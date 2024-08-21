20.08.2024, 16:33 10381
Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games
The Head of State got acquainted with the preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-13, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the 30,000-seat Astana Arena Stadium that will play host to the opening ceremony of the international sporting event. The stadium was repaired and fitted with new equipment.
The Head of State surveyed an accreditation center at the Qazaqstan Field and Track Complex, and the sports uniform of the Kazakh national team at the Nomad Games.
The Games will be supported by 1,500 volunteers.
Kazakh Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the preparations of the national team for the Games.
He said Kazakhstani athletes competed in seven international and 25 republican tournaments and participated in 42 international and national training camps.
2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.
Over 150 cultural events will be held to celebrate the Nomad Games. the Nomadic Civilization Museum, the craftsmen’s town and an exhibition of sculptures will be held in the territory of the ethnic auyl, while an international scientific conference themed Nomads: history, knowledge and lessons will be held at the National Museum.
According to preliminary estimates, some 100 journalists will visit Astana.
Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population
At the Government session, where the progress of preparation for the upcoming heating season was considered, Prime Minister focused the attention of relevant ministries and akimats on the issue of fuel supply to energy facilities and population, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, 3.7 million tonnes of coal and 90 thousand tonnes of fuel oil have been accumulated at fuel depots of energy sources. Fuel reserves below the norm for the heating season have been noted at 4 stations.
Head of the Government stressed that due to the late tender procedures there are still issues regarding the provision of fuel reserves at the stations. In particular, the distribution of fuel oil was made only on 15 August. Given the logistics, shortage of tanks and wagons during peak periods and other costs, there are fair doubts about the timeliness of procurement of fuel oil and coal, said Olzhas Bektenov. In this case, the Government has repeatedly discussed the need for early conclusion of contracts, approval of delivery schedules to avoid agitation and shortage of wagons.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that since the beginning of preparations for the upcoming heating season, railway transport has transported 17 million tonnes of coal, of which 1 million tonnes are directed to the municipal sector, 16 million tonnes - to energy enterprises. More than 20 thousand gondola cars are involved in the transportations, including 11 thousand for the transport of municipal and household coal and 9 thousand for the energy sector. There is also a possibility of attracting a fleet of private wagon operators up to 3 thousand units.
I instruct the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Transport to keep strict control over the issues of fulfilment of obligations of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the regions for the supply of coal and fuel oil. The Ministry of Transport, KTZ and regional akimats should take measures for timely delivery of municipal coal and fuel oil according to the approved schedule and volumes. At the same time, it is important to prevent the sale of social coal to business entities. This coal should be directed specifically for the population," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
20.08.2024, 13:06 11106
Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
Ministers of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Transport Marat Karabayev reported on the ongoing work on the preparation of heat sources, engineering networks, social facilities and fuel supply. Akims of a number of regions have been heard.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in the current year the republic is scheduled to overhaul 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines. At different stages, the work is being carried out on 1 power unit, 28 boilers and 22 turbines, fully completed on 4 power units, 21 boilers and 17 turbines. Also, 13.4 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 277 substations, 2,292 distribution points have been repaired.
At the same time, non-compliance with the deadlines for the start of repair of main equipment is noted at power plants in Karaganda and Mangystau regions. The Ministry has identified energy companies, preparation for the heating period of which is under additional attention.
Head of the Government reminded that there was almost a month left before the start of the heating season. Olzhas Bektenov noted that the habit of leaving large volumes for the last days indicates improper planning of works. Thus, in Karaganda region not completed on time repairs of boiler No. 2 and not started overhaul of boiler No. 1 at CHPP-2 of JSC ‘Qarmet’. In addition, there are delays on boiler No. 7, while when considering the issue of preparation for the heating season in May this year, the Akim of the region declared about the commissioning of this facility on time.
In Mangystau region the overhaul of turbine No.4 at CHPP-1 at MAEK has not been completed. At CHPP-2, due to untimely preparation of documentation, the contractor has not yet been identified. At the same time, the Government has allocated significant funds for the development of MAEK.
From year to year in the country there is a tendency to postpone repair and reconstruction, untimely preparation of documentation and formation of fuel reserves, which with a proper attitude could have been eliminated. At our sessions and meetings we have repeatedly drawn the attention of regional akims to these bottlenecks. Moreover, with the indication of many risky places in the repair campaign, instructions were sent to the regions to take prompt measures. According to the results of three months, the same regions are lagging behind, the same delays and postponements of repairs. The Ministry of Energy has already started issuing certificates of readiness for the heating period to energy companies. In those regions where the passport of readiness of CHPP will be refused, we will consider personal responsibility of the supervising deputy akims," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The importance of a large systematic work on modernisation of communal infrastructure with replacement of networks and installation of modern equipment was noted. Such a task is set before the Ministries of National Economy, Industry and Energy.
