. In 2025, 3 trillion tenge from the state budget is allocated for the provision of medical care.
Given this, the Ministry of Health has been instructed to ensure strict control over the effective use of funds and the quality of medical services, including through the introduction of digital tools and elements of artificial intelligence. It is also necessary to revise healthcare standards, simplify procedures, and make the system as convenient as possible for patients.
Attention was also given to the work of the Social Health Insurance Fund. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to accelerate the Fund’s business processes, including in the areas of planning, payments, and procurement.
Overall, it was noted that the transformation of the healthcare system requires coordinated and urgent actions to make medical care accessible, sustainable, and responsive to citizens’ needs.
Following the discussion, the Prime Minister gave several instructions:
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Social Health Insurance Fund, must complete by the end of the current year the automation and optimization of the Fund’s business processes, including the relaunch of the digital platform with user-friendly services for citizens and medical organizations.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, must prepare and implement by December 1 of this year a plan for informational and explanatory work on the new health insurance regulations.
- Regional akimats and the Ministry of Healthcare must take effective measures to improve the quality of medical care and ensure the fulfillment of obligations for contributions to the insurance system. Akimats should also be fully involved in implementing all introduced changes at the local level.
Coordination and control are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
03.10.2025
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy
Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev and Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held talks, Kazinform News Agency cites the Agency’s press service.
The sides focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, exchange of experience in regulation and control over nuclear energy, ensuring nuclear and radiation security, ecological monitoring and handling of radioactive materials. Besides, they debated training and raising the skills of experts and prospects for diversification and adopting the latest technologies.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further development of partnership relations and confirmed readiness for further strengthening of cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy development.
03.10.2025
President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
Assistant and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay announced on Friday that the Head of State issued a directive to accelerate the construction of the Torgai-Irgiz road, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President instructed the Government to accelerate the construction of the Torgai-Irgiz road and other roads in the western direction, wrote Zheldibay.
To note, the construction of the strategic Center-West highway corridor is under way in Kostanay region.
Construction works began at two sites - in the city of Arkalyk and in the village of Torgai, Zhangeldy district, Kostanay region. The project covers the highway along the route Astana - Zhanteke - Yegindikol - Arkalyk - Torgai - Irgiz with a total length of 865 km.
02.10.2025
AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes - Tokayev
akorda.kz
In his address at the Digital Bridge 2025 Forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the use of artificial intelligence in the present-day world, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than thirty years ago, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced nuclear weapons, making a historic choice in favor of peace and security. Today, our country reaffirms with equal conviction that AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes," the Head of State stressed. "We consider its application in military operations, cyberattacks, or other projects that threaten international stability to be unacceptable," he said.
The President recalled that at the September session of the UN General Assembly in New York, he confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to participate in the Global Dialogue on AI Governance under the auspices of the United Nations.
We welcome initiatives from our partners, including China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation," he told the forum participants.
01.10.2025
Kazakhstan to create AI research university
Depositphotos
President Tokayev entrusted the Government with building a new AI research institution, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He emphasized that the new institution should be granted a special status.
Additionally, leading global universities should be engaged as partners in this initiative. The Government must submit specific proposals on this matter by the end of the year," the Head of State said at the 1st meeting of the Council for AI Development ongoing in Astana.
The main goal is to train highly-qualifies professions who will be capable of integrating AI into all economic sectors. The research university must function as a center of knowledge, science, innovations and international ties," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
01.10.2025
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to join efforts in combating transnational crime
Deputies of the Kazakh Majilis adopted the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in combating transnational crime, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed last October 10 in Ashgabat to strengthen cooperation between the two states in combating organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, illicit migration, human trafficking and other crimes.
It defines the forms and terms of cooperation of competent bodies.
Interior Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are responsible for the development of the agreement.
To note, Kazakhstan concluded such agreements with 20 countries, including China, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and others.