The ministries of energy, industry together with regional akimats have been instructed to ensure timely completion of repair work on heat sources and networks. The Ministry of Industry and Construction, regional akimats need to fully prepare the readiness of educational facilities by 1 September, the Ministry of Healthcare, housing and communal services and housing stock by 15 October. The Ministries of Education, Science and Healthcare have also been instructed to take these issues under control.
In order to ensure quality preparation and implementation of the upcoming heating season, Prime Minister instructed to create an operational headquarters under the leadership of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
20.08.2024, 12:16 12401
No cases of monkeypox registered in Kazakhstan. Government reviewed epidemic situation
At the Government session off the agenda was considered sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country against the background of the spread of a new virus of smallpox of monkeys in the world, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of Healthcare Yerzhan Nurlybayev reported that to date in Kazakhstan epidemiological situation is stable, no cases of infection with a rare infectious disease.
In general, since the first registration of the outbreak of monkeypox virus in May 2022 in the world confirmed about 99 thousand cases of the disease, of which 189 lethal. Endemic countries include Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Ghana, Congo, Liberia, Nigeria and Cameroon. In this regard, the Ministry of Healthcare conducts regular risk assessments, including monitoring of the epidemiological situation in neighbouring countries.
Special attention is paid to citizens arriving from African countries and other States where imported cases of infection have been registered. The list of unfavourable countries is constantly updated. Contagiousness, contagiousness of this infectious disease, according to scientists, is not high.
The occurrence of an outbreak on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan is minimal. Despite this, the Ministry is taking all necessary preventive measures to prevent the importation of this infection. Sanitary-quarantine control at the checkpoints across the state border has been strengthened. Algorithms of action by the medical services for various scenarios have been developed for cases of importation and detection of patients with suspected infection. Measures have been taken to build up the necessary stock of medicines. Repeated cycles of training of medical workers in diagnostic and treatment methods are being conducted locally. A decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor and a national emergency plan have been prepared. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare," Yerzhan Nurlybaev reported.
Head of the Government emphasised that there was no cause for concern, but one should not calm down.
As you can see, so far there is no cause for concern. Not a single case of smallpox of monkeys has not been registered in Kazakhstan. But this is no reason for complacency. The Ministry of Healthcare needs to continue to keep the situation under control and take preventive measures to prevent the infection from entering the country. Especially it concerns strengthening control at airports and border crossings," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
19.08.2024, 19:08 12571
Olzhas Bektenov checks agricultural sector development and industrial potential of Zhetisu region
As part of his working trip to Zhetisu region, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of enterprises in the region and checked the implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of the manufacturing industry and increasing the volume of deep processing of agricultural products, primeminister.kz reports.
In the city of Taldykorgan Prime Minister visited the dairy enterprise "JLC Sut", which demonstrated achievements in processing of agricultural products. The dairy plant is one of the key enterprises of the region engaged in processing of agricultural products.
Amina Arynbekova, head of the workshop of "JLC Sut" LLP, reported that the production capacity of the enterprise reaches 25 thousand tonnes per year. At the end of the six months of the year produced products worth 5.4 billion tenge. From 80 to 90 tonnes of milk is processed per day. The production of 62 items has been established. The enterprise employs 240 people.
Here also Head of the Government was informed about the plans of development of agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026. During this period it is planned to implement 31 investment projects with a total cost of 33.2 billion tenge, of which 13 projects will be launched this year. It is expected to increase the volume of food products by 3.6%, up to 90 billion tenge, as well as to achieve indicators for the production of meat (110.9 thousand tonnes), milk (225.3 thousand tonnes) and sugar (96 thousand tonnes).
The Prime Minister focused the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Akimat of the region on a number of tasks in the agro-industrial complex. Zhetisu region in agriculture specialises in the production of sugar beet (share in Kazakhstan - 42%), corn (18%) and soybeans (72%). According to the Comprehensive Plan for the development of the industry for 2022-2026, the area of sugar beet should be increased to 15 thousand hectares by 2026. The Akimat has been instructed to take measures to provide seed stock and sufficient mineral fertilisers. In the field of irrigated agriculture it is instructed to complete repair and restoration works of irrigation networks in time and by 2026 to improve water supply on 30.5 thousand hectares, as well as to involve in the use of 5.3 thousand hectares of new irrigated lands.
There is a steady growth trend in the livestock sector. Since the beginning of the current year the number of livestock has increased by 26.3 per cent. Within the framework of development of cattle breeding in the current year, expansion of 3 dairy farms for 1140 heads, creation of 1 dairy farm for 1200 heads and commissioning of 1 fattening ground for 200 heads is planned.
Zhetisu region is an agrarian region. The government provides necessary support to agro-industrial complex of the region. This year alone, 34.9 billion tenge has been allocated, including 23.2 billion tenge of subsidies. In general, 9.8 billion tenge has been allocated to the region under the programmes ‘Major Projects’ and ‘Auyl Amanaty’. It is necessary to ensure the implementation of these programmes and the opening of new enterprises for livestock production and processing," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister noted the need to increase the volume of deep processing of agricultural products to ensure food security of the country.
During his working trip Olzhas Bektenov also visited the largest industrial enterprise of the region - the plant "Kainar AKB" for the production of car batteries. The plant plays an important role in the economy of Taldykorgan city, providing 33.6% of its industrial production. The production capacity is 3.6 million units per year and the number of employees is 1,212 people.
Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of the project on environmentally safe disposal of used batteries at the enterprise and introduction of technologies for recycling batteries with separation into fractions - metallised lead, paste, polypropylene, which allows to reduce the impact of lead-containing compounds on the environment. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of work and support of domestic producers for the economy of the region and the country.
The government is taking systematic measures to support Kazakhstan companies, including the removal of barriers to the sale of finished products within the country and in world markets. In turn, the companies themselves should systematically demonstrate improvement of product quality and technological processes.
For reference: In general, there are 554 industrial enterprises in the region, employing over 29,100 people. The share of the manufacturing sector is 75.8%. A total of 43 sectoral facilities with a total cost of 62.4 billion tenge were commissioned between 2022 and 2023. Another 16 projects are planned to be launched this year, including Baskan Power for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Sarkan district, Asma Industrial for the production of batteries in Taldykorgan and others.
19.08.2024, 18:45 12851
Olzhas Bektenov familiarises himself with construction of Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within his working trip to Zhetisu region got acquainted with the construction of the main gas pipeline "Taldykorgan-Usharal", implemented on behalf of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
The total length of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas trunkline will be 302.4 kilometres. The project provides for the construction of six branch pipelines and automatic gas distribution stations. The throughput capacity of the gas pipeline is 385 million m3 of gas per year. Chairman of the Board of NC "QazaqGaz" Sanzhar Zharkeshov reported that the facility will be operated as part of the existing unified system of the main gas pipeline "Almaty-Taldykorgan", the completion of construction and launch is scheduled for the end of 2026.
The new main gas pipeline "Taldykorgan - Usharal" will provide natural gas to 66 settlements of Aksu, Sarkan, Alakol districts, where 124 thousand residents live. Upon completion of construction and connection, the level of gasification of the region will increase from 47.6% to 90%.
Prime Minister stressed that the new gas pipeline would ensure energy security and stable gas supply to homes, social facilities and industrial enterprises of the region. This will contribute to the sustainable development of the region and improve the quality of life. An additional positive effect will be the growth of business activity, development of small and medium-sized businesses with the creation of new jobs.
In general, in the Zhetisu region out of 358 settlements 192 are subject to gasification, 37 settlements have been gasified, 334 thousand people (47.6%) have got access to gas. Overall in the country by the end of 2023, the level of gasification of the population was 60% (12 million people have access to gas).
The Government attaches special importance to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects initiated by the Head of State. The resources and funds of Samruk-Kazyna and Baiterek holdings, the domestic capital market, foreign direct investment and private capital are actively involved in the financing of priority projects for the economy. Samruk-Kazyna has allocated KZT10.4 billion for the implementation of 42 gasification projects. This will allow to connect 30 more settlements to gas supply in Zhetisu region by the end of the year," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Head of the Government emphasised the need to ensure the highest possible share of Kazakhstani content in goods and services in the implementation of projects.
The Ministry of Energy and National Company "QazaqGaz", Akimat of the region have been instructed to take all measures for quality implementation of projects with observance of all established deadlines. In addition, it was instructed to strengthen control over the connection of gas to private homes.
19.08.2024, 16:34 13071
Olzhas Bektenov visits major transport and logistics infrastructure facilities in Zhetisu region
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his working trip to Zhetisu region got acquainted with the development of transport and logistics industry, which occupies a share of 7% in the structure of the region's economy, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the results of the half-year in the region there is a tendency towards the increase of cargo transportation by motor transport from 55.7% at the beginning of the year to 101.1% for 6 months.
On the territory of the international transport and logistics centre Nur Zholy Customs Service Prime Minister got acquainted with the automated system of accounting of vehicles using Cross-Docking technology.
The work of the centre is aimed at increasing cargo turnover through the introduction of new technologies to simplify and accelerate transit. This facility was returned to the state as part of the demonopolisation of the economy. In January this year, a temporary storage warehouse Dostyk Customs Service was opened on the territory of the Centre, which contributes to efficient and fast customs processing of cargoes at the Alakol road checkpoint and increasing throughput capacity. To date, the capacity of the centre is 150-200 vehicles per day, the average daily cargo turnover of the warehouse is 200-250 tonnes. The cargo turnover potential is 1.2 million tonnes of goods per year.
Dostyk TransTerminal, a multifunctional cargo transshipment terminal equipped with railway tracks of different gauge, was also visited in Dostyk village. Head of the Government was reported that if for 7 months of 2021 was loaded 66.2 thousand containers TFE (twenty-foot equivalent), then for the same period of this year transloaded 101 thousand containers, an increase of 35%. In general, the forecast for the current year is 180 thousand containers TFE.
It is planned to implement a project for the construction of an additional site of multifunctional cargo handling terminal Dostyk TransTerminal and specialised equipment for 3.2 billion tenge with a capacity of 160 thousand containers TFE per year with the creation of 50 jobs.
Prime Minister also familiarised himself with the activities of the customs post ‘Alakol’, the current scheme of movement of cargo vehicles and the progress of modernisation of the checkpoint. As part of modernisation, technologies for control of individuals, luggage, goods and vehicles, as well as communication, transmission and exchange of data will be introduced. In general, the capacity will be increased from 200-250 lorries per day to 1000. The facility is planned to be put into operation at the end of September this year.
Head of the Government instructed to keep under control the further development of transport and logistics potential and increase the capacity of infrastructure to meet the growing cargo traffic. Over the past year, bilateral trade turnover between China and Kazakhstan increased by 30%, reaching $31.5 billion. Simplification of customs procedures will give impetus to further strengthen the position of Kazakhstan as a key transit transport corridor in the region. It was noted that modern digital solutions such as Cross-Docking, which have proven their effectiveness, should be scaled up in other regions.
As the Head of State noted, it is important to utilise our competitive advantages to ensure progressive economic growth. We have all the conditions to turn Kazakhstan into one of the key transit hubs of Eurasia. We say that Kazakhstan has no access to the sea, but China is our ocean. Here we should concentrate our efforts and ensure seamless passage. We are developing the transit corridor very actively: we have agreements with our Azerbaijani and Georgian colleagues. We will also work further. The expansion of the Dostyk-Moyinty railway connection will give a new impetus. We see that business is ready to expand, and there are those who are willing to invest. All this will allow to increase the volume of transit cargo many times," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
19.08.2024, 12:31 13426
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with implementation of Head of State's instructions on socio-economic development of Zhetisu region
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to the region of Zhetisu familiarised himself with the socio-economic development of the region and gave a number of instructions on the development of agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism and measures to support SMEs to increase their contribution to the economy, primeminister.kz reports.
On arrival in the region at the airport in Usharal town of Alakol district, Head of the Government was reported on the functioning of the runway, which as a result of reconstruction can accommodate large aircrafts. The facility is of particular importance for the development of tourism given the growth of tourist flow. Today there are flights from Astana, Almaty and Taldykorgan. This year 653 million tenge was allocated to subsidise flights, which allowed to sell about 20 thousand tickets at the cost of 8,000-18,000 tenge.
Akim of the region Zhetisu Beibit Isabayev reported that in the framework of fulfilment of the President's instruction on the development of small aviation, given at the meeting on tourism development in June this year, design and estimate documentation is being developed for the construction of an additional terminal at the airport of Usharal with a capacity of up to 75 passengers per hour. Taking into account the current infrastructure, the facilities will serve up to 125 passengers per hour. In general, last year the region was visited by 2 million holidaymakers, 17 new tourism facilities were introduced with the attraction of 3.5 billion tenge of private investment. To further develop the tourism industry, Prime Minister instructed to strengthen work on attracting investment and creating appropriate infrastructure.
According to the results of the half-year short-term economic indicator of the region Zhetisu was 110.7%. Thus, the volume of trade increased by 23%, the volume of construction works - by 33.8% or 1.3 times, communications - by 7.5%. In general, the region's potential is represented by agro-industrial complex, manufacturing industry, logistics. The share of agro-industrial complex in the structure of the region's economy is 15.2%. The growth in agriculture was 1.2% in January-June this year. For the development of the industry since 2022, 1.2 million hectares of unused land have been identified and returned to state ownership, of which over 800 thousand hectares have been brought into agricultural turnover. Work is underway to increase crop yields by restoring irrigation networks and applying innovative agricultural technologies.
According to the akimat, taking into account the harvesting campaign, the growth of industry indicators is expected. Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that this year the financing of the agro-industrial complex industry in the region has been increased. 23 billion tenge is aimed at increasing the interest rate subsidy on loans to small and medium-sized businesses. In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture together with the Akimat has been instructed to pay special attention to the development of agriculture and the processing sector.
In order to develop manufacturing industry with a share in GRP of 11.2 per cent in the region on the instructions of the Prime Minister, work is underway to expand the existing production indicators and reach full capacity. These measures cover Alatsem LLP, Kainar AKB, Almaz Ceramics, ASMA Indastrial, SA Feed Mills, Miami Solar, Suffle Kazakhstan Malt Factory, Aksu Sugar Factory. The launch of the previously idle enterprise "Agrocomplex Zhetisu Mazhiko" is also under consideration.
In total, the region has 554 industrial enterprises (including 11 backbone), which employ over 29 thousand people. This year it is planned to implement 58 investment projects with the creation of more than 1.5 thousand jobs. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 136.6 billion tenge of investments have been attracted with a 1.4-fold increase, including private investments increased 2-fold to 103.5 billion tenge.
By the end of 2024 it is planned to attract 375 billion tenge of investments. Head of the Government instructed to strengthen work on attracting investors to open new production facilities. The main factor in attracting investment in the economy are the measures taken to develop infrastructure.
This year sections of the republican highways "Taldykorgan - Usharal" (287-615 km) and "Saryozek - Koktal" (45-68 km) will be put into operation. The repair of the Lepsy-Lake Balkhash motorway (0-27 km) has also been completed. By the end of the year 90 km of the road "Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk-Lepsy-Aktogai" will be provided with asphalt surface, the remaining 15 km - until the tourist season of 2025. The plan for the current year - repair of 182 km of roads of regional importance and internal streets of 54 settlements. In general, by the end of the year the region will receive 336 km of roads of the second and third category, which will increase the share of regional roads in good and satisfactory condition from 93% to 95%.
Positive dynamics in improving the state of social infrastructure has been noted. Thus, since the formation of the region, social facilities that required major repairs and new construction have been renovated by an average of 50 per cent. In addition, at least 349 thousand m2 of housing is planned to be commissioned in the region by the end of the year. 13.4 billion tenge is envisaged for the purchase of 866 flats for socially vulnerable groups of the population.
19.08.2024, 09:27 8981
Implementation of President's Address: Government revises business support measures
In pursuance of the Head of State's instruction given in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Economic Course of Fair Kazakhstan", the Government has developed and adopted a Comprehensive Programme for the support and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, combining the programmes "Business Road Map" and "Economy of Simple Things", primeminister.kz reports.
Taking into account the current agenda of the government's policy in the field of entrepreneurship development and the need to create strong, competitive enterprises, the new programme provides support for effective projects. At the same time, the budget for subsidising new projects is distributed mainly among enterprises in the manufacturing sector (about 50%).
To reduce the burden on the budget, the subsidy period for projects in the service sector has been reduced from 5 to 3 years. A differentiated method of subsidising SME projects with a gradual transition to market conditions is envisaged. Optimisation of certain service sectors subject to subsidies.
The loan guarantee instrument has been expanded: the amount of guarantees has been increased, and business entities can obtain guarantees on market terms for loan amounts exceeding 1 billion tenge.
In addition, the programme provides for an alternative instrument of state support called syndicated lending, which involves the financing of large projects up to 15 billion tenge simultaneously by several banks.
The terms of bond loans have also been significantly expanded. Thus, an entrepreneur-issuer may receive a subsidised coupon interest rate when issuing a bond and attract financing at 6% for up to 5 years for up to 5 billion tenge.
In total, for 6 months of the updated programme, support measures in the form of subsidies and guarantees in Kazakhstan covered about 14 thousand business projects: subsidies 8 624 projects for 566 billion tenge, guarantees 5 381 projects for 178.9 billion tenge.
In addition, it is planned to introduce differentiated mechanisms of state support depending on the technological complexity of production. For entrepreneurs producing high-tech finished products, support measures will include cheaper loans for a longer period of time.
These mechanisms will ensure targeted and effective support for business, which in turn will contribute to sustainable economic growth and increase the competitiveness of the country.
